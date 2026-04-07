Dwell with Dignity
Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Festival of Joy
01
03

Dwell with Dignity's The STUDIO is open to the public from April 10 through May 9. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty Photography)

02
03

Dallas Symphony Orchestra celebrates the United States' upcoming birthday with a patriotic concert, America 250. (Courtesy of Dallas Symphony Orchestra)

03
03

The seventh-annual Festival of Joy will take place on Saturday, April 18, at Klyde Warren Park. (Photo courtesy of Festival of Joy)

Dwell with Dignity
Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Festival of Joy
Culture / Entertainment

Dallasite About Town — Your Weekly Guide To the Best Upcoming Events in the Big D

Dwell with Dignity's High-End Pop-Up Shop Returns, the DSO Celebrates America's 250th, and Klyde Warren Park Hosts Festival of Joy

BY //
Dwell with Dignity's The STUDIO is open to the public from April 10 through May 9. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty Photography)
Dallas Symphony Orchestra celebrates the United States' upcoming birthday with a patriotic concert, America 250. (Courtesy of Dallas Symphony Orchestra)
The seventh-annual Festival of Joy will take place on Saturday, April 18, at Klyde Warren Park. (Photo courtesy of Festival of Joy)
1
3

Dwell with Dignity's The STUDIO is open to the public from April 10 through May 9. (Photo by Aaron Dougherty Photography)

2
3

Dallas Symphony Orchestra celebrates the United States' upcoming birthday with a patriotic concert, America 250. (Courtesy of Dallas Symphony Orchestra)

3
3

The seventh-annual Festival of Joy will take place on Saturday, April 18, at Klyde Warren Park. (Photo courtesy of Festival of Joy)

March may be known for its “Madness,” but have you seen the way Dallas’ event calendar heats up in April? This week, we’re focusing on three very different events that offer something for everyone, from our city’s most fabulous philanthropic pop-up shop to a patriotic concert in advance of America’s BIG birthday to a Festival of Joy that will spark just that.

Dallasite About Town, you’re as booked and busy as ever. Once again— “Let’s get into it.”

Dwell with Dignity Presents The STUDIO

Dwell with Dignity’s largest annual fundraiser, The STUDIO (f/k/a/ Thrift Studio), returns this week with a ticketed VIP Party on Thursday, April 9, before the month-long shopping extravaganza kicks off the following day, April 10. The non-profit, whose mission is to transform lives through design, launched the high-end pop-up shop in September 2011. Now in its 15th year, The STUDIO brings together interior designers, showrooms, retailers, corporate partners, and shoppers to raise critical funds for Dwell with Dignity’s home transformation work across Dallas. Because all of the furniture, housewares, accessories, artwork, and designer finds are donated, 100 percent of the event proceeds benefit Dwell with Dignity’s mission.

This year’s participating designers, who styled one-of-a-kind rooms to create the immersive shopping experience, include:

  • Ashleigh Graber Design
  • Graham + Co Interiors | Sarah Graham
  • Living Luxury Lab by MxD Interiors
  • Roco and Xander by Amara Home Designs
  • Studio 11 Design
  • Studio Thomas James
  • Yates Desygn

“The STUDIO is our flagship fundraiser and a critical driver of our mission to transform lives through design,” says Teresa Charnock, Executive Director of Dwell with Dignity. “Dwell with Dignity provides families with renovated, fully furnished home interiors that give stability, support, and comfort to empower them to lead their best lives in a beautiful environment. When someone shops at The STUDIO, they are directly supporting that work.”

The STUDIO is free and open to the public on Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm from April 10 through May 9 at 1833 E. Levee Street in Dallas. 

Spring at Bering's

Swipe
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
  • Berings April 2026
Dallas Symphony Orchestra celebrates the United States’ upcoming birthday with a patriotic concert, America 250. (Courtesy of Dallas Symphony Orchestra)

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Celebrates America’s 250th

This weekend, from Friday, April 10, through Sunday, April 12, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents “America 250,” a patriotic musical celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary. The concert at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center promises to unite “patriotic spirit, unforgettable music, and stirring performances that honor our nation’s heritage.”

Conductor Jeff Tyzik leads the program, which will feature special performances by the celebrated United States Naval Academy Glee Club and the United States Naval Academy Pipes & Drum Corps. Expect rousing anthems and moving renditions of the music that “defines the American spirit.”

Tickets for the concert, which invites audiences of all ages to “stand, sing, and celebrate together,” start at $46 and can be purchased online.

Dallasite About Town, surely you’re a Dallasite About Country, too?

The seventh-annual Festival of Joy will take place on Saturday, April 18, at Klyde Warren Park. (Photo courtesy of Festival of Joy)

Festival of Joy at Klyde Warren Park

The Festival of Joy is a 3,000-year-old global Indian tradition that is now celebrated in cities around the world, from New York City’s Fifth Avenue to London’s Piccadilly Circus. In Dallas, the seventh annual Festival of Joy will take place at Klyde Warren Park on Saturday, April 18, from 11 am to 9 pm.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. The joy kicks off with a parade and ceremonial chariot pull, followed by a chock-full day of children’s activities and crafts, in addition to yoga, wellness activities, performances, face painting, henna, and more. At 5 pm, the cherished East Dallas restaurant Kalachandji’s will host a vegetarian feast, followed by a “soulful” concert by returning headliner The Mayapuris at 7 pm.

“Festival of Joy is rooted in tradition, but at its heart, it’s about bringing people together,” says Nityananda Das Adhikari of the Radha Kalachandji Temple. “Each year, thousands of North Texans come together to enjoy music, culture, and great food. It’s a celebration where everyone is welcome and invited to take part.”

Surely that sounds right up your alley, Dallasite About Town!

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Dallasites About Town
NorthPark - Discover shopping
Discover the Art of Shopping

Featured Properties

Swipe
903 E 25th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

903 E 25th Street
Houston, TX

$1,460,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
903 E 25th Street
7 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

7 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
7 Leisure Lane
1804 Bolsover St.
Southampton
FOR SALE

1804 Bolsover St.
Houston, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1804 Bolsover St.
2700 Wroxton Road
West University
FOR SALE

2700 Wroxton Road
West University, TX

$829,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
2700 Wroxton Road
5768 Sugar Hill Drive
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5768 Sugar Hill Drive
Houston, TX

$519,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
5768 Sugar Hill Drive
2016 Milford
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2016 Milford
Houston, TX

$1,699,000 Learn More about this property
Jo Reid
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
2016 Milford
2307 Wroxton
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2307 Wroxton
Houston, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2307 Wroxton
3133 Bissonnet
West University
FOR SALE

3133 Bissonnet
West University, TX

$448,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
3133 Bissonnet
13415 Jibstay Court
Laffite’s Cove
FOR SALE

13415 Jibstay Court
Galveston, TX

$5,450,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
13415 Jibstay Court
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X