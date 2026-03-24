Dallasite About Town — Your Weekly Guide To The Best Things To Do in the City

Blue Print Interiors is here to help with your design analysis paralysis. (Photo by Blue Print)

Fleurs de Villes pairs distinguished local arts and cultural organizations with the region's most talented floral designers to create a one-of-a-kind floral mannequin inspired by the organization. (Photo by NorthPark Center)

Get your calendars out. We have things to do and people to see.

Whatever your *thing* is, whether it’s fresh blooms or tiny martinis, we have something in store for you this week, Dallasite About Town. Spring has sprung, and so have the invitations. Let’s hop to it.

Fleurs de Villes Returns to NorthPark Center Today

Fleurs de Villes, the celebrated international bespoke floral exhibition, returns to NorthPark Center today, Tuesday, March 24, for a six-day showcase of fresh florals themed MUSE and inspired by North Texas’ vibrant arts and cultural community.

Returning to NorthPark for the third year, Fleurs de Villes invites guests to celebrate the muses that inspire great art, brought to life entirely through fresh flowers. The showcase, which partners 17 arts and cultural organizations in the region with DFW’s most talented floral designers, is free and open to the public and runs through March 29.

“Each year, Fleurs de Villes brings an extraordinary burst of creativity to NorthPark, and 2026 promises to be no exception,” says Nancy A. Nasher, owner of NorthPark. “We are thrilled to once again showcase the outstanding artistry of our local florists as they partner with leading arts and cultural institutions from across North Texas. This collaborative effort reflects the vibrant artistic spirit of our region and enhances the beautifully landscaped and art‑filled environment that defines NorthPark.”

It’s Tiny ‘Tini Time at Ocean Prime

On Tuesdays from 4 pm to 6 pm, Ocean Prime in Uptown is offering a “Tiny ‘Tinis” experience. In the Lounge, enjoy their specialty cocktails as mini martinis, available as a single cocktail ($5) or as a tasting flight of three. In addition, Ocean Prime offers petite menu offerings to pair with your tiny ‘tini!

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Dallas Theater Center’s Ragtime Opens Friday

Dallas Theater Center produces inventive new works, in addition to putting its spin on the classics and other Broadway darlings.

This Friday, March 27, the Tony-award-winning regional theater opens its latest production. Ragtime, a beloved musical that originally premiered on Broadway in 1998, will run through Sunday, April 19, at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre in the heart of the Dallas Arts District.

The musical is set in New York at the dawn of the 20th century, and Ragtime‘s soaring score serves as the backdrop for the story that interweaves the lives of three diverse families, each pursuing their version of the American Dream. There’s social unrest and a shifting culture. A tale as old as time?

Ragtime, “a powerful portrait of hope, perseverance, and the promise of a new era,” opens this Friday, March 27. Tickets are on sale now.

“Love Where You Live” Design Panel at Blue Print

Blue Print is hosting a “Love Where You Live” panel from 10 am to noon on Wednesday, April 1, at their chic showroom on Oak Lawn. (Please note that I resisted any cliche April Fools Day puns when mentioning this date.) The panel features Sherri Barringer, Christy Blemenfeld, Javier Burkle, and Erin Sander in conversation with Blue Print’s founding partner, Cynthia Collins.

The panel is free to attend, and there will be a specialty coffee bar and light bites, of course. Though an RSVP is not required, those who do RSVP will be entered to win a $500 Blue Print gift card to spruce up your home and, well, love where you live!

Hotel Crescent Court’s Celebrity Chef Series Features Kent Rathbun

What would Dallasite About Town be without a little food news? As the third installment in their Celebrity Chef Series that runs through June, Hotel Crescent Court welcomes Chef Kent Rathbun to The Crescent Club this Thursday, March 26, from 6 pm to 9 pm.

The experience includes a cocktail reception with handcrafted drinks, followed by a multi-course dinner (with wine pairings!) that complements Rathbun’s signature style— elevated American cuisine that weaves in global influences and seasonal ingredients.

Tickets to attend the dinner with Rathbun, a four-time James Beard Award-nominated chef who helped shape modern Dallas dining, cost $200 and can be purchased online.

Dallasite About Town, you stay booked and BUSY!