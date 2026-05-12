The Best Things to Do in Dallas This Week, Including a Posh New Way to STAY FIT

Dallasite About Town, as we brace for summer, we’re here to tell you about the chicest new fitness studio in town, the Italian-inspired new collection from Weezie, and two one-night-only concerts you won’t want to miss. Let’s get into it.

Siri, play “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga from Top Gun: Maverick!

The Chicest New Fitness Studio to STAY FIT

Dallas offers a wealth of fitness studios, especially if you’re fighting for your life on the reformer as a Pilates princess. Dallasite About Town, we can all agree that not all fitness studios are created equal, though. Luckily for Dallasites, STAY FIT recently opened in Inwood Village, and it checks every imaginable box. A Gen Z girlie would call it “very aesthetic” (even though that’s a noun and not an adjective, cough). It’s clean, it’s posh, and it’s *serious* about getting stronger. We recently caught up with Brittney Everett (a.k.a. StayFitBritt), the founder of STAY FIT with a cult-like following amongst her virtual clients, and asked her what it means to open her first in-person studio in Dallas.

“Opening my first in-person studio in Dallas is a huge milestone because this brand was built from years of coaching people online and helping them create real, sustainable progress,” she says. “Seeing it come to life in a physical space where people can train together, be coached in real time, and truly level up is incredibly meaningful to me.”



I followed up by asking how STAY FIT brings something new to the Dallas community.

“What I’ve learned from our community,” Everett says, “is that people are craving more than just a workout; they want better form, more control, real strength, and programming that actually helps them progress over time. That’s what STAY FIT is bringing to Dallas. We focus on high-level programming with intention behind every class, while still creating an environment that feels elevated, energetic, and genuinely fun. From the music and coaching to the lighting, cleanliness, and attention to detail, every part of the experience was designed to make people feel inspired the second they walk through the door.”

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STAY FIT is now open at 5600 W. Lovers Lane, Ste 100 in Dallas.

Top Gun: Maverick in Concert

It’s one of the only films in the last 20 years that my mother, father, brother, and I all saw in an actual movie theater. Because everyone loves Top Gun, it was a shock that everyone also loved Top Gun: Maverick. To quote Harry Edward Styles, “My favorite thing about the movie is, like, it feels like a movie.”

Perfectly timed for summer’s commencement, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Top Gun: Maverick in Concert on the weekend of May 22-24 at its home in the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

Enjoy the high-flying blockbuster (which was nominated for six Academy Awards®) in high definition on the big screen against the backdrop of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s full live orchestra performing the iconic score. With compositions by Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, and Hans Zimmer (and the score production by Lorne Balfe), an adrenaline rush has never sounded more beautiful!

Music becomes a central character in this live performance, which will be guided under the baton of acclaimed conductor Sarah Hicks. Grab your Goose (or Rooster) and make a date out of it.

Dallasite About Town, you love a movie concert, so this one’s for you! Tickets to Top Gun: Maverick in Concert start at $78 and can be purchased online.

Weezie Launches “By the Sea” Summer Collection

School is almost out for summer, and it’s time to take flight, Dallsite About Town!

With a perfectly timed launch, Weezie just introduced their “By the Sea” summer collection, inspired by “la dolce vita” that Italians know all too well. The punchy collection includes pieces in sun-soaked hues with playful coastal motifs that capture the “effortless Italian summer spirit.”

In addition to beach towels in new prints, the collection offers whimsical motifs, including sardines, shrimp, and lemons that can be embroidered on the beach towels, Turkish towels, and beach bags. For those taking flight, be sure to check out the summer-inspired packing cubes, which are a new product offering from Weezie.

The pièce de résistance, though, is the terry cover-up ($228) created in collaboration with our Houston-based gal about town, Natalie Steen of The Nat Note. Steen’s take on Weezie’s best-selling children’s cover-up, the adult cover-up features fringe on the trim and seashell buttons. The “elevated beach-to-lunch” piece already found its way into my closet. It’s really destined for Positano, though.

A Tribute to ‘Ol Blue Eyes

Join Ricki Derek & the Vegas Six for a tribute performance to ‘Ol Blue Eyes on the anniversary of Frank Sinatra’s passing. The concert will take place on Thursday, May 14, at Four Day Weekend Theater in Dallas. Channeling the spirit of the Rat Pack era, Derek delivers a performance that serves as a living homage to Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis Jr., and more. The evening also includes a set by guest comedian Dean Lewis. What better way to toast the Chairman of the Board than with a night on the town?

VIP sofas, which seat two, cost $90, and general seating is $30. Tickets can be purchased online.

As the “Maycember” mayhem comes into full swing, we’re here to keep you in the know on all the best happenings, Dallasite About Town!