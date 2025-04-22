Dallas Insiders — Architect David Droese On Favorite Local Art Havens, Tarot Reader, Gossip Go-To, and More

Corbin Chamberlin (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)

Las Almas Rotas is one of the best mezcal bars in Dallas. (Courtesy)

"You Stretched Diagonally Across It: Contemporary Tapestry" is a group exhibition at Dallas Contemporary this spring. (Courtesy)

The lobby bar at Bowie House instantly became the living room for the nearby neighborhood.

An insider….Merriam-Webster defines an insider as a person in a position of power or one who has access to confidential information. But, for our purposes, it’s anyone who can tell us the best spot to play mahjong. Yes, we’re a glamorous city, but we’re also a tricky one. Our Dallas Insider is that chic confidante with the scoop on how to get a reservation at the hottest new Omakase joint or the best spot to people-watch or, in some cases, be seen.

This was our criteria when forming our list: (1) We see them all the time at the most swellegant spots, (2) We know they’re generous and want to share tips, and (3) They’re witty.

Next up in our new Dallas Insiders series is one half of the Droese-Raney architecture firm with an enviable list of projects including Forty Five Ten and José, David Droese.

David Droese’s Top Dallas Spots and Advice

Weekly Restaurant: Manhattan Project Beer Company. Ask for Karl.

Sushi & Roll: Oishii. Royce or 44 roll.

Jewish deli/bagels: Shug’s.

Barbecue spot: Terry Black’s BBQ, brisket.

Comfort food (code for hangover): Bubba’s Cooks Country fried chicken.

Cocktailing: Las Almas Rotas — Mezonte on Fridays.

Specific spot within your go-to watering hole: Banquettes along the wall.

Spot for a “discreet” conversation with a friend: In the front window.

Your go-to event bartender: Alex Juarez.

Prep advice on the day of DMA Art Ball, Crystal Charity, TWO x TWO: Tequila.

Chinese takeout: Doesn’t exist. [David was one of a few to call this out and as PaperCity’s resident authority on Chinese food (I am Chinese) so I fancy myself the authority – he is completely right.]

Groceries: Eataly for seafood.

Go-to perennials for landscape: I heed the advice of Todd Fiscus/ Avant Garden for everything.

Who is your go-to for gossip or recommendations: Courtney in my office

What street do you drive down to for the holidays to admire decorations: Beverly.

If you feel the need to decamp to a local hotel where you go: Bowie House Auberge Fort Worth.

Who do you call up if looking for the best dress for a high-profile event – who will ensure you aren’t wearing the same thing as another guest at said event: Reed Robertson / Brian Bolke.

DFW Museum you seek to get away from it all – where you go to feed your soul: Kimbell.

Art space that is always avant-garde, presenting challenging fare: Dallas Contemporary

DFW gallerist or art scene to check out: Erin Cluley

We aren’t NYC – what you wear to art events – guessing not all black: Black, in Dallas and NYC.

Always are in town this month: November.

Psychic, numerologist, or tarot card reader: Corbin Chamberlin. [The beloved witch and founder of Sage & Salt makes frequent visits to Dallas since, as he points out, “a significant portion of my coven lives there.’]

Ideal place to park at NorthPark Center: Not saying – then everyone will park there!

Ideal place to park at Highland Park Village: It’s hard to park my F350- I usually Uber.