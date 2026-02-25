Austin-Based Indoor Mini Golf Destination With Chef-Driven Restaurant and Bar, Dirdie Birdie, To Debut in Fort Worth

Set to open this summer in the former Bottled Blonde space on Morton Street, the Fort Worth location of Dirdie Birdie will pair a full-service restaurant and expansive bar with lounge-driven gathering spaces and a 12-hole indoor mini golf course inspired by iconic local landmarks. (Courtesy rendering)

Vik Khasat: “We wanted to make sure the food and beverage side really got its own attention,” (Photo by Clayton Korte)

Fort Worthians can expect the same chef-driven fare that has made the Austin location popular as both a destination for dinner or sociable outings. (Photo by Clayton Korte)

When Vik Khasat opened The Dirdie Birdie in Austin three years ago, he envisioned an experiential destination that reflected the city’s people and culture. Part miniature golf course, part restaurant and bar, the concept blends playful competition with a surprisingly ambitious menu, from coffee-braised short rib to towering burgers, brats, and playful cocktails.

“That’s why the putt-putt golf course is very much Austin-centric, as Fort Worth’s location will also be Fort Worth-centric,” he tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “We wanted something that was a bit more than your standard sit at a bar and grab a drink destination. Austin is such a foodie town. It’s harder to stand out. We wanted something that gets people talking.”

Fort Worth will soon have its own The Dirdie Birdie. Set to open this summer in the former Bottled Blonde space on Morton Street in the West 7th District, the forthcoming location will pair a full-service restaurant and expansive bar with lounge-driven gathering spaces and a 12-hole indoor mini golf course inspired by iconic local landmarks. Khasat says the concept would probably be successful in any large Texas city, but something about Fort Worth stuck out.

“We were struck by the city’s sense of pride,” he continues. “That really jumped out to us throughout the entire research process. It became clear early on that if we’re doing another one, we want to do it in Fort Worth.”

A Cowtown-Themed Course and Vintage Golf Design

Locals will notice familiar landmarks as they putt their way over traps and under tunnels, with sections inspired by the Stockyards, Sundance Square, and the Tarrant County Courthouse.

The Fort Worth location will also debut PuttView technology, a ball-tracking system that adds interactive, game-style challenges to the putting experience. Khasat says the technology was originally developed to help professional golfers, but it has since evolved into a platform for digital games like beer pong, with graphics projected onto a screen that respond to how players putt.

The interior design team is led by co-founder Lina Khasat in collaboration with Clayton Korte — the designer behind Austin’s Hotel Saint Cecilia and Juniper Creek Winery in Medina — and features a vintage golf theme woven throughout the space. Integrated lounge areas and built-in private dining rooms offer the chance to cool down or top off drinks.

Chef-Driven Food and Drinks While Putting in an ‘Art Gallery’

Fort Worthians can expect the same chef-driven fare that has made the Austin location popular as both a destination for dinner or sociable outings. Khasat and his team haven’t finalized the Fort Worth menu, but he says there will be a mix of popular selections from the Austin location plus some newcomers that cater to Fort Worth’s unique traditions.

“We wanted to make sure the food and beverage side really got its own attention,” Khasat adds. “We’ll have everything from espresso martinis to Palomas and drinks with a twist. We’ll have handheld sandwiches, fried chicken dishes, and a double-patty burger of some kind. We’re excited to bring this concept to Fort Worth. People describe it as playing mini golf through an art gallery. That’s the level of quality that we aspire to.”

Dirdie Birdie is expected to open at 2821 Morton Street this summer.