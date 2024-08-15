Rising Country Music Star and Fort Worth Native Drake Milligan Gears Up For Two Hometown Shows — A PaperCity Exclusive

The cute kid in the jumpsuit sure has come a long way. Now you know his name, Drake Milligan.

Drake Milligan has been all over the world this year, but he's coming home to Fort Worth for two stops soon.

Rising country music star and Fort Worth native Drake Milligan has put in the work and racked up a lot of miles on tour this year.

Rising country music star and Fort Worth native, Drake Milligan, might be more famous both nationally and internationally than he is in his hometown. Milligan was a finalist on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent (AGT), and even performed two of his hit songs “Don’t Leave Me Loving You” and “I Got A Problem” on the first season of America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League last February. But chances are, you’ve never heard of him until now.

Milligan already has two albums to his credit. Dallas/Fort Worth was released in 2022 and debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and his second album, Jukebox Songs came out this February. Even with all these accomplishments, you may not yet have heard of Drake Milligan. But, he’s someone you really should get to know. So, allow me to introduce you to this homegrown talent, who graduated from Mansfield’s Legacy High School. He just finished up his first UK headline tour and will be headed back home for two shows in Fort Worth this August and September.

The Cute Kid In The Jumpsuit

Drake Milligan might be best known for portraying Elvis Presley on the Country Music Television (CMT) series Sun Records in 2017. And there’s a good reason for that. Sun Records recounted the unplanned session of the so-called “Million Dollar Quartet” that consisted of four fledgling musicians ― Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash ― who gathered around the piano inside Sun Studios in Memphis back in 1956. That impromptu jam session featuring so much pivotal talent wasn’t released to the public until 1981 ― a time capsule really, recording the progenitors of rock and roll.

“I first discovered Elvis through an impersonator performing at a local restaurant at age seven,” Milligan tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “He was in a jumpsuit, and I thought what is this? What’s going on?”

As a child, Milligan got so good at his own Elvis impression, that he became “The cute kid in the jumpsuit, traveling around and performing at Elvis festivals,” he says. “It’s how I learned to entertain.”

Once his own songwriting and classic country style began to evolve, Drake Milligan appeared on American Idol in 2018 but he dropped out of the competition, opting to move to Nashville instead.

Get Tailgate Ready Swipe















Next

“I just knew that I was not ready for that platform,” he says. “I hadn’t done the work yet.”

But, Milligan says that he wasn’t one of those completely unknown musicians ― with their guitars slug across their backs, constantly making the rounds, and filling stages up and down Broadway ― like so many other hopeful new arrivals to Music City.

“I knew some good people when I got to Nashville. Like Tony Brown, who had seen me on Sun Records, and told me, ‘If you’re ever in Nashville, look me up.’ So, I was able to get into some big rooms, with some big players, when I arrived.”

In case you’ve never heard of Tony Brown either, he’s a legendary country music producer who has worked with the likes of the other King ― George Strait, as well as Reba McEntire, Wynonna Judd, and Vince Gill.

By 2021, Drake Milligan was signed to Broken Bow Records (BBR). He then auditioned for America’s Got Talent in June of 2022, receiving four yeses for his performance of his original song, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.” His turn on AGT took him to the finals, ending up in third place. But that national notoriety garnered new fans and growing name recognition.

Milligan then released his debut album titled Dallas/Fort Worth. It was an ode to the place that made him. Where he’s from and where he says he hopes to return someday.

“It was dual-sided with the Dallas songs being a little more rock-oriented, while the Fort Worth side remained more traditional, a little more charming ― as Fort Worth has such a country music legacy and has kept its identity.”

On The Road Again

These days Drake Milligan might not know what time zone he’s in. You’ll have to forgive him for that. After all, Milligan, who debuted at the Grand Ole Opry in 2022, just performed there for the fifth time.

“It’s difficult to take it all in the first time, but I think it’s more special every time you’re invited back,” he says. “There’s a real sense of comfort now.”

After a very busy summer, he returned to America in July from his first headline tour in Europe, which sold out concerts across the United Kingdom and Scandinavia, and he also just wrapped up his first arena tour opening for Cody Johnson last week.

“It was my first experience performing in arenas that size,” Milligan says. “You have to win a crowd over. Because the crowd is there to see Cody, not me.”

We caught up with the artist as he was hitting the highway once again, ahead of his upcoming stateside tour, our cell connection fading in and out.

He’ll kick things off in Fairmont, Minnesota on Thursday, August 15, before crisscrossing the country from South Carolina to Colorado, and back to Washington state ― showcasing his music at county fairs, barbecue joints, and music festivals along the way, including those two stops in Fort Worth.

Until then you can hear his latest single “I Got A Problem” on the radio. It’s getting a lot of air time recently on local country stations. It’s off his newest album Jukebox Songs, which Drake Milligan says is a “continuation of the first album. It’s filled with songs that would fit well in a jukebox. I look at artists like Willie Nelson who has songs that would work in any era ― my whole thing is trying to make classic country music in a new way.”

You can catch Milligan in person soon, as he makes a couple of trips back home to Fort Worth in August and September. First, he will be performing a benefit concert at River Ranch in The Stockyards. He’ll be at the Sundown Stampede benefitting Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County on August 24 (good music, good cause).

Or you can meet him on September 28 when he headlines at The World’s Largest Honky Tonk, Billy Bob’s Texas, — where Milligan has been attending concerts since he was young enough to have to get an “X” stamped on his hand upon entry.

And now, when you hear a Drake Milligan song on the radio, you can say, “Hey I know him. He’s from Fort Worth.”