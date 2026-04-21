PopUp Bagels
Stravinsky X Kendrick Lamar
Swan Lake
White Rock Home Tour
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PopUp Bagels opens in Dallas on April 24. (Photo by Jen Goldberg)

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The Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Stravinsky X Kendrick Lamar on April 25. (Courtesy)

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Texas Ballet Theater presents Swan Lake from May 1-3 at the Winspear Opera House. (Courtesy)

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The White Rock Home Tour is from April 25-26. (Photo by Ethan Wardman)

PopUp Bagels
Stravinsky X Kendrick Lamar
Swan Lake
White Rock Home Tour
Culture

Dallasite About Town — Your Weekly Guide To the Best Things To Do in the Big D

Buzzy PopUp Bagels Opens First Texas Location, Texas Ballet Theater Presents "Swan Lake," Stravinsky X Kendrick Lamar, and a Midcentury Home Tour

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PopUp Bagels opens in Dallas on April 24. (Photo by Jen Goldberg)
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Stravinsky X Kendrick Lamar on April 25. (Courtesy)
Texas Ballet Theater presents Swan Lake from May 1-3 at the Winspear Opera House. (Courtesy)
The White Rock Home Tour is from April 25-26. (Photo by Ethan Wardman)
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PopUp Bagels opens in Dallas on April 24. (Photo by Jen Goldberg)

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The Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Stravinsky X Kendrick Lamar on April 25. (Courtesy)

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Texas Ballet Theater presents Swan Lake from May 1-3 at the Winspear Opera House. (Courtesy)

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The White Rock Home Tour is from April 25-26. (Photo by Ethan Wardman)

Today’s Dallasite About Town is very me-coded.

It features bagels, a musical mashup, ballet, and a midcentury home tour in East Dallas. Does it get any better?

PopUp Bagels’ First Texas Location

PopUp Bagels, the “Not Famous, but Known®” bagel shop you’ve likely seen on Instagram and TikTok, is opening its first Texas store on April 24 at 5450 West Lovers Lane, Suite 143. 12(!) more stores are planned throughout the Lone Star state, including in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.

Adam Goldberg founded the brand in Westport, Connecticut, and the local sensation quickly became the trendiest name in bagels. PopUp Bagels gained tremendous buzz online, known for their hot, whole bagels with rotating schmears “made to Grip, Rip and Dip®.” According to their press release, “Every bagel crafted is a testament to our commitment to perfection.” PopUp Bagels are “no frills,” focusing on “crispy crusts, soft crumb center, and an ideal proportion of seeds.”

Let’s bake!

Stravinsky X Kendrick Lamar
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Stravinsky X Kendrick Lamar on April 25. (Courtesy)

A Boundary-Pushing Concert at Meyerson Symphony Center

This Saturday, April 25, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents… wait for it… Stravinsky X Kendrick Lamar. (Let that sink in.) This one-night-only, boundary-pushing concert blends Igor Stravinsky’s “Petrouchka” with tracks from Kendrick Lamar’s Pulitzer Prize-winning album “DAMN.”

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Steve Hackman composed and will conduct this “unexpected musical conversation between two icons separated by a century, weaving themes of identity, struggle, love, fear, and redemption into a single narrative arc.” Sounds like a tall task, but we are *intrigued.*

“As the DSO performs Stravinsky’s vibrant, character-driven ballet score, the music seamlessly transitions into Lamar’s classics like “LOYALTY.,” “XXX.,” and “HUMBLE.”

Ready to experience Stravinsky through a fresh lens? Tickets for the concert at Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center start at $68 and can be purchased online.

Texas Ballet Theater presents Swan Lake from May 1-3 at the Winspear Opera House. (Courtesy)

Texas Ballet Theater Presents Swan Lake

From May 1 through 3, Texas Ballet Theater presents Swan Lake at the beautiful Bill and Margot Winspear Opera House. Choreographed by Ben Stevenson OBE, Swan Lake is a timeless story of love and deception, “where love and fate collide in a breathtaking tale of enchantment and betrayal.” The production features opulent sets, newly refurbished costumes, and live accompaniment by the Dallas Opera Orchestra of Tchaikovsky’s iconic score.

If you’ve been curious about dipping your toe into the world of ballet, why not start with one of the art’s most iconic works?

Tickets are available online

White Rock Home Tour
The White Rock Home Tour is from April 25-26. (Photo by Ethan Wardman)

White Rock Home Tour This Weekend

The White Rock Home Tour will take place this weekend, April 25 through 26. A must for architecture buffs, the 18th annual White Rock Home Tour features midcentury Ju-Nel gems and contemporary homes around White Rock Lake in East Dallas. Tickets cost $45 for a one-day pass or $55 for both days. The tour benefits Dallas ISD’s Hexter Elementary.

To see a preview of the homes on the tour and to buy tickets, visit https://wrhometour.com/.

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