How the Nation’s No. 1 Ranked Center Helped Recruit Djafar Silimana To Houston — Arafan Diane Believes In His West African Basketball Buddy’s Heart

University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson is always pointing his team in the right direction. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Djafar Silimana did not have an easy life in Mali and he wants to make sure his brothers have a better one.

Dedan Thomas Jr. wants to make his teammates better. And his father always thought that Kelvin Sampson's Houston program would be the perfect spot for the LSU transfer.

On the day Djafar Silimana officially commits to the University of Houston, he is fittingly hanging out with Arafan Diane. Two West African teenagers living their once beyond unlikely dreams together. It turns out Diane, the 7-foot-1 McDonald’s All-American, the No. 1 ranked high school center in America, started urging the much less hyped 6-foot-10 Silimana to join him at Houston even before Diane officially committed to Kelvin Sampson’s program himself.

“He started recruiting me too,” Silimana tells PaperCity. “He’s just like, ‘I want you to come to Houston.’ I ask him why. ‘What’d you like about your visit?’ And he told me a lot of stuff. And he told me to that Houston is not about only the team. And it’s not about only basketball. It’s about family. It’s like family. And they’ve got a culture of winning.

“And I love to win too.”

In fact, Djafar Silimana did not even really like basketball, after being convinced to try it because of his height, until he started getting into the competition of it. Until he experienced winning. Now he is joining a Houston program with more wins than anyone else in the country since 2018. He will arrive as something of an underdog story, a 6-foot-10 player with a near 7-foot-6 wingspan full of raw potential who has plenty still to learn.

Silimana is learning with Diane right now, with the two friends training together in Washington D.C. with both their prep academy seasons over, living at the same hotel, trying to get ready for their impending May arrivals at UH.

“He’s my training partner,” Silimana says of Diane. “He’s with me right now.”

Silimana largely will be considered the almost afterthought third member of this upcoming UH freshman class with the highly-ranked Arafan Diane and Ikenna Alozie, one of the Top 10 combo guard recruits in America, by many analysts. But he is very much part of this group. Already highly valued by his fellow freshmen teammates to be. All three are West Africans — with Diane from Guinea and Alozie from Nigeria — who moved to the United States as teenagers. There is already a shared bond between them.

Arafan Diane’s Iowa Prep and Djafar Silimana’s Utah Prep teams even played against each other in January with Diane putting up 14 points, 17 rebounds, two blocks and two assists, and Silimana posting seven points, eight rebounds and four steals. The two big men guarded each other for most of the game — a two-point win for Diane and Iowa Prep.

Silimana started to see more of himself in that game, to imagine bigger possibilities. An elite Houston coaching staff whose ability to recognize under-the-radar talent is proven (see three star high school recruits turned NBA regulars Marcus Sasser and Jamal Shead) noticed something too.

“I’m just thankful to (UH assistant) K.C. (Beard) because he saw a potential in me,” Silimana tells PaperCity. ” And he stepped on it.”

“He started recruiting me too. He’s just like, ‘I want you to come to Houston.’ I ask him why. ‘What’d you like about your visit?’ And he told me a lot of stuff. And he told me to that Houston is not about only the team. And it’s not about only basketball. It’s about family. It’s like family. And they’ve got a culture of winning.” — Djafar Silimana On Arafan Diane’s UH recruiting pitch

The Long, Rough Basketball Road Of Djafar Silimana

The 19-year-old Silimana did not start playing any basketball at all until 2019 — and he faced countless obstacles before he eventually, finally, made it to the United States on November 22, 2024. He spent a year in Spain, playing for a club team that often did not pay him the paltry $50 a month it promised him and sometimes did not even provide him with enough food. Djafar Silimana would play as many as three games a day and go to bed hungry. Many nights he wondered if his basketball journey would end before it ever really started. Securing a visa to the United States out of Mali, a country racked by conflict with terrorist groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda and ISIS wreaking havoc, and ethnic violence and corruption rampant, proved to be extremely difficult.

Djafar Silimana worried it would never happen.

He credits Saliou Telly, the first Division I student athlete in the United States from Mali who now assists and guides other West African players through the process of becoming college basketball players, with helping make sure it did. Now he is fighting to turn himself into a basketball success story to help his six brothers and one sister back home.

“Life is not easy for them,” Silimana says. “But that gives me more determination. Because I want to make them happy one day. I know I’m close to making them happy. I’m close.”

Yes, Djafar Silimana is something of an unknown, long-shot prospect in the eyes of the recruiting services. But he’ll tell you he is playing for much more than himself. Calling yourself Built For This is a popular sports slogan these days. UH basketball’s newest freshman is more driven for this, determined to change the trajectory of his entire family.

To Kelvin Sampson, stories like this matter. Houston’s coach see them as part of the roots of the beyond nationally elite program he’s built in many ways. Largely dismissed guys like Chris Harris Jr. and Justin Gorham, who find the best of themselves at Houston and become professional basketball players overseas with extended careers, mean as much to this lunch-bucket coaching lifer as the one-and-done headliners of Jarace Walker, Chris Cenac Jr. and Kingston Flemings.

“We’ve got so many great stories that came out of this program,” Sampson says. “That’s what I want this program to be known for. That we produce outstanding players, but better people.”

Kelvin Sampson’s Dramatic Roster Makeover

The most dramatic roster makeover of this entire Kelvin Sampson Houston era — at least since the very beginning years — this offseason is heavy on the kind of stories that helped make Houston. . . well, Houston. Besides Djafar Silimana, there is Lamar transfer Braden East, who lost his father to cancer in a frighteningly quick, agonizing six-month stretch of his senior year of high school, muddled through a lost freshman college season and then turned himself into a UH worthy option. As for Delrecco Gillespie, one of the prizes of UH’s transfer portal class, like Silimana, he wasn’t even ranked coming out of high school. Then Gillespie transformed himself into Kent State’s double-double machine, beating out everyone’s consensus National Player of the Year — Duke star Cameron Boozer — to lead the nation with 23 of them this last season.

There is a grit line that runs through Sampson’s roster makeover this offseason, a return to the foundation of Houston basketball in many ways.

Djafar Silimana figures he fits right in. He fell in love with UH basketball during his one season at Utah Prep Academy, the same developmental program where likely No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick AJ Dybantsa played his senior year of high school. Attending Houston’s win at BYU this last season, seeing how physical Sampson’s team played, how much rebounding and defense mattered to the group, gave Silimana a favorite college.

To say Djafar Silimana is excited about committing to Houston is putting it lightly. “I feel like Houston is the best college in the country,” Silimana tells @PaperCityMag. “That’s why I chose Houston. It was my dream college.” Silimana is from Mali in West Africa and the first… https://t.co/OWz1Pky5g4 pic.twitter.com/WCJxEjVXzM — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) April 23, 2026

Of course, Arafan Diane had been in Silimana’s ear about Houston for months by then, talking up the Cougars in their frequent phone calls. The two West African big men first met in Senegal at an NBA Showcase event a few years ago. But the budding legend of Arafan Diane had already reached Silimana before then.

“I heard there was this really big dude and he really kicked ass,” Silimana laughs. “I said ‘What is his name?’ Arafan.”

Diane is one of the more powerful physical forces you’ll ever see in high school basketball, a 7-foot-1 marvel who sometimes tips the scales at more than 300 pounds. He tends to move people easily. Silimana figures that if he can stand up to going against Diane every day in practice, his own game cannot help but grow.

“When he get recruited by Houston, he tried to recruit me too,” Silimana says. “All the time when I’m on the phone with him, he’s like ‘Bro, what will convince you to come to Houston? I want you to come to play next to me Bro. I want to play with you.’ He’s like ‘Bro, these are really nice people.’ ”

It turns out that Arafan Diane is pretty good recruiter too.

“I want to be part of Houston,” Silimana says. “It’s my dream school. The only thing we’re going to do is try and push ourselves together.”

Djafar Silimana and Arafan Diane are teammates now, two West African big men with much different profiles, heading to Houston’s Third Ward campus. Diane will be a key player on this upcoming season’s UH team, the ballyhooed high-profile high school All-American. Silimana likely will redshirt his first season, try to build on his raw skills. His long arms, his motor, his rebounding potential.

But go ahead and try and tell Silimana that Diane is destined to succeed and he is not. Just watch him work.

“They don’t know how much this means to me,” Silimana says. He is playing for more than himself. Djafar Silimana is determined to make his story matter.