Hunt Slonem
Alto
CBD Provisions
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman
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Laura Rathe Fine Art Dallas is welcoming Hunt Slonem for his annual solo show, "Garden Party," which unveils dozens of new paintings from the artist known for his signature bunnies, birds, and butterflies on Saturday, March 21. (Courtesy Laura Rathe Fine Art Dallas)

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Alto, the Dallas-based rideshare company, recently upgraded its fleet, introducing the all-electric Kia EV9. (Courtesy, Alto)

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Following a months-long renovation, CBD Provisions recently reopened at The Joule in downtown Dallas. (Photo by Chase Hall)

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Lifestyle expert and nationally acclaimed author Kimberly Schlegel Whitman will host the first in a series of experiential teas at Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas. (Courtesy)

Hunt Slonem
Alto
CBD Provisions
Kimberly Schlegel Whitman
Culture

Dallasite About Town — Your Weekly Guide To the Latest Cultural Events and Happenings in the City

Hunt Slonem Returns to Dallas for Solo Show, CBD Provisions Reopens at The Joule, Alto Upgrades Fleet With All-Electric Vehicles, and More

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Laura Rathe Fine Art Dallas is welcoming Hunt Slonem for his annual solo show, "Garden Party," which unveils dozens of new paintings from the artist known for his signature bunnies, birds, and butterflies on Saturday, March 21. (Courtesy Laura Rathe Fine Art Dallas)
Alto, the Dallas-based rideshare company, recently upgraded its fleet, introducing the all-electric Kia EV9. (Courtesy, Alto)
Following a months-long renovation, CBD Provisions recently reopened at The Joule in downtown Dallas. (Photo by Chase Hall)
Lifestyle expert and nationally acclaimed author Kimberly Schlegel Whitman will host the first in a series of experiential teas at Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas. (Courtesy)
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Laura Rathe Fine Art Dallas is welcoming Hunt Slonem for his annual solo show, "Garden Party," which unveils dozens of new paintings from the artist known for his signature bunnies, birds, and butterflies on Saturday, March 21. (Courtesy Laura Rathe Fine Art Dallas)

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4

Alto, the Dallas-based rideshare company, recently upgraded its fleet, introducing the all-electric Kia EV9. (Courtesy, Alto)

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4

Following a months-long renovation, CBD Provisions recently reopened at The Joule in downtown Dallas. (Photo by Chase Hall)

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Lifestyle expert and nationally acclaimed author Kimberly Schlegel Whitman will host the first in a series of experiential teas at Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas. (Courtesy)

It’s officially Spring Break in Dallas.

If you didn’t fly the coop and travel somewhere exotic (utilizing our editors’ picks for Spring Break Essentials, natch), trust that there is plenty to do, see, and eat right here at home in the Big D.

Dallasite About Town, we’ve got you covered with the latest cultural events you won’t want to miss. Be sure to check out this week’s Dallas Dish, too, for more of the latest food news.

Alto, the Dallas-based rideshare company, recently upgraded its fleet, introducing the all-electric Kia EV9. (Courtesy, Alto)

Alto Upgrades Fleet With All-Electric Vehicles

Whether I’m heading to the airport or meeting friends for gossip and cocktails, I always call an Alto.

The Dallas-based rideshare company that Will Coleman founded in 2019 stands miles above its competitors. Alto manages and operates its own fleet and employs its drivers, which allows them to provide a consistent, hospitality-driven experience that elevates everyday transportation. (As a woman, I always feel safe in an Alto.) One thing about Alto? They’re going to continue leveling up.

The company just upgraded its fleet, introducing the all-electric Kia EV9. One of the newest electric SUVs available, the EV9 offers three rows, spacious captain’s chairs, and, since it’s electric, a supremely smooth and quiet ride. The new vehicles offer the same striking Alto “look,” of course, making them easy to spot.

The Allen

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“With the EV9, we’re able to deliver an even better ride for our guests,” says Coleman. “It’s quiet, incredibly spacious, and designed with comfort in mind.” He continues, “Because we operate the fleet ourselves, we can control the entire experience. From the vehicles we choose to how they’re maintained and presented to guests, everything is designed to make the ride feel effortless.”

Oh, and Altos also smell great. If you’ve ever taken an Uber in New Orleans, you know not to take that for granted.

Following a months-long renovation, CBD Provisions recently reopened at The Joule in downtown Dallas. (Photo by Chase Hall)

CBD Provisions Returns to The Joule

After a months-long renovation, CBD Provisions recently reopened at The Joule Hotel. Though the restaurant has been a Main Street fixture in downtown Dallas for 13 years, I learned today that it’s named for its location in the “central business district” (CBD).

At the helm, Culinary Director Sezer Deniz brings 20 years of global experience at Michelin-launded restaurants like Alinea in Chicago to CBD Provisions’ reopening. Deniz marries locally sourced, distinctly Texan ingredients with French cooking techniques, resulting in a “Brasserie in Boots” vision.

“CBD Provisions has long been about honoring local ingredients and our community,” says Chef Deniz. “With this reopening, we’ve refined that vision, creating a dining experience that is both familiar and fresh.”

Two new Lone Star signatures we’re excited to try from Chef Deniz’s menu:

  • Ancho Beef Bourguignon, which features slow-braised Texas beef in a red wine reduction with ancho chili, pearl onions, carrots, wild mushrooms, and horseradish spaetzle
  • Asado Short Rib, with three barbecue-glazed ribs, housemade bread and butter pickled vegetables, sweet potato mousse, and a crisp pecan topping.

The creative visionaries from Dallas-based design firm SWOON, the Studio, led the interior design renovation. SWOON masterfully brought the Texas brasserie to life by utilizing exposed brick, wood floors, and steel beams alongside decadent millwork, vintage lighting, and custom mosaic tile floors.

CBD Provisions is now open at 1530 Main Street, Suite 100. 

Kimberly Schlegel Whitman
Lifestyle expert and nationally acclaimed author Kimberly Schlegel Whitman will host the first in a series of experiential teas at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas. (Courtesy)

The Ritz-Carlton Dallas Kicks Off Tea Season with Kimberly Schlegel Whitman

Celebrate spring at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, by indulging in one of their luxury tea experiences. Lifestyle expert, nationally acclaimed author, and local gem Kimberly Schlegel Whitman will host the first in the series with a Garden Botanical Tea Service on Saturday, March 28, at noon at Bar Juniper.

In addition to an artful presentation of pastries, finger sandwiches, and sweets that evoke the colors of an awakening garden, guests at the inaugural tea will receive a signed copy of Whitman’s most recent book, A Loving Table, which details the hostess’ guiding philosophy of turning everyday occasions into meaningful celebrations. Whitman will share her best tips and tricks with guests on how to celebrate with warmth and ease.

“The most meaningful tables carry stories,” says Whitman. “They are reflections of where we come from and provide a place to make memories that connect us.”

Reservations for the March 28 tea are $125 per adult and $55 for children under 12 and may be made online.

Laura Rathe Fine Art Dallas is welcoming Hunt Slonem for his annual solo show, “Garden Party,” which unveils dozens of new paintings from the artist known for his signature bunnies, birds, and butterflies on Saturday, March 21. (Courtesy Laura Rathe Fine Art Dallas)

Hunt Slonem’s Upcoming Solo Show, “Garden Party”

Laura Rathe Fine Art Dallas is welcoming Hunt Slonem for his annual solo show, “Garden Party,” which unveils dozens of new paintings from the artist known for his signature bunnies, birds, and butterflies. On Saturday, March 21, there will be an opening reception with Slonem, including a book signing at 4:30 pm, followed by an artist talk at 5:30 pm.

View the exhibition preview online here, and RSVP to the reception by emailing janice@laurarathe.com.

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