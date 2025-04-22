Architects David Droese and Lance Raney, photographed by Fredrik Broden.
Terry Black’s BBQ Dallas
The lobby bar at Bowie House
Dallas Contemporary art exhibits
Las Almas Rotas Dallas
Corbin Chamberlin (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
01
06

Architects David Droese and Lance Raney, photographed by Fredrik Broden.

02
06

Austin-based Terry Black's Barbecue debuted in Deep Ellum in 2019. (Courtesy of Terry Black's)

03
06

The lobby bar at Bowie House instantly became the living room for the nearby neighborhood.

04
06

"You Stretched Diagonally Across It: Contemporary Tapestry" is a group exhibition at Dallas Contemporary this spring. (Courtesy)

05
06

Las Almas Rotas is one of the best mezcal bars in Dallas. (Courtesy)

06
06

Corbin Chamberlin (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)

Architects David Droese and Lance Raney, photographed by Fredrik Broden.
Terry Black’s BBQ Dallas
The lobby bar at Bowie House
Dallas Contemporary art exhibits
Las Almas Rotas Dallas
Corbin Chamberlin (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
Culture

Dallas Insiders — Architect David Droese On Favorite Local Art Havens, Tarot Reader, Gossip Go-To, and More

One-Half of the Droese-Raney Architecture Firm With an Enviable List of Project Including Forty Five Ten and José

BY // 04.22.25
Architects David Droese and Lance Raney, photographed by Fredrik Broden.
Austin-based Terry Black's Barbecue debuted in Deep Ellum in 2019. (Courtesy of Terry Black's)
The lobby bar at Bowie House instantly became the living room for the nearby neighborhood.
"You Stretched Diagonally Across It: Contemporary Tapestry" is a group exhibition at Dallas Contemporary this spring. (Courtesy)
Las Almas Rotas is one of the best mezcal bars in Dallas. (Courtesy)
Corbin Chamberlin (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)
1
6

Architects David Droese and Lance Raney, photographed by Fredrik Broden.

2
6

Austin-based Terry Black's Barbecue debuted in Deep Ellum in 2019. (Courtesy of Terry Black's)

3
6

The lobby bar at Bowie House instantly became the living room for the nearby neighborhood.

4
6

"You Stretched Diagonally Across It: Contemporary Tapestry" is a group exhibition at Dallas Contemporary this spring. (Courtesy)

5
6

Las Almas Rotas is one of the best mezcal bars in Dallas. (Courtesy)

6
6

Corbin Chamberlin (Photo by Bruno Snap the Picture and Polaroids by Ashley Longshore and Ali Williams)

An insider….Merriam-Webster defines an insider as a person in a position of power or one who has access to confidential information. But, for our purposes, it’s anyone who can tell us the best spot to play mahjong. Yes, we’re a glamorous city, but we’re also a tricky one. Our Dallas Insider is that chic confidante with the scoop on how to get a reservation at the hottest new Omakase joint or the best spot to people-watch or, in some cases, be seen.

This was our criteria when forming our list: (1) We see them all the time at the most swellegant spots, (2) We know they’re generous and want to share tips, and (3) They’re witty.

Next up in our new Dallas Insiders series is one half of the Droese-Raney architecture firm with an enviable list of projects including Forty Five Ten and José, David Droese.

Terry Black’s BBQ Dallas
Austin-based Terry Black’s Barbecue debuted in Deep Ellum in 2019. (Courtesy of Terry Black’s)

David Droese’s Top Dallas Spots and Advice

Weekly Restaurant: Manhattan Project Beer Company. Ask for Karl.

Sushi & Roll: Oishii. Royce or 44 roll.

Jewish deli/bagels: Shug’s.

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2

Barbecue spot: Terry Black’s BBQ, brisket.

Comfort food (code for hangover): Bubba’s Cooks Country fried chicken.

Cocktailing: Las Almas Rotas — Mezonte on Fridays.

Specific spot within your go-to watering hole: Banquettes along the wall.

Spot for a “discreet” conversation with a friend: In the front window.

Las Almas Rotas Dallas
Las Almas Rotas is one of the best mezcal bars in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Your go-to event bartender: Alex Juarez.

Prep advice on the day of DMA Art Ball, Crystal Charity, TWO x TWO: Tequila.

Chinese takeout: Doesn’t exist. [David was one of a few to call this out and as PaperCity’s resident authority on Chinese food (I am Chinese) so I fancy myself the authority – he is completely right.]

Groceries: Eataly for seafood.

Go-to perennials for landscape: I heed the advice of Todd Fiscus/ Avant Garden for everything.

Who is your go-to for gossip or recommendations: Courtney in my office

What street do you drive down to for the holidays to admire decorations: Beverly.

bowie house fort worth hotel auberge 010 BOW_Public_Spaces_The-Bar_20232
The Bar at Bowie House.

If you feel the need to decamp to a local hotel where you go: Bowie House Auberge Fort Worth.

Who do you call up if looking for the best dress for a high-profile event – who will ensure you aren’t wearing the same thing as another guest at said event: Reed Robertson / Brian Bolke.

DFW Museum you seek to get away from it all – where you go to feed your soul: Kimbell.

Art space that is always avant-garde, presenting challenging fare: Dallas Contemporary

DFW gallerist or art scene to check out: Erin Cluley

We aren’t NYC – what you wear to art events – guessing not all black: Black, in Dallas and NYC.

Always are in town this month: November.

Psychic, numerologist, or tarot card reader: Corbin Chamberlin. [The beloved witch and founder of Sage & Salt makes frequent visits to Dallas since, as he points out, “a significant portion of my coven lives there.’]

Ideal place to park at NorthPark Center: Not saying – then everyone will park there!

Ideal place to park at Highland Park Village: It’s hard to park my F350- I usually Uber.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Dallas Insiders
NOW LEASING
The Address Uptown Looks Up To
2811maple.com     |    888.548.2811

Curated Collection

Swipe
4259 Park Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4259 Park Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4259 Park Lane
4330 Ridge Road
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4330 Ridge Road
Dallas, TX

$3,695,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4330 Ridge Road
3537 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3537 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Crawford
This property is listed by: Mary Crawford (504) 289-0980 Email Realtor
3537 Wentwood Drive
3207 Dartmouth Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3207 Dartmouth Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3207 Dartmouth Avenue
10406 Crestover Drive
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

10406 Crestover Drive
Dallas, TX

$1,999,000 Learn More about this property
Cindy Booker
This property is listed by: Cindy Booker (214) 699-7998 Email Realtor
10406 Crestover Drive
3220 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

3220 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3220 Colgate Avenue
5216 Palomar Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5216 Palomar Lane
Dallas, TX

$9,250,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
5216 Palomar Lane
4425 Lorraine Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4425 Lorraine Avenue
Dallas, TX

$5,250,000 Learn More about this property
Carla Hollis
This property is listed by: Carla Hollis (214) 392-4000 Email Realtor
4425 Lorraine Avenue
2828 Hood Street #1403
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

2828 Hood Street #1403
Dallas, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
2828 Hood Street #1403
5610 Charlestown Drive
Melshire Estates
FOR SALE

5610 Charlestown Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,450,000 Learn More about this property
Michael Humphries
This property is listed by: Michael Humphries (214) 668-3640 Email Realtor
5610 Charlestown Drive
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
Turtle Creek
FOR SALE

3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
Dallas, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
3505 Turtle Creek Boulevard #2F
4321 Stanford Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4321 Stanford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4321 Stanford Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X