Dallasite About Town — Your Weekly Guide On the Hottest Tickets, Foodie Events, Spa Specials, and More

For the Super Bowl, Al Biernat's is serving the perfect gameday solution by crafting "Al's Prime Tailgate," which they bill as "steakhouse favorites, made for sharing." (Courtesy Al Biernat's)

"The Force of Color" by Omar Asprilla opens at TF Gallery in Dallas on February 11, 2026. (Courtesy TF Gallery)

February is here, and we’re back in the swing of things, moving and grooving now that the snow and ice melted. For this week’s roundup of Dallasite About Town, we’re headed to The Star in Frisco for the Dallas Open, we’re ordering the finest takeout in town for our Super Bowl party, we’re booking a Valentine’s Day spa package, and more. Hibernation is over; let’s hit the town.

Dallas Open

Qualifying rounds of the Nexo Dallas Open tennis tournament begin this weekend on Saturday, February 7. Like last year, the tournament returns to The Star in Frisco, and it’s sure to be a must-attend event in North Texas once again. The player field includes top American players including Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, and Frances Tiafoe.

Figure out what to wear, and see you there!

Al Biernat’s Offers ‘Prime’ Takeout For the Super Bowl

Last year, I attended a Friendsgiving. We all arrived with our homemade dishes, and my friend Jada showed up with creamed corn and mashed potatoes from Al Biernat’s. It bordered on revelatory.

The Super Bowl is this weekend, and I’m opting to ditch the crockpot queso this year (no shade) in favor of takeout from Al Biernat’s. The beloved steakhouse served up the perfect gameday solution by crafting “Al’s Prime Tailgate,” which they bill as “steakhouse favorites, made for sharing.” The menu includes everything from a whole tenderloin ($420) to deviled eggs ($24 for a dozen) and Wagyu sliders ($37 for a dozen, *but they come with chips*). If this isn’t the ideal way to finish out the football season, I don’t know what is. Thanks, Al.

(P.S. I don’t know if this is sacrilegious to say as a native Dallasite, but I’m rooting for the NeW eNgL@Nd P@TrIoT$ simply because Drake Maye went to the same college as me. Go Heels.)

The Allen Swipe













Next

“The Force of Color” Opens at TF Gallery

A new exhibition of paintings by Omar Asprilla called “The Force of Color” opens this Wednesday, February 11, at TF Gallery. Gallery owner Tanner Ewing says, “I’m excited to bring The Force of Color to TF Gallery because Omar Asprilla’s work demonstrates how minimalism can be both restrained and powerful. Through precise form and deliberate color, the exhibition invites viewers to slow down and experience how simplicity can carry immense energy.”

In his artist statement about “The Force of Color,” Asprilla, who was born in Colombia and immigrated to New York City at age 17, writes, “Through my art, I seek to evoke emotion without imposing meaning. My intention is peace and tranquility. The work speaks without explanation, allowing each viewer to engage intuitively. As Kant’s notion of purposiveness without purpose suggests, meaning is not prescribed—it arises subjectively, shaped by the inner world of the viewer.”

Guests are invited to attend the exhibition’s opening reception on Wednesday, February 11, from 5 pm to 8 pm at TF Gallery, which is located at 122 Leslie Street in Dallas.

“Love Rocks” Massage at Viva Day Spa

Viva Day Spa + Med Spa opened at Preston Center in late 2025. I routinely visit spas all over Dallas, and I’m quite *particular.* After visiting Viva twice, I wholeheartedly recommend it as a fantastic day spa option in Dallas. I appreciate the readily available street-level parking, and I think the seasonal packages are top-notch. For Valentine’s Day, Viva is offering a “Love Rocks” massage package. The one-hour and 45-minute package costs $295 and includes:

75-minute Swedish massage with hot rocks on neck, shoulders, and back

Hydrating body wrap with pure love essential oil blend

Cool cucumbers on the eyes

Full body dry brush exfoliation

Hot herbal steam towel treatment

Magic mint scalp treatment

Take-home gift bag

Served with hot spiced chai and chocolates

Don’t make me say “Viva rocks,” (but it does).

Avra Estiatorio Introduces Weekend Brunch

Beginning Saturday, February 7, Avra Estiatorio introduces its weekend brunch at The Crescent in Uptown. The upscale Mediterranean restaurant will serve brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 am to 3 pm. Menu highlights include salmon and caviar latkes, a bagel tower, a whole grilled fish, and the “Caviar Sandwich.” In addition to the à la carte menu, Avra is offering a three-course prix fixe menu for $65, which “offers a curated journey through the restaurant’s most beloved flavors.”

Oh, and there’s a table-side Bloody Mary Cart. Don’t threaten me with a good time!