Dallasite About Town — Your Weekly Guide To The Latest Social Clubs, Restaurant Openings, Art Shows, and More

The Other Art Fair returns this Thursday, May 7, and runs through the weekend at Dallas Market Hall. (Courtesy The Other Art Fair)

The Henry transformed their rooftop bar into a tropical escape, bringing their signature tiki-themed experience back to the Big D. (Courtesy The Henry)

Little Heron will offer house-made breads, viennoiserie, salads, and sandwiches prepared daily in a European-inspired space. (Photo by Bach Heron)

The Henry's rooftop tiki bar, Hank's Hideaway, returns to Dallas for the summer starting Wednesday, May 6. (Courtesy The Henry)

We’ve reached the stage in the pickleball craze where they’re building social clubs around the sport, accompanied by restaurants that serve spicy vodka pasta, and well, that’s what I like to see.

Dallasite About Town, we’ve got pickleball to play, a new bakery’s carbs to consume, and ‘fiery’ fine art to admire and acquire. Oh, and we’re going to need a Scorpion Bowl to wash it all down with… in a rooftop tropical oasis that doesn’t require a plane ticket. It’s May, alright!

Sip & Serve Pickleball Social Club To Debut in North Dallas

Founded by Southern Methodist University alumnus Alex Menzel, Sip & Serve is a new social club (for around 200 members) with indoor pickleball and dining opening in late May. Designed by Dallas-based Coeval Studio, “the interiors draw directly from the iconic red clay courts of the French Open, with a rich, clay-toned palette layered against deep green accents and textured finishes that create a warm, transportive, and elevated atmosphere. At the center of the experience are six climate-controlled indoor courts featuring Professional Pickleball Association-certified CushionX surfacing.”

Guests can reserve courts, join open play, participate in leagues, or book clinics. As for the restaurant, The Drop Kitchen & Bar, will serve an elevated casual menu featuring dishes like spicy vodka pasta, a crispy chicken sandwich, Mediterranean bowl, and more. The spot will also host a lineup of programming, including social mixers, themed events, Mahjong nights, watch parties, and wellness-focused classes such as yoga and movement sessions.

A New Café Will Open At Downtown’s Fountain Plaza

Last year, members-only club Cypress made its debut at Fountain Place, offering a hunting simulator, pickleball court, and restaurant led by Executive Chef Joseph Rolling. On May 20, a new cafe, market, and bakery concept from the same team will debut next door. Little Heron will offer house-made breads, viennoiserie, salads, and sandwiches prepared daily in a European-inspired space.

“While the invitation-only Cypress remains an exclusive destination, Little Heron offers a special opportunity for the public to experience the same level of culinary craftsmanship and hospitality,” says an opening release. The same chefs (Rollings and Daniel Rosales) and sommelier (David Bachrach) behind Cypress will lead the new spot.

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Toast the Debut of Studio Saragusa

One of our favorite photographers (who is a glam gal about town in her own right), Kaitlin Saragusa Kellerman, is debuting Studio Saragusa Fine Art with a one-night-only presentation of her first solo exhibition. The public is invited to join Kellerman on Tuesday, May 12, from 6:30-8:30 pm at Dallas Contemporary (which is also currently hosting an exhibition by Francisco Moreno).

The fine art photographer launched Studio Saragusa earlier this year with her newest series, Icelandic Horses, kismetly timed with the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Fire Horse. On her Instagram, Kellerman wrote, “It felt aligned to launch this series of mythical Icelandic horses as we bound into the Year of the Fire Horse.”

You won’t want to miss this one, Dallasite About Town.

The exhibition is free and open to the public; RSVP to marywesley@droesepr.com.

It’s Tiki Time

I don’t know about you, but I’ve been missing Dallas’ tiki scene since Swizzle closed. Thankfully, though, The Henry’s rooftop tiki bar, Hank’s Hideaway, returns to Dallas for the summer starting tomorrow, Wednesday, May 6, through Sunday, August 2. The Henry transformed their rooftop bar into a tropical escape, bringing their signature tiki-themed experience back to the Big D.

Enjoy panoramic views of the Dallas skyline while sipping island-inspired cocktails amongst the beach-themed decor. In addition to pina coladas and daiquiris, the spirited menu includes:

Lilikoi Club made with cacao jacked Cristal rum, passion fruit, pineapple, and lemon

Coco Loco made with Don Q Gran Reserva Añejo Xo, Cristal rum, cinnamon, and drop trop sour (served in a coconut!)

Scorpion Bowl serves three and is made with Don Q Reserva 7yr, pineapple-soaked brandy, watermelon, spiced orgeat, and pressed orange

Malachi’s Milk Punch with Puerto Rican rum, coconut-washed mezcal, guanabana, Spanish vanilla, and lime leaf

The food menu features summer-inspired dishes like Kalua Pork Sliders, Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, and a Yellowfin Poke Bowl with yuzu sticky rice, sriracha aioli, marinated sweet onions, avocado herb salad, toasted macadamia, and togarashi.

On weekdays from 4 pm to 6 pm, guests can enjoy a tropical take on happy hour with $12 specialty cocktails and bites like Unami Brussels Sprouts and Truffle Fries. Let’s tiki!

The Other Art Fair

The Other Art Fair returns this Thursday, May 7, and runs through the weekend at Dallas Market Hall. Showcasing 135 independent artists — the most ever presented in the Dallas market — the Fair brings together both Dallas and Texas-based artists with national and international emerging talent in the art world.

Because artists sell directly to buyers, it’s the perfect opportunity for first-time art buyers to dip their toes into the art world in a welcoming and approachable environment. This furthers the Fair’s mission of making contemporary art accessible.

“Dallas continues to prove itself as one of the most exciting art cities in the country, and this year’s fair reflects that energy in a big way,” says Nicole Garton, Global Fair Director of The Other Art Fair. “With our largest Dallas edition ever and a lineup that puts local and Texas artists alongside national and international voices, this fair is about celebrating the creative momentum happening right here—and inviting collectors to experience it up close.”

Tickets are available online.

There’s no rest for the weary in May, Dallasite About Town. We’re booked and busy.