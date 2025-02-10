The 7 New Dating Trends to Know — A Modern Etiquette Expert’s Guide to Romance in 2025

In her recurring column, “Social in Security,” modern etiquette ambassador and Bell’INVITO founder Heather Wiese walks us through a list of trusted tips you can rely on. Today’s topic: the new etiquettes of romance.

A treasure trove of information on the changes in relationships over the past five years has emerged. From new data in studies from The National Institutes of Health and Pew Research Center to op-ed pieces from popular influential voices like The New York Times, navigating relationships matters to us all — single or not. Relationships are all in an onward and upward trajectory whether at work, home, or among society, and especially in dating.

While the interrelationship stratosphere can feel overwhelming and complicated, here is the memo in short. Dating etiquette has evolved quite a bit from 2020 to 2025. The “new rules” are a simple extension of what we expect from each other now in general, everyday interactions. Of course, in a romantic relationship, or a potential one, there is heightened awareness. If you’re in a long-standing relationship or looking for a new one, here are some of the biggest new dating trends.

Virtual First Dates Are Normalized

Video calls, which surged in popularity during the pandemic, are a standard pre-date option. People now often use FaceTime, Zoom, or dating apps’ built-in video features to screen for compatibility before meeting in person.

Vague is Out. Clear is In.

There’s been a shift toward more transparency about dating goals. Many apps now let users specify if they’re looking for something serious, casual, or even just friendship. This helps reduce misunderstandings early on and saves valuable time. It also establishes a mutual respect up front — or indicates a lack thereof.

Slow Dating

The concept of “slow dating” has serious traction. This is where people take their time getting to know each other, prioritizing meaningful connections over quick hookups. This concept is credited to the pandemic but has stuck with a new generation of daters, which is largely credited to information and misinformation overload from apps.

Increased Focus on Mental Health & Boundaries

Conversations around mental health, therapy, and emotional well-being are now common. New couples bound for a healthy lifestyle set boundaries and respect personal space (both physically and emotionally).

Later-daters, this style of interaction was previously seen as TMI. It’s now SOP.

Ghosting Is Out, “Soft Ghosting” & New Terms Are In

While ghosting still happens, there’s more awareness and criticism of it. “Soft ghosting” (liking messages but not replying) and terms like “breadcrumbing” (sending occasional flirty texts to keep someone interested) have become part of the dating lexicon, with many now recognizing these as red flags. When you’re ready to be out, let that person know up front, or your reputation will suffer.

Dating Is More Intentional

Today, people are more selective about how they spend their time. Casual hangouts have shifted to more meaningful dates like hikes, art exhibits, or cooking together at home. Been in that relationship a while? There are too many lists of suggestions, events, and even access to friends who know your partner. Make the effort to massage the relationship. Taking your date for granted is so 2008.

Consent & Safety Are Bigger Priorities

There’s a heightened awareness of consent — not just physically but also regarding digital interactions (like sharing photos or personal info). Dating platforms also improved safety features, like location-sharing options and emergency contacts.

Lovers, I’ll end on this note from Nelson Mandela: “The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” With a tiny shift in focus, that relationship you have or want will turn from daunting to dazzling. Remember that it’s not about getting it right; it’s all about listening, learning, and loving every bit of the journey.

Happy Love Month!