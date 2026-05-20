The Best Things To Do in Dallas Before Summer Officially Begins — Food, Book, and Museum Events to Check Out

You can also opt for Nuri's wagyu cooked on a hot rock tableside. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Annabel Monaghan's newest book, "Dolly All the Time," will be released on May 26. (Courtesy)

Thursdays on Tap provides after-hours access to the Perot's "Soccer: More Than a Game" exhibition. (Courtesy Perot Museum of Nature and Science)

Home stretch, Dallasite About Town.

With Memorial Day weekend on deck — which serves as the official start to summer — we’re highlighting a few special upcoming dining experiences because you deserve a night OUT. Whether you want to dine like the Duttons or celebrate under the outdoor lights at Y’all Plaza with a collaborative dinner, we’re recommending that you *treat yourself.*

Feeling thirsty? We’re recommending Thursdays on Tap at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. Oh, and we lined up your next beach read, too. Let’s get into it.

Thursdays on Tap at the Perot Museum

Perot Museum of Nature and Science provides after-hours access to the Museum to adults 21 and up through their weekly series, “Thursdays on Tap.” Every Thursday from 6 pm to 10 pm, enjoy the Museum’s exhibitions (like the new Soccer: More Than a Game exhibit!), as well as live music, food trucks, outdoor games, and (of course) drinks from Community Beer Co. Skip the kid-filled daytime crowds, and enjoy a night at the Museum!

Tickets available online.

Dine Like the Duttons

Stillwell’s, the Michelin-recommended steakhouse inside Hôtel Swexan, recently debuted a limited-time tasting menu inspired by the Yellowstone spinoff, Dutton Ranch. “Dining Like the Duttons” brings the “spirit of the ranch to the table” and is available at Stillwell’s through June 21.

Mother's Day Gifts Swipe















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The timing of the exclusive dining experience couldn’t be better because scenes filmed at Hôtel Swexan will appear in episodes three and four of Dutton Ranch. The $115-per-person menu features rustic flavors that capture the modern Western lifestyle.

The chef’s tasting menu features:

Deviled egg with classic dill and roe

Skillet cornbread with cheddar and whipped honey butter

Stillwell’s chili with HWD beef, chilis, corn nuts, and Mornay

HWD six-ounce filet with potatoes, spring onion, and bone marrow bordelaise OR brick chicken with ’nduja, hominy, corn, petite peppers, and spring onions

Texas sheet cake with candied pecans and bourbon caramel

Step into the Duttons’ world in one of Dallas’ most fabulous steakhouses. Reservations available online.

Annabel Monaghan Book Signing with Alex Snodgrass

May 26 sounds like a perfect release date for a beach read, don’t you think?

New York Times bestselling author Annabel Monaghan is launching her new romance novel, Dolly All the Time, with a book tour across the United States. She’s popping into Dallas on Friday, May 29, at 7 pm at Half-Price Books for a conversation with Alex Snodgrass, Dallas’ beloved hometown gal and recipe creator.

In Dolly All the Time, Monaghan tells the story of Dolly Brick, a “hardworking single mom who returns to her hometown for the summer and stumbles into a fake dating situationship with a wealthy, workaholic scion.”

You had me at “scion!” Oh, and the story is set in a fictional seaside town in Rhode Island. As a huge fan of Rhode Island, count me in!

“Table of Uptown” Collaborative Dinner

Marriott Dallas Uptown invites guests to an intimate seated “Table of Uptown” dinner on Saturday, May 30, from 5:30 pm to 9 pm. Table of Uptown will take place in Y’all Plaza, Marriott Dallas Uptown’s new outdoor event space that opened last month.

The event will feature a cocktail hour, live music, cocktails, and a collaborative four-course dinner from Nuri Steakhouse, Good Graces, and Nick & Sam’s for $175 per person.

Nuri Steakhouse will present the “first impression” — truffle dumplings with Texas wagyu and truffle with herb cream sauce. The interlude from Good Graces features a baby gem salad with black mission fig, toasted pecans, shallot, goat cheese, and a honey dijon vinaigrette. Nick and Sam’s is holding down “the apex of the evening” with a Koji-cured Gunma New York strip. Finally, Good Graces returns with a dessert consisting of layers of airy raspberry mousse, raspberry gel, and chocolate sponge cake, finished with a silky white chocolate glaze.

Tickets can be purchased online.

The last week before summer starts, let’s roll, Dallasite About Town!