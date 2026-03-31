Dallasite About Town — Your Weekly Guide To The Best Things To Do in the City

On April 9 through 11, artist Ashley Longshore welcomes Miami-based fine gemstone jewelry designers Nancy and Dakota Badia of Buddha Mama for a pop-up that includes one-of-a-kind pieces. (Courtesy Ashley Longshore)

Whether you’re into art, tacos, jewelry, films, or philanthropy, this week’s Dallasite About Town offers something for you.

Since you’re a devoted PaperCity reader, we can assume that you’re probably a patron of all of the above. So, without further ado, let’s get into it.

Ashley Longshore’s Jewelry Pop-Up with Buddha Mama

Dubbed “the feminist Andy Warhol,” Ashley Longshore set her sights on the Big D! The artist with a cult-like following who has successfully built her own pop art empire will be popping up in Dallas from April 1 through 27 at The Terminal at Katy Trail (4205 Buena Vista Street) for an entire month of activations and events.

On April 9 through 11 from 10 am to 6 pm, Longshore welcomes Miami-based fine gemstone jewelry designers Nancy and Dakota Badia of Buddha Mama for a pop-up that includes one-of-a-kind pieces, including a watermelon tourmaline and diamond butterfly pendant.

“I believe in rewarding yourself with beautiful jewelry,” Lonshore says, “and there is no better prize than Buddha Mama‘s exquisite craftsmanship. Dallas is going to love them — and more than just loving them, they need them. I want this entire month to feel artful and intimate, introducing Dallas to the creatives I love.”

Luna Roja Opens Downtown

Luna Roja, a new modern Mexican restaurant led by Chef Omar Larson, opens downtown this Thursday, April 2. Located just off of Elm Street, Luna Roja “celebrates the bold, dynamic flavors of Mexican cuisine through refined shareable plates.” We are particularly excited for their “immersive TacoKase experience,” a chef-led monthly activation in a communal setting. (My colleague Megan Ziots is well-versed in Dallas’ omakase scene, but this might be her first TacoKase?)

The Allen Swipe













Next

Menu highlights we look forward to trying:

Shrimp and Scallop Aguachile with a cucumber radish salad, avocado purée, and a spicy aguachile verde drizzle

Street Corn Croquettes with cotija, jalapeno, fresh lime, and Tajín

Torta Luna, a Bolillo roll filled with slow-cooked citrus pork, melted cheese, onion, cilantro, salsa verde, and avocado

Taqueria Smash Burger topped with Oaxaca cheese, poblano rajas, caramelized onions, and Maggi burger sauce

Luna Roja opens at 1525 Elm Street in Downtown Dallas on Thursday, April 2.

Du Chau Solo Exhibition Opens at Crow Museum of Asian Art

Using piano wire and porcelain, artist Du Chau “captures the ephemeral nature of memory” in the new solo exhibition “Du Chau: Tracing the Threads of Memory.” The exhibition opens this Saturday, April 4, at the Crow Museum of Asian Art. Chau is the third artist featured in the Crow Museum’s Texas Tie series, which highlights artists with significant Texas roots.

Each work reflects Chau’s childhood in Vietnam and is “anchored by themes of food, family, plants, and seeds that trace resilience, growth, and joy throughout his migration from Vietnam to Texas.”

“Du Chau: Tracing the Threads of Memory” opens at the Crow Museum of Asian Art in the Dallas Arts District on April 4 and runs through September 27.

Lou Diamond Phillips Awarded at Dallas International Film Festival