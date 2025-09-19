In Conversation With Rising Country Star Drake Milligan, Who Releases His Newest Single “Tumbleweed” Today

Rising country music star and Fort Worth native Drake Milligan has put in the work and racked up a lot of miles on tour this year.

In April, Drake Milligan launched a global tour spanning about 40 shows across North America and Europe, including festival appearances, headlining dates, and performances with stars like Lainey Wilson and Luke Bryan. (Courtesy)

Today, country music star Drake Milligan unveiled his latest single, ‘Tumbleweed,” a track that reflects his whirlwind schedule of touring nationally and internationally, recording in Nashville, and sharing stages with icons like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, and Lainey Wilson.

“It is indicative of my past few years,” Milligan tells PaperCity. “I feel like a tumbleweed sometimes. I love the way it paints a story of a guy like a tumbleweed. This girl is the wind. She’s pretty. She’s pushing him along.”

The Mansfield native who performs alongside Lainey Wilson and Muscadine Bloodline at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena tonight hasn’t slowed down since placing third in Season 17 of America’s Got Talent. In April, he launched a global tour comprising approximately 40 shows across North America and Europe, including festival appearances, headlining dates, and performances alongside stars such as Lainey Wilson and Luke Bryan.

We caught up with Milligan ahead of his Dickies Arena performance to talk about “Tumbleweed,” life on the road, and his growing international fanbase.

You’ve been splitting your time between Nashville and Texas. What has life been like on the road lately?

I’ve been traveling a lot. We’ve been in Europe a couple of times this year. We’re getting ready to play with Lainey Wilson. I just had my first week off, which was well needed. I went back home to Texas and did some dove hunting.

How have your Fort Worth roots shaped your journey as an artist?

I grew up 20 minutes from downtown and spent a lot of time going to the Stockyards, sneaking into Billy Bob’s, and getting kicked out. (Laughs) I moved to Nashville several years ago to become a songwriter and be part of this songwriting community. I still hold onto my Texas roots and plan to move back someday when I get my career really rolling.

Texas music can mean a lot of things. Going back, we’ve always had iconic Texas artists. Of course, Willie Nelson, George Strait, Lyle Lovett, and Rodney Crowell. There is an attitude in Texas music that you do not get in other places. A lot of our country music is influenced by blues. I’m a big fan of Western Swing, which has a lot of Texas roots. That melting pot of great music is something that is unique to Texas and probably the reason that we have such a unique music scene. For me, there’s nowhere like it.

In what ways have you grown as an artist since releasing your 2022 debut, Dallas/Fort Worth?

I’ve played hundreds of shows since then. That’s been one of the biggest points of growth for me. I’m proud of having wonderful fans and putting on a great show. You have to grow when you play shows. You can get tired of playing the same set the same way. All the shows we play are so different. We’ll play in an arena with Lainey Wilson or go overseas to play. I learn from every gig. I’ve grown in those years as an entertainer. Now, when I’m working on new songs, I can approach it from the standpoint of what the audience wants to hear and what my shows might be missing.

When you play in Europe, how do you change up your performance?

My music has blown up over there. They have a cool country scene. It’s a freeing kind of thing. They enjoy anything you play. They dig into the entire catalog. They’ll go crazy over what I would consider an album cut. I get to experiment and try songs I normally wouldn’t play. They listen intently, which can be kind of scary. They want to hear all the words and take in the whole song. It’s a different kind of thing over there, and something I learn from.

Tell us about your music influences.

Growing up in Fort Worth, I was surrounded by country music: George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Alan Jackson, Merle Haggard, Waylon Jennings, Hank Sr. Once I discovered Elvis’ music, it came around for me. That was when I wanted to be an entertainer on stage. He was such a great entertainer. For me, I’m trying to combine that rockabilly with my traditional country music influence and make it sound fresh.

Where do you see your career heading?

I just want to keep it growing and keep being able to do it. If you had asked me six or seven years ago, I would have really liked to have that overnight success. I feel like I’m still getting better and climbing every day. I’m appreciating the time I get to work on my craft and become a better songwriter, performer, and singer.

Is Fort Worth’s reputation growing because of country music?

I think so. My first album was called Dallas/Fort Worth. The Dallas side was more slicked up with bigger city ideas, and Fort Worth was more traditional. People are always asking me across the world about Fort Worth. I tell them that if they want the Texas experience, they have to visit Fort Worth. That’s the place to be. Fort Worth has such an identity and holds onto its roots.

If you miss this Fort Worth country artist’s show tonight at Dickies Arena, you can catch him on November 28 at Billy Bob’s Texas.