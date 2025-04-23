Emanuel Sharp Opens Up On His Houston Return, Why Kelvin Sampson Is The Only College Coach He Wants To Play For and His Final Four Injury Recovery

Hunter Brown is turning himself into the ace the Houston Astros need. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

J'Wan Roberts and Emanuel Sharp will miss all the fun they had together playing for Kelvin Sampson at the University of Houston. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

J'Wan Roberts delighted in the sights and sounds of a Major League Baseball game and being around his teammates again. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and J'Wan Roberts have a beyond special bond that was shown by Sampson bringing Roberts out with him for the first pitch at the Astros game. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston made it all the way to the closing seconds of the national championship game. That earned a dream night at the Astros' Daikin Park. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson has always known baseball, having been a star high school player in the sport. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

J'Wan Roberts, Ramon Walker Jr. and Emanuel Sharp enjoy a Major League moment courtesy of the Astros. Sharp is returning to play for Kelvin Sampson at Houston, never considering leaving for another program. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

To Emanuel Sharp, the decision became easy. Really not a decision at all. Once Sharp realized his plantar fasciitis (an injury first reported by PaperCity) wouldn’t allow him to be at his best for potential workouts with NBA teams, he knew the only place he wanted to be. Back at the University of Houston, chasing a championship happy ending.

“It’s my home,” Sharp tells PaperCity of the UH program. “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I don’t want to play under any other coaching staff other than this coaching staff. It was pretty basic.”

One that centered around Kelvin Sampson — and the elite developmental program Sampson’s built at Houston — rather than chasing more NIL (name, image and likeness) dollars dangled elsewhere.

“I know what coach I want to play for,” Sharp says. “There wasn’t too much deliberation that went into that decision. I’m happy to be back and do it again next year.”

Sharp talked to PaperCity after his 2024-25 University of Houston team, the one that made a run to the national championship game, got honored on the field by the Houston Astros in one of those only in a major market like Houston moments. This is Sharp’s first interview since the heartbreaking ending of that 65-63 national title game loss to Florida for the Cougars.

Sharp made it clear he’s not letting the social media hate he’s received for not being able to get a shot off in the closing seconds of that game, one of the indelible images of this college basketball season, change who he is. UH’s senior guard is the same happy, unafraid of any shot, guy he was before that final sequence that left him hunched over on the court as his teammates tried to console him and the blue and orange Florida confetti started to fall. He will not let one play define him. Instead, coming so close will push Sharp harder.

“We’re going to be even hungrier next season,” Sharp tells PaperCity. “I know Coach Sampson is for sure. You can see that. And the players will be too. We were right there.

“But it’s just more fuel for the fire next year.”

Emanuel Sharp’s teammates are eager to see how Sharp will help lead them next season as he slides into the role that Jamal Shead handed off to LJ Cryer and now Cryer hands off to him. The Voice Of The Team.

Power forward JoJo Tugler wants to remind everyone why the Cougars stood on the brink of winning the national championship in the first place. Tugler made it a point to bring up Sharp’s defense on Florida’s star guard Walter Clayton Jr. as the driver that pushed UH to that 12 point second half lead.

“Emanuel Sharp — that’s how we did it,” Tugler says. “He knows how to guard top guys like that. He did his job on his matchup.”

Having Ramon Walker Jr., one of his best friends on the team back too, makes Emanuel Sharp happy. So does the promise of University of Houston’s now No. 1 rated recruiting class of Chris Cenac Jr., Kingston Flemings, Isiah Harwell and the ever underrated Bryce Jackson. (Tugler’s assessment of Jackson, who he played with in AAU? “He’s a dog. Tough.”) But as Sharp watches Kelvin Sampson bring J’Wan Roberts out to the pitchers mound at Daikin Park with him for the ceremonial first pitch, he’s hit by another thought too.

“It’s kinda sad seeing them out there together,” Sharp says, thinking of how Roberts and Sampson won’t be together during a basketball season for the first time in six years this fall. “But we had a great year. It didn’t end how we wanted it to, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that we got there. Which is a great accomplishment.”

A Final Four Celebration and The Astros’ Red Carpet

Which leads to things like the season celebration UH will hold at the Fertitta Center on Wednesday night (7 pm start with free admission and free parking in the garage across the street). And getting honored on the field at a Major League Baseball game. Like J’Wan Roberts and JoJo Tugler, the first MLB game that Sharp ever attends in his life turns out to be the one where he’s honored and let out on the field.

“It’s all fun,” Tugler says. “First one so I love it. Ready to see how it all turns out.”

Jim Crane’s first class Astros certainly roll out the red carpet for Sampson and the Coogs, setting the team up in a plush suite with a full buffet of food options. It’s a night where Sharp, Roberts, Walker, Ja’Vier Francis (who goes Tank Dell-style photographer for the evening), Mercy Miller, Cedric Lath, Chase McCarty, Jacob McFarland, assistant coaches Hollis Price and K.C. Beard, director of sports performance Alan Bishop, director of basketball operations and strategy Bobby Champagne and more get to hang out.

Kelvin Sampson thrown out a first pitch before an Astros game for several seasons now. But this is the first time, he brought an entire team with him. This one touches even more people — and you can that reaction in the stands.

“Going down there and getting to look out at this amazing field, getting to get together with the guys,” Beard tells PaperCity. “Like we were just talking. You look over at the Blue Jays and see George Springer there. You remember him obviously and all the great memories here. For me, it’s seeing (former New York Yankees first baseman and current Blue Jays coach) Don Mattingly.

“Baseball was one of my first loves.”

Emanuel Sharp Focuses On His Health

Emanuel Sharp wants to be part of more only-in-Houston nights like this. For now, he’s resting his hurting foot and getting ready for the beginning of summer workouts in June.

“I’m just trying to get healthy for the summer so I can get back to getting in the gym,” Sharp tells PaperCity. “Right now, I’ve been having to rest it. It’s been bothering me for a while. Ever since I hurt my ankle, I’m pretty sure it started there.

“Overcompensating. I finished the season with it. . . But now it’s time to rest. Get my body back right.”

In the place — in the only college program — he wants to be.