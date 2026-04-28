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Dallasite About Town — Your Weekly Guide To The Best Things To Do in the City

Delilah Introduces "Golden Hour," A Local Modern Architect Releases His First Book, a Park Cities Home Tour, and Derby Day Festivities

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Celebrate the Kentucky Derby at Columbian Country Club on Saturday, May 2. (Courtesy Columbian Country Club)

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby at Columbian Country Club on Saturday, May 2. (Courtesy Columbian Country Club)

Lionel Morrison will unveil the publication of his book, "Modernism in Context," with a book signing at the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas on Saturday, May 9, from 11 am to 1 pm. (Courtesy)

Lionel Morrison will unveil the publication of his book, "Modernism in Context," with a book signing at the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas on Saturday, May 9, from 11 am to 1 pm. (Courtesy)

Delilah Dallas recently launched their new "Golden Hour" specials. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

Delilah Dallas recently launched their new "Golden Hour" specials. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

The Preservation Park Cities 2026 Home Tour will take place on Friday, May 8. (Courtesy)

The Preservation Park Cities 2026 Home Tour will take place on Friday, May 8. (Courtesy)

Columbian Country Club is hosting a Derby Day party. (Courtesy Columbian Country Club)

Columbian Country Club is hosting a Derby Day party. (Courtesy Columbian Country Club)

Dallasite About Town, we’re sending you all over town this week.

From a modernism book signing at the Nasher Sculpture Center to a Historic Home Tour in the Park Cities, you might consider yourself an aspiring architect this week. If you’d prefer to “sip a spell” at the buzziest happy hour in town or find a lively hotspot to watch the Kentucky Derby, we’ve got you covered for that, too.

Let’s get into it.

Lionel Morrison will unveil the publication of his book, Modernism in Context, with a book signing at the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas on Saturday, May 9, from 11 am to 1 pm. (Courtesy)

Lionel Morrison Book Signing

Lionel Morrison, the acclaimed Dallas-based contemporary architect, recently announced the release of his first book, Modernism in Context: Homes by Lionel Morrison. To celebrate, The Dallas Architecture Forum and the Nasher Sculpture Center organized a book signing with the acclaimed architect at the Nasher next Saturday, May 9, from 11 am to 1 pm.

The 144-page hardcover surveys Morrison’s residential work during the past four decades, and it features 14 projects across Texas, California, and New Mexico. These projects reflect Morrison’s disciplined approach to modernism with architecture that is both “responsive to its environment and defined by clarity, restraint, and permanence.”

Copies of Modernism in Context may be purchased online or at the May 9 book signing, which is open to the public, for $50.

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Delilah Dallas recently launched their new “Golden Hour” specials. (Photo by Robert Tsai)

Delilah Introduces “Golden Hour”

Have you heard of Delilah Dallas? JK. We gave a sneak peek of the buzzy spot and wrote all about the razzle dazzle of the opening party.

At the onset of patio season, Delilah recently introduced “Golden Hour,” a happy hour experience that will take place on Tuesdays through Sundays from 5 pm to 6 pm. “Designed to turn the hour between day and night into one of Dallas’ most coveted after-work rituals,” Golden Hour combined Delilah’s “signature glamour with half-off cocktails, luxe bites, patio energy, and a setting made for lingering.”

Bar seating is first-come, first-served, but patio reservations are available for those who want to enjoy the Dallas skyline during, well, golden hour.

Golden Hour offerings include:

  • Half off signature cocktails, beer, and wine by the glass
  • $14 featured bites, such as Bacon Sliders, Tuna Tartare, Hamachi Crudo, Wagyu Steak Tartine, Pigs in a Blanket, Chicken Tenders, and Crispy Cauliflower (Editor’s Note: Don’t sleep on the cauliflower. It’s my favorite side at Delilah!)
  • Add-ons like $3 oysters + Kaluga caviar service for $100

Surely Delilah’s *no photos* policy doesn’t apply on the patio? We have to capture that Golden Hour magic, after all.

The Preservation Park Cities 2026 Home Tour will take place on Friday, May 8. (Courtesy)

Preservation Park Cities Home Tour

A favorite for architecture and design enthusiasts, Preservation Park Cities’ Historic Home Tour returns next Friday, May 8, from 10 am to 1 pm, kicking off Mother’s Day weekend. This year’s Historic Home Tour co-chairs, Cory Bowen and Krista Porteous, invite you to tour these homes, which beautifully showcase how different architecturally significant homes can be renovated to fit the needs of modern life.

Peek inside some of the most spectacular residential architecture, interior design, and landscapes in the Park Cities. The three properties on the tour are:

  • 3530 Princeton Avenue
  • 3801 Beverly Drive
  • 4308 Overhill Drive

In addition, the Historic Home Tour Market, which features Dallas-based vendors, will be held at the 3801 Beverly Drive home.

Tickets are available online only for $45. Proceeds benefit Preservation Park Cities’ mission to preserve and promote the history, architecture, aesthetics, and cultural traditions of the Park Cities.

Columbian Country Club
Columbian Country Club is hosting a Derby Day party. (Courtesy Columbian Country Club)

Celebrate the Kentucky Derby at Columbian Country Club

The 152nd Kentucky Derby is this Saturday, May 2, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Why not celebrate in style in Dallas, though?

Columbian Country Club is hosting a Derby Day party on Saturday from 12-4 pm. Guests are invited to show up and show out in their Derby finery (think statement hats for the ladies and tailored blazers for the men) and sip speciality cocktails like Maker’s Mint Juleps, Paladin Margaritas, and Nearly Cosmos. Columbian Country Club will be equally decked for the occasion, with a flower wall for photo ops and even a cigar roller. They’ll be giving away gift baskets and a signature blazer during the afternoon of “elevated Derby-inspired fun.”

Run for the roses, Dallasite About Town!

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