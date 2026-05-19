The Woodlands Lands Its Own Indie Movie Festival — Star Trek Talent and Texas Filmmakers To Headline First-Ever Piney Woods Film Fest

Festival co-founder Justin Woods tells PaperCity The Woodlands that more than 130 films from around the world were submitted to the festival. Woods has worked in video production for more than 25 years.

Narrowing the field takes a team of 30 judges. Woods and the panel are selecting the movies for the festival lineup. Screenings will run in two-hour blocks throughout the weekend.

“The lineup includes short films, documentaries, feature-length films, trailers and independent productions from both emerging and award-winning filmmakers,” Woods says.

One-day, two-day and three-day passes are available, in addition to VIP passes. Students and senior citizens can purchase discounted tickets.

Beyond the Festival Screen

Daily tickets also include several movie-related events throughout the weekend.

Friday evening will feature a mixer with The Woodlands Symphony Brass. Expect light bites from Amrina with the chance to mingle with the filmmakers and fellow movie lovers. The evening will include two live brass music performances in a relaxed atmosphere.

Saturday will feature a panel discussion with three film professionals.

Veteran screenwriter and producer David Carren is best known for writing for the Star Trek franchise. He has also worked on numerous television and independent film projects.

Houston filmmaker, actor and producer Joe Grisaffi is best known for Conjoined, Lars the Emo Kid, and decades of supporting Texas independent film. As the founder of Southwest Casting, Grisaffi has earned multiple indie film festival awards for directing, producing and acting.

Award-winning Texas filmmaker, director, producer and educator Molly Vernon has more than 70 film credits. She is best known for independent films including Lillian, Red Pearl and Men in Cars. Vernon has earned more than 100 film festival awards and nominations, including IndieX Film Fest’s Best Female Director of the Year.

The first ever Piney Woods Film Festival will conclude with a VIP filmmaker mixer at Amerigo’s Grille. A public red carpet awards ceremony at the Kevin Brady Center is set to follow. “Events like this bring people together through storytelling, creativity and community — all things that are incredibly important to The Woodlands,” Amerigo’s managing partner Tina Kosh Goodson says. “We love supporting opportunities that celebrate the arts and bring people together in a meaningful way.”

The awards ceremony is free to attend with registration. It will celebrate the filmmakers, artists and storytellers featured during this movie festival moment in The Woodlands.

The first-ever Piney Woods Film Festival will be held Thursday, June 11 through Saturday, June 13 at Lone Star College-Montgomery at 3200 College Park Drive in The Woodlands. For more information and tickets, go here.