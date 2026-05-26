The Best Things To Eat, See, and Do in Dallas This Week — Dumpling Tours, Museum Nights, and More

Founded by sisters Marian and Hannah Cheng and inspired by thoughtfully-sourced ingredients and their mother Mimi's Taiwanese cooking, Mimi Cheng's centers its experience on family tradition and "the comforting experience of sharing handmade dumplings around the table." (Courtesy Mimi Cheng's)

If you have school-aged children, allow me to shower you with praise. You made it to the end of the school year. You survived “Maycember.” You deserve a trophy!

With Memorial Day in the rear view, summer is officially here. If you haven’t already taken flight, I’m here to bring you a few compelling offerings that came across my desk this week.

If you’re going to remain in town, you might as well act like a Dallasite About Town. Let’s dive in.

One-Night-Only Dumpling Tour

Want a tour schedule to capture my attention? Make it about dumplings.

Norman’s Japanese Grill, the Western-inspired Japanese raw bar and grill that’s one of our go-tos in town, decided to team up with beloved dumpling brand (goals, lol) Mimi Cheng’s for a one-night-only dinner collaboration. Founded by sisters Marian and Hannah Cheng and inspired by thoughtfully-sourced ingredients and their mother Mimi’s Taiwanese cooking, Mimi Cheng’s centers its experience on family tradition and “the comforting experience of sharing handmade dumplings around the table.” THANK GOODNESS that Dallas made the cut as a stop on the New York hotspot’s Dumpling Tour.

In celebration of Mimi Cheng’s nationwide launch, the special Dallas edition of the dinner will take place on Sunday, June 7, from 5 pm to 10 pm. The exclusive menu will feature Mimi Cheng’s signature dumplings, which were inspired by their mother’s recipes and utilize premium ingredients like pasture-raised pork, family-raised chicken, and farm-fresh veggies. In addition, the menu will showcase household favorites from Norman’s and speciality sake pairings, too, of course.

Mother's Day Gifts Swipe















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Reservations are recommended for the dinner on June 7. Email austin@durohospitality.com.

Late Night at the DMA

If you didn’t already know this, allow me to assure you that the Dallas Museum of Art hosts incredible (engaging! interesting!) events.

Part of its “Meet Me at the Museum” series, Late Night, which frequently sells out, “brings a high-energy, after-hours experience to one of Dallas’ most iconic cultural spaces.” The next Late Night is this Thursday, May 29, and allows guests to explore its galleries on the first two levels while enjoying live music, DJ sets, cocktails, curated-led moments, and interactive art-making throughout the space.

At this week’s Late Night, guests can view both the Samurai: The Imperial Court – Japanese Metalwork exhibition, along with X Marks the Spot: Contemporary Screenprinting at Brand X Editions. I’m particularly excited for the latter, which highlights master printer Bob Blanton’s influential print studio, known for its collaborations with artists like Mickalene Thomas, KAWS, and Jeff Koons.

Art! Food! Music! Nightlife! Culture! Late Night is a one-stop shop for a Dallasite About Town. Late Night at the Museum takes place this Thursday, May 29, from 7 pm to 11 pm at the Dallas Museum of Art. Tickets, which can be acquired online in advance, are free for members and $26.50 for the public.

A New Approach to Longevity Care

This month, Humanaut Health opened its first Dallas location in Preston Center. Located under one roof, the longevity and performance optimization clinic brings comprehensive diagnostic testing, regenerative medicine, and clinician-guided longevity therapies to North Texas. If you’re entering your wellness era (cough, middle-aged like me), this is a really interesting option to explore since everything is rooted in YOUR data, Dallasite About Town.

“We built Humanaut because the healthcare system was never designed to optimize — it was designed to treat,” says Dr. Amy Killen, Co-Founder of Humanaut Health. “The model we’ve built in Dallas gives your medical team the time, the tools, and the diagnostic depth to actually change the trajectory of how someone feels and performs. That’s what medicine should have always been.”

There are different membership levels, and for the opening of the Dallas clinic, Humanaut Health is offering a Founding Membership that includes $10,500 in services for an annual fee of $2,700.

Conducted twice per year, Founding Members receive:

comprehensive bloodwork and advanced assessments, including hormones, metabolic markers, inflammation, nutrition, and longevity-specific indicators.

Two DEXA body composition scans

Two cardiorespiratory fitness tests

Two carotid artery plaque scans

Four 45-minute clinician consultations with a quarterly action plan “built around each member’s evolving data.”

Lots of therapies, including 10 hyperbaric oxygen sessions, 10 shockwave therapy sessions, 10 cryotherapy sessions, 10 PEMF sessions, and 10 Shiftwave sessions.

“We see Dallas – and Preston Center in particular – as a community of driven, health-conscious individuals who are already investing in how they perform and live day to day, making it a natural fit for Humanaut,” says Jim Donnelly, co-founder and CEO. “At the same time, we wanted to introduce ourselves in a way that genuinely rewards early members. When you look at the depth of diagnostics, clinical guidance, and therapies included, we believe this may be one of the most compelling founding offers the longevity space has seen. It reflects our confidence that once people experience this level of care, they won’t look at their health the same way again.”

Whether it’s through art, culture, dumplings, or a body composition scan, we hope you find a way to fill your cup, Dallasite About Town.