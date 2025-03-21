Dallas Insiders — Artist Donald Robertson On Favorite Restaurants, Art Stores, Workout Spots, and More

According to Donald Robertson, Ritual One is like the Studio 54 of sweating, but it's addicting. (Courtesy)

An insider….Merriam-Webster defines an insider as a person in a position of power or one who has access to confidential information. But, for our purposes, it’s anyone who can tell us the best spot to play mahjong. Yes, we’re a glamorous city, but we’re also a tricky one. Our Dallas Insider is that chic confidante with the scoop on how to get a reservation at the hottest new Omakase joint or the best spot to people-watch or, in some cases, be seen.

This was our criteria when forming our list: (1) We see them all the time at the most swellegant spots, (2) We know they’re generous and want to share tips, and (3) They’re witty.

First up in our new Dallas Insiders series is artist Donald Robertson — a present-day Andy Warhol and West Coast COVID transplant. These are his top local picks and advice on navigating the city.

Donald Robertson’s Top Dallas Spots

Weekly Restaurant: Dunston’s Steakhouse. Two words: salad bar. One of my favorite dives. Best martinis in town. You can take a football team there after a game, and they just sit you in the back. Fancy decorator Michelle Nussbaumer turned us on to it. I can’t believe she goes there, but that sums up Texas: haute and howdy.

Scoring a Res: Here’s the inside scoop: You cannot get a last-minute reservation in Dallas. It’s impossible. What we do is we suck up to Jules Barsotti! He owns our four faves: Barsotti’s for Italian, Odelay for Mexican, Nonna for date night, and Fachini if you have people in from Europe or NYC (low-key cool). The secret is to get Jules’ cell phone number. Then you’re set.

Gym: The way I learned to deal with Texas heat was to sign up for hot yoga. Ritual One is like the Studio 54 of sweating. Packed! You will be the ugliest one there, but it’s addicting.

Favorite store: Scout Design in the Design District. On the best street. It’s run by people who refuse to grow up. If you are looking for a couch that looks like a longhorn, this is your place. It’s like Restoration Hardware Bleh Rehab. Check it out.

DFW gallerist or art scene to check out: The best art scene is on the 7th floor at Mockingbird Lofts. I found my studio space there, and the 7th floor is mostly all artists now. Steve Wrubel photography, Ken Miller. Me. It’s so good.

Art Store: Jerry’s Artaramma is a gift from God if you paint. Is also beside a great Indian restaurant, Indian Palace. So good. While you are there, go look at this insane store called Terry Costa. It’s like a Koons exhibit filled with girls buying prom dresses. It’s an accidental art installation.

Spot for tennis and pickleball: Because we are from California originally, we are on a 20-year wait list for local country clubs. But who cares. There are free public tennis courts all over Highland Park, and the local swimming pool has the best high diving board anywhere. Crazy good/super dangerous. My boys love it. Free! (If you pay your property taxes)