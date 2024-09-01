All About The Spine With Dr. Samantha Parker Lane of Memorial Hermann

If you already suffer from spine pain, you’re not alone and it’s not too late, says Dr. Parker.

Dr. Samantha Parker Lane, MD, a neurosurgeon with Memorial Hermann Mischer Neuroscience Associates Sugar Land is here to break down spine health — what it is, how to maintain it, and how to protect it.

Even if you have a rudimentary understanding of anatomy, it’s no secret that the spine is one of the most essential parts of the human body. Dr. Samantha Parker Lane, MD, a neurosurgeon with Memorial Hermann Mischer Neuroscience Associates Sugar Land is here to break down spine health — what it is, how to maintain it, and how to protect it.

In its simplest form, the spine is a complex structure made up of bones, discs, and ligaments. A column of bones, called vertebrae, are stacked on top of each other from the base of the skull, down to the tailbone. It’s divided into three regions — cervical, thoracic, and lumbar — and it provides structural support for the body and allows us to stand upright. But, more than that, it allows for mobility and protects the spinal cord, which is the highway of nerves that transmits messages between the brain and the body.

According to the National Spine Health Foundation, 100 million Americans are impacted by spine pain, and 264 million workdays are lost each year due to spinal conditions. A study published in JAMA showed more healthcare dollars are spent on musculoskeletal disorders every year than both diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Working from home and sedentary lifestyles reduce step counts and activity levels, and can also provide non-ergonomic workstations. This can all lead to increased lower back pain, which is often associated with higher depression scores, increased stress levels, and divorce.

So, what can be done? Dr. Samantha Parker Lane offers a few suggestions, including maintaining proper posture when sitting, standing, and lifting, which reduces strain on the spine. She also notes that regular exercise (at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise three to four times per week), including strength training, stretching, and aerobics is essential. Core strengthening supports your spine and posture, and weight-bearing exercises are crucial to maintaining bone density in the aging population.

“A body in motion stays in motion,” says Dr. Parker. “The more active you are, the easier it’s going to be as you get older. The best exercise is the one you do. Of course, regular walking is, across the board, easy on most people.”

“I advise against a back brace in most cases as it doesn’t allow your core muscles to work for themselves, which leads to them progressively becoming weaker over time,” says Dr. Parker. “I only recommend it if you’ve just had surgery or you have an actual fracture.”

If you already suffer from spine pain, you’re not alone and it’s not too late, says Dr. Parker. Her goal is to help her patients manage their pain and explore every option before the idea of surgery is even discussed. From aquatic physical therapy where patients can build muscle with decreased gravity on the spine to walking to core strengthening to pain management injections, Dr. Parker says most of her job is trying to keep people from ending up in surgery.

“The vast majority of people who come into my office do not require surgery,” says Dr. Parker. “You can manage pain other ways, and that’s what I’m here for.”

