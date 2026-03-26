How Emanuel Sharp Became the Leader Kelvin Sampson’s Houston Team Needed — A Mental Coach, an Early Statement & Quiet Talks

University of Houston shooting guard Emanuel Sharp doesn't need much room to get his shot off. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston roommates and best friends Ramon Walker Jr. and Emanuel Sharp have watched a lot of NCAA Tournament Selection Shows together at UH. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston veteran guard Emanuel Sharp knows that pulling out wins down the stretch is big for this younger UH team. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Emanuel Sharp takes being a leader so seriously that he still often wonders if he’s doing it right. “I’ve really just tried to embrace that role as much as possible,” Sharp tells PaperCity. “It isn’t easy. And I’m still trying to find my way But I’m doing my best. It’s tough but it’s not going to be anyone else but me. I’ve got to do it.”

Sharp, the senior shooting guard on No. 2 seed Houston (the highest seed left in the NCAA Tournament’s South Region at Toyota Center), is as authentic as it comes. There are a lot of fake tough guys in sports obsessed with pretending that nothing ever bothers them. Emanuel Sharp is the leader of the youngest (and most purely talented) team Kelvin Sampson’s ever had at Houston needs because he shows how much he cares. How much he feels.

Sharp is openly vulnerable with his teammates, letting them know it’s all right to admit when you’re struggling with something.

“The mental battle can be a lot sometimes,” Sharp says. “I’ve had my moments throughout the years. Just having somebody you can talk to. It’s always not good to just bottle up emotions and just sit there and let it build up. That can cause blocks and frustrations. It’s better to just get everything out. To have somebody you can talk to.

“Last year I had a mental coach that I used to talk to. He helped me out with a lot of things throughout the year. Talking with Coach Kellen (Sampson). Talking to J’Wan (Roberts). I had endless talks with J’Wan last year. He was somebody I could vent to.”

Sharp’s on-court production (15.4 points per game, one of the most feared 3-point shooters in college basketball and arguably the best one-on-one guard defender in the sport) is a big reason why 30-6 Houston is back in the Sweet 16, set for a showdown with Illinois (the top-ranked offense in the game for much of this season) Thursday night at Toyota (9:05 pm, TBS). Sharp will spend plenty of time guarding Illinois breakout freshman star Keaton Wagler (who memorably dropped 46 points on Purdue) in this Sweet 16 fight.

But Sharp’s leadership has pushed Houston here too.

UH assistant coach Kellen Sampson knew Emanuel Sharp was up to that job as soon as he came back from the brief break between the summer and fall semesters.

“When you’re the senior leader you don’t get to come to September conditioning to get in shape,” Kellen Sampson tells PaperCity. “You’ve got to be in shape for September conditioning. Because the authenticity of your message starts there. When we let out for the summer (conditioning), he had three weeks,

“When he came back in better shape than when he left, it was a loud message that ‘I’m all the way in.’ Because he put in the work and his body was so noticeably different and improved, every word he said afterwards carried a lot more meaning.”

This is the way. While Sharp will tell you that his former teammates Jamal Shead and J’Wan Roberts made being the leader seem easier than it actually is, there are few in college basketball who’ve been through all the different things that this senior has.

Sharp played an important bench role as a freshman — something few non five star recruits (which Sharp decidedly wasn’t) do in Sampson’s Houston program — for a dominant 33-4 team that was undone by late injuries and ended up losing to Miami in the Sweet 16. By the next season, Sharp was starting almost every game and even after Jamal Shead limped off against Duke in that cruel Sweet 16 twist, a sophomore Sharp still had a 3-point look in the closing seconds to try and send the game into overtime.

This is a player who’s never shied away from taking the biggest shot. Sharp’s monsters threes against Duke in the closing minutes of the 2025 Final Four shocked Cooper Flagg, helping make that epic Cougar comeback a reality. And of course, two nights later in the national championship game, he rose again in the closing seconds in what turned into the last shot that never happened. Which rained social media scorn (many of it from disgruntled gamblers) down on Sharp.

Yes, this is a UH player leader who can relate to just about anything you can go through in college basketball. No wonder why Sharp feels such a responsibility towards being there for his teammates going through difficult times. He’s spent a lot of time talking to Isiah Harwell, the five star freshmen who got setback by offseason knee surgery and fell out of the regular rotation late in the season. Sharp and his longtime roommate/senior co-leader Ramon Walker Jr. regularly discuss how they can be better leaders for this team.

It is weight that neither take lightly. Kelvin Sampson calls being a player leader of this particular UH team one of the harder leadership roles his program’s ever had “because of the youth” of the roster. With two uber talented NBA level freshmen starting in Kingston Flemings and Chris Cenac Jr., the responsibility is real.

“I know the up and downs of being a freshman,” Sharp says. “And I can’t imagine what it’s like for them. They have a way bigger role than what I had as a freshman. But just tell them all the right things.”

“The mental battle can be a lot sometimes. I’ve had my moments throughout the years. Just having somebody you can talk to. It’s always not good to just bottle up emotions and just sit there and let it build up. That can cause blocks and frustrations. It’s better to just get everything out. To have somebody you can talk to.” — Houston guard Emanuel Sharp

Fighting to Lift His Teammates Up

With this Houston team coming together late, having won seven of its last eight games heading into this Sweet 16 showdown — with the only loss a fierce comeback that fell just short against No. 2 ranked Arizona — Sharp’s fight to be there for his teammates is paying off. Everyone within the program has seen his growth from the start of this season to now.

Not every leader is a born natural at it. Emanuel Sharp worked himself into the role.

“I think understanding the responsibility of being a leader is 24/7 365,” Kellen Sampson says. “When you’re caretaker of the culture, there’s never an off switch. There’s never a moment where you simply just maybe think of yourself. Regardless of your own personal adversity or struggles on the court, you have a responsibility to lead others at all times.

“And EMan’s done an awesome job. He’s going to be a leader that we reference in the same way as Jamal, J’Wan and LJ (Cryer), and Fabian White. DeJon Jarreau. Emanuel is earning his way of etching his name with the best leaders that we’ve had. In that he’s genuine, he’s authentic and he cares.

“He cares from the tips of his toes to the ends of his fingers.”

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson pulled senior Ramon Walker Jr. aside and asked him to talk to freshman PG Kingston Flemings at half of A&M game. Wanting to make sure Flemings came out locked in. “I feel like whenever it comes from me and Emanuel (Sharp), it hits different,” Walker… pic.twitter.com/s0gZDhKRg7 — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) March 24, 2026

It’s not always about a fiery emotional locker room speech. Sometimes the best leaders remind everyone it’s OK to be human. To ask for help. “Emanuel’s the first guy most of us on the team would call if something was wrong,” Walker says.

Emanuel Sharp’s father Derrick Sharp, a beloved former pro basketball star in Israel, knows it’s not always easy to lead a group of uber competitors.

“It’s a big step for him,” Derrick Sharp tells PaperCity. “Being one of the elder statesmen. Being able to reach his guys — his own way.”

“EMan’s done an awesome job. He’s going to be a leader that we reference in the same way as Jamal, J’Wan (Roberts) and LJ (Cryer), and Fabian White. DeJon Jarreau. Emanuel is earning his way of etching his name with the best leaders that we’ve had. In that he’s genuine, he’s authentic and he cares. — UH lead assistant Kellen Sampson

With Emanuel Sharp that often means an arm around their shoulder rather than a full-volume sports movie speech. Valuable Houston bench force Mercy Miller is grateful for Sharp helping keep his spirits up earlier in the season before Miller earned a more regular consistent role in the ever-demanding Kelvin Sampson’s rotation. Sharp is there when the yelling stops and it’s time to sort out how to take the message and improve.

“E is vocal with me,” Miller says. “And just trying to help me in different ways. There’s been moments in practice. Things that have gone certain ways and he just helps me through them.”

It turns out Emanuel Sharp is a better leader than he thinks he is.

No outlet covers UH basketball throughout the entire calendar year with more consistency and focus than PaperCity Houston. For more of Chris Baldwin’s extensive, detailed and unique insider coverage of UH sports — stories you cannot read anywhere else, stay tuned. Follow Baldwin on the platform formerly known as Twitter here.