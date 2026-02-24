Dallasite About Town — Your Weekly Guide To the Latest Cultural Events, Fashion Collaborations, and Food News

Dallas Theater Center presents "Where We Stand," an immersive theatrical experience presented as a town hall gathering, in Bryant Hall (on the Kalita Humphreys Theater campus) from February 25 through March 22. (Photo by Evan Michael Wood)

Travis Street Hospitality recently announced Reilly Brown as the new Executive Chef of Frenchie, leading the restaurant into its next culinary era with a refreshed menu. (Photo by BECKLEY)

This year, Mi Cocina celebrates its 35th anniversary, and the 6th annual "Mambo Miles" 5K honors that milestone at this year's race. (Courtesy Mi Cocina)

"Bridgerton" fans are invited to dress in their finest "modern regency-era inspired attire" for an ice skating social at Galleria Dallas inspired by the hit Netflix series. (Courtesy Galleria Dallas)

In last week’s Dallasite About Town, I presented a whole lot of food news (and the caftan you’ll want to wear while dining at *all the places*). This week, however, we’ve got a real variety pack in store. New boot goofing with two favorite brands. An ice-skating party for Bridgerton stans. A Mambo Taxi-fueled 5K for Mi Cocina’s 35th anniversary. A new Executive Chef at Frenchie. An interactive play produced by Dallas Theater Center. Spring is just around the corner, can’t you tell?

SUE SARTOR and Petite Paloma Debut Cowgirl Boot

Petite Paloma founder (and Dallasite!) Kelsey Crain met Sue Sartor through The Southern Coterie, a community for female Southern entrepreneurs, when Sartor served as Crain’s mentor. To thank her, Crain designed a bespoke pair of cowgirl boots that perfectly paired with Sartor’s block-printed dresses.

Recently, the two brands launched the SUE SARTOR Midi Cowgirl Boot for everyone. The full-grain calfskin leather boots cost $1,450 and are perfect for tromping around the antique-filled mecca that is Round Top next month. If you’re shopping for the perfect Round Top ‘fit, stop into SUE SARTOR’s charming jewel box of a shop in Snider Plaza. The airy, breathable dresses are perfect for a day well spent “in the fields.”

Galleria Dallas Hosts Bridgerton-Inspired Skate Day

Bridgerton hive, rise up. Fans are invited to dress in their finest “modern regency-era inspired attire” for an ice-skating social at Galleria Dallas inspired by the hit Netflix series. The event, hosted by the Ice Skating Center and Netflix House, will take place on February 28 from 3 pm to 5 pm (two days after Part 2 of Bridgerton Season 4 drops on the streaming platform!). Dallas String Quartet will perform songs from the Bridgerton soundtrack as attendees take a spin around the rink.

Tickets can be purchased onsite for $13, and it costs an additional $5 to rent skates. The fun afternoon also includes:

Masquerade masks for the first 150 skaters

The chance to win a raffle bundle from Netflix House

A wisteria photo-opportunity

Afternoon tea samples from Netflix House’s Bridgerton Tea Service

This event promises to be “the talk of the town!”

The Allen Swipe













Next

Registration Open For Mi Cocina’s “Mambo Miles” 5K and Mambos at Love Field

This year, Mi Cocina celebrates its 35th anniversary, and the 6th annual “Mambo Miles” 5K honors that milestone at this year’s race.

Registration recently opened for the race taking place on August 8 at Klyde Warren Park. Themed “Dreaming of Mambo Miles,” the 5K “invites runners and walkers to chase that Cloud 9 feeling all the way to the finish line.” The event, which is capped at 3,500 participants, always sells out, so participants are encouraged to register early. Pricing begins at $55.

The route takes runners from the Mi Cocina at Klyde Warren Park to Mi Cocina Uptown and back. Registration includes a custom race bib, a commemorative dry-fit shirt, a color-changing Mambo Miles finisher medal, and, most importantly, a Mambo Taxi margarita for participants 21+. A post-race celebration will take place on the lawn with live music, food trucks, a tequila garden, and plenty of interactive photo booths.

Last year, Mambo Miles raised more than $80,000 for the Familia Fund, which supports Mi Cocina team members and their families in times of need.

It was also just announced that Mi Cocina will be replacing Cool River at Dallas Love Field airport. So, soon you’ll be able to get your Mambo Taxi pre- (or post-) flight as well.

Chef Reilly Brown Appointed to Lead Frenchie

Travis Street Hospitality recently announced Reilly Brown as the new Executive Chef of Frenchie, leading the restaurant into its next culinary era with a refreshed menu. Brown comes from Georgie, where he worked as Executive Sous Chef and played an integral role in the restaurant receiving recommended honors in the 2024 and 2025 Michelin Guide Texas. “Stepping into this role at Frenchie is an exciting next chapter for me,” says Brown. “The menu reflects the classical foundation I’ve built throughout my career, but it’s very much my own, too, rooted in seasonality, thoughtful technique, and flavors that feel refined yet welcoming.” Chef Brown’s new menu features include: Frenchie Smash Burger

Hiramasa with grapefruit, citrus emulsion, and finger lime

Bluefin Tuna with tomato–soy glaze, daikon radish, and chili oil

Braised Wagyu Short Rib with pommes purée, confit cipollini onion, and rich beef jus

Winter Castelfranco with duck confit, candied walnuts, pickled pear, blue cheese, fresh herbs, shallot vinaigrette, and shaved Brussels sprouts

Immerse Yourself in Dallas Theater Center’s Newest Play

Dallas Theater Center presents “Where We Stand,” an immersive theatrical experience presented as a town hall gathering, in Bryant Hall (on the Kalita Humphreys Theater campus) from February 25 through March 22.

Iconic Dallas and Broadway actress (and Friday Night Lights legend) Liz Mikel (a.k.a. Smash Williams’ mother on FNL) anchors the story as the lone storyteller. In “Where We Stand,” audiences participate, determining the face of a neighbor in the story. The moral direction of the community rests in their hands! Will the audience choose mercy or justice?

“Blending fable with call-and-response, ‘Where We Stand’ transforms the theater into a shared civic space where every voice matters. The future of the town — and the fate of a soul — hangs in the balance. This isn’t a game. It’s a choice.”