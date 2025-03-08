The Best Things To Do in Houston — Rodeo Action Is Heating Up, St. Patrick’s Day Shenanigans Beckon & Arty Retreats Await

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston opens the Tamara de Lempicka blockbuster March 9 through May 26, 2025, showcasing the Deco-era artist's dramatic legacy.

The Bayou City Art Festival Downtown hosts scores of artists, from jewelry makers to functional artists. (Photo by Katya Horner)

Raise a glass to St. Patrick’s Day at POST Houston, where festive drinks, live music and family-friendly fun make for a celebration to remember.

There are plenty of Instagram-worthy shots at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

March in Houston is jam packed with must-see and must-do events that’ll put a spring in your step. From the ongoing Houston Rodeo, which officially kicked off this week, and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations to new art exhibits and outdoor festivals, the Bayou City is buzzing with activity. All months are busy in Houston. March is a whole other beast. A supersized one.

Whether you love carnival rides, exploring art or watching the Houston Ballet, there’s something for everyone. Houston is celebrating the season in full swing. PaperCity’s extensive events calendar offers a truly curated look at all the best things to do in the entire area.

Here are The Best Things to Do in Houston In March:

Rodeo Houston

Through March 23

Another year, another Rodeo. Houston’s come alive with live concerts, bull riding, carnival games and tasty vendor treats. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of this high-energy tradition?

The Rodeo kicked off with the legendary Reba McEntire, setting the stage for a star-studded lineup. Concerts still to come include Post Malone, Brad Paisley, Jon Pardi, Journey, Grupo Frontera and many more. It’s three weeks of music, excitement and fun for all ages.

For more information and tickets, go here.

View the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

New/Now at Performing Arts Houston

March 7

The Houston Artist Commissioning Project continues this Friday, March 7. Launched in 2020, this initiative supports Houston’s diverse artist community by funding the creation of new works across all performing arts disciplines.

Each year, three or four artists are awarded commissions to present original performances at the Cullen Theater at the Wortham Theater Center, as part of Performing Arts Houston’s main stage season. This year’s New/Now performances feature YUNGCHRIS, Marlon Simon and Ben Chavez.

Houston, one of the most culturally diverse cities in America, frequently celebrates the voices of artists from marginalized groups, especially female, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and disabled communities. This project, made possible with the support from the Cullen Foundation, Mid-America Arts Alliance, the National Endowment for the Arts and regional state arts agencies, does just that.

For more information and tickets, go here.

View the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

SpringStock Music Fest at Saint Arnold Brewing Company

March 8

SpringStock is an exciting, all-ages local music festival goes on this Saturday, March 8 at Saint Arnold Brewing Company. Created by four passionate Spring musicians, the event celebrates Houston’s dynamic music scene and vibrant local culture.

In partnership with Saint Arnold Brewing Company — Texas’ oldest craft brewery and a staple of Houston’s identity — SpringStock promises two days of live music, food, drinks, unique art and merchandise.

General admission is free, with VIP tickets available starting at $70. For more information and tickets, go here.

View the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Tamara de Lempicka at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

March 8 through May 26

From this Saturday, March 8 through Monday, May 26, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents the first-ever American museum retrospective for iconic artist Tamara de Lempicka. Known for capturing the glamour of 1920s Paris and Hollywood, Lempicka’s work radiates a sense of fashion, drama and elegance. The exhibit features more than 90 pieces, highlighting her rise to fame in the world of café society, as well as the challenges she faced during her unconventional life.

Lempicka’s career spanned Paris to New York and Los Angeles, before she eventually settled in Houston. Alhough she withdrew from the art world in the 1950s, her work experienced a revival in the 1970s. It has since been adored by celebrities such as Elton John, Madonna and Barbra Streisand. This is a a chance to explore the captivating life and legacy of one of Art Deco’s most celebrated artists.

View the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

HCCC Spring Break

March 9 through March 14

From Sunday, March 9 through Friday, March 14, the Houston Center for Contemporary Craft (HCCC) is rolling out a chance for kids age 3 and up to enjoy hands-on art and craft activities during Spring Break. The center will be open daily from 10 am to 1 pm for this special event. Kids can explore different materials, tools and techniques through activities led by teaching artists and volunteers.

In addition to the hands-on workshops, families are encouraged to visit the current exhibitions, Designing Motherhood and In Residence: 17th Edition. You can also explore resident artist studios to gain insight into the creative processes of working artists. All activities are free and open to the public. Materials and step-by-step volunteer and teacher guidance are included.

View the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at POST Houston

March 15

This is chance to dress up in your green attire and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at POST Houston with a full day of activities for all ages on Saturday, March 15. From 11 am to 6 pm, the outdoor market on X Atrium Level 2 will feature local vendors, artisans, games, balloon artists, face painting and more. Irish cultural performances run from 1 pm to 5 pm at the POST Market.

From 2 pm to 6 pm, enjoy live music from Houston cover band ALIAS on the Skylawn. The celebration will continues in the evening with U2 tribute band Blood Red Sky set to perform from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Outpost Rooftop Event Space, overlooking the Houston skyline.

This fun-filled event is free and open to the public. Tickets to the U2 tribute concert are available for purchase.

View the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

The Sleeping Beauty by Houston Ballet

March 13 through March 23

If you’re looking for a classic ballet experience, you’lll want to consider The Sleeping Beauty, running this Thursday, March 13 through Sunday, March 23 at the Wortham Theater Center. Choreographed by artistic director emeritus Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., this production of the beloved French fairytale has been a staple of the Houston Ballet since its debut in 1978.

With stunning sets and intricate costumes designed by Desmond Heeley, this grand performance tells the enchanting story of Princess Aurora, and her journey to awakening through true love’s kiss. Tickets start at $25.

View the full PaperCity events calendar listing.

Aurora Picture Show and Buffalo Bayou Partnership’s NIGHT LIGHT

March 29

The Buffalo Bayou East NIGHT LIGHT returns for its fourth year on March 29, in partnership with the Aurora Picture Show. This free event features live art installations along a half-mile stretch of the bayou trails by Houston artists Saúl Hernández-Vargas, Diana-Sofia Estrada and Isogram Media Studio. In addition to art, NIGHT LIGHT offers music, a neighborhood market, food trucks and drinks by Saint Arnold Brewing Company. Parking is limited, so be sure to plan ahead.

For more information, go here.

Bayou City Art Festival Downtown

March 29 through March 30

The Bayou City Art Festival returns to Downtown Houston on Saturday, March 29 through Sunday, March 30, featuring artist Gwendolyn Redfern, a watercolor painter from Raleigh, North Carolina. This outdoor event showcases more than 300 artists overall in a true creative extravaganza, offering everything from original artwork and sculptures to jewelry and functional art.

The festival takes place in Sam Houston Park and along Allen Parkway. It includes live entertainment, food trucks, a craft beer and wine garden and an interactive art zone for all ages.

Tickets are available online, starting at $18 for adults and $5 for kids (ages 5 to 12). Weekend passes are available for $30, and VIP tickets are $75. Early bird tickets are available until Monday, March 17.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go here.

Get a complete guide to the best things to do in Houston any month by visiting PaperCity’s curated events calendar.