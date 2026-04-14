Dallasite About Town — Your Weekly Guide To The Latest Art Exhibitions, Fashion News, and More

Dallasite About Town, this week’s round-up of the best things to do in the city is for the girls. That’s just how the cookie crumbled. We’re featuring some fashion news from favorite retailers, in addition to an art exhibition and a wine dinner focused on the women who run Sonoma’s top cellars.

Some weeks, we’re heavy on the food news. This week, we’re leaving that to Megan Ziots’ column, Dallas Dish.

Let’s dive in and go new boot goofin’ first.

Miron Crosby Introduces Patent Leather Cowboy Boots

Beloved Dallas-based luxury boot brand Miron Crosby just launched its Maggie Patent collection, introducing patent leather to their core line for the first time. Miron Crosby first experimented with the material in 2019, creating a showstopping run of boots for Prabal Gurung’s runway show. This reintroduction, then, perfectly aligns with the brand’s identity and is built for everyday wear.

As always, Miron Crosby — the O.G.s, who made cowboy boots high fashion — continues to push the boundaries of traditional cowboy boots. With the patent collection, which costs $1,295, the brand reimagined its signature Maggie silhouette in a high-gloss finish in three color ways — sable, beurre, and “transformative teal.” Is there a better way to add a little polish to your western ‘fit?

Tappan Collective’s Dallas Exhibition WILDTYPE

Since its founding in 2012, Tappan Collective has been actively redefining the model for contemporary art collection by expanding access to exceptional works through its digitally driven platform. Tappan Collective just debuted their inaugural Dallas exhibition, WILDTYPE, which is open to the public daily from 11 am to 6 pm through April 26 in the Dallas Design District. WILDTYPE features artists “whose practices engage intuition, material experimentation, and the generative potential of the unexpected.”

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“Bringing WILDTYPE to Dallas is about more than our first Texas debut — it’s about celebrating community,” says founder Chelsea Neman Nassib. “During our time here, we hope to honor our incredible network of artists, designers, and creatives while creating space for new connections to take shape. Tappan Collective’s values — here and beyond — are rooted in bringing people together through art, conversation, and shared inspiration.”

View WILDTYPE through April 26 at 1617 Hi Line Drive in Dallas.

Frances Valentine’s Colorful Collaboration with Creator Blair Eadie

Today, Frances Valentine dropped a delicious, limited-edition collection of apparel and handbags with content creator Blair Eadie of Atlantic-Pacific. Personal standouts among the effervescent offerings include a rainbow checked shift dress, a sequin-adorned swing coat, and an oversized chartreuse clutch. Every piece packs a punch and declares that life is a party.

Both Eadie and Frances Valentine’s co-founder and CEO, Elyce Arons, will be in Dallas tomorrow, Wednesday, April 15, for a public sip and shop at Frances Valentine in The Plaza at Preston Center from 5 pm to 7 pm. See you there?

P.S. If you haven’t already read Arons’ book, We Might Just Make It After All: My Best Friendship with Kate Spade, I highly recommend you pick up a copy. It’s a wonderful read and a love letter to friendship.

Shinsei Hosts “Women Who Run the Cellar” Wine Dinner

On Thursday, April 23, at 6:30 pm, Shinsei will host a five-course wine dinner featuring women leaders from Sonoma County’s Innumero Wines and Valette Wines. “Women Who Run the Cellar” brings together the ladies behind Sonoma’s award-winning wines from these two producers.

Sheree Thornsberry, co-owner of Innumero Wines, Kimberly Matson, head of operations for Valette Wines, and Lynae Fearing, owner of Fearing Restaurant Group, are hosting the dinner, which costs $200 per guest. $50 from each reservation will benefit the American Heart Association. The menu includes:

Tuna tartare with tempura shiso leaf

Teriyaki meatballs

Garlic chili butter shrimp with Thai basil

Char siu-style black cod with fried rice and clams

Kobe short rib with black garlic jus

Dark chocolate tart with miso caramel

Reservations are required; email admin@fearingrestaurantgroup. com or call 214-352-0005.

Grab a pair of boots and throw on your sequined swing coat. We’ve got art to buy and wine to drink, Dallasite About Town!