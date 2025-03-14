For The World’s Most Influential Globetrotters, Exclusive Resorts Is The Club Without Borders

There’s a new club emerging as the most coveted membership of all: the luxury travel club.

There was a time when exclusivity meant something. A key to a private club wasn’t just a status symbol — it was a passport to a world carefully guarded from the masses. But the moment a club starts prioritizing scale over selectivity, the velvet rope frays. Soho House learned this the hard way. Once the darling of the global creative elite, it is now a cautionary tale of what happens when exclusivity is stretched too thin.

Texas, however, has never been one to follow trends — it sets them. Private clubs like Park House in Dallas and The Argyle in San Antonio have long served as sanctuaries for those who prefer their conversations confidential and their company thoughtfully chosen. But what if exclusivity wasn’t limited to a single address?

Enter Exclusive Resorts — the most coveted members-only club for those who expect unparalleled access, seamless service, and a life curated with intention. With more than 450 of its families calling Texas home, The Club isn’t just about where its 4,500+ Members travel — it’s about how they live richer, fuller, and more meaningful lives.

1 9 The Club’s four private villas at Rosewood Mayakoba offer seamless indoor-outdoor living, bespoke Mexican furnishings, private pools, and personalized service—delivering luxury in the heart of a tropical paradise. 2 9 The Club’s four private villas at Four Seasons Anguilla have sweeping views of the ocean and are perfectly suited for large family gatherings, with private plunge pools, sun decks, and a gourmet kitchen. 3 9 The Club has thirteen luxury residences in Real Del Mar, Nayarit, Mexico. It is a Member-favorite Club destination and a home-away-from-home for many Members who have vacationed there for over 20 years. By day, enjoy the ultra-private Beach Club — with pool, restaurant, and private beach. By night, sip margaritas in your pool while a chef preps fresh ceviche. 4 9 The Club’s four residences at Carneros Resort & Spa in Napa are nestled between rolling vineyards, this luxury resort features a spa, locally-inspired dining, complimentary bicycles, pools, and spacious two- or three-bedroom residences — so you can rejuvenate between vineyard visits. 5 9 The Club’s nine, three-bedroom ski-in/ski-out luxury residences at the Arrabelle in Vail are located right next to the gondola. Sit fireside between runs or hikes, and stare at epic mountain views 6 9 At the Club’s five luxury villas in Tuscany, Members enjoy serenity on a remote estate set among acres of olive groves and vineyards. Each vacation home features a classic Italian kitchen and a traditional forno for baking pizza. 7 9 With an ever-expanding portfolio valued at over $1 billion, Exclusive Resorts has access to more than 400 private residences, rare experiences, award-winning partners, and an unmatched global network of industry leaders, tastemakers, and visionaries. 8 9 From African safaris to great American road trips, our team designs epic and immersive Members-only itineraries. 9 9 Whether you choose to travel solo or with family, Exclusive Resorts is there to make it memorable.

A Club That Moves with You

Unlike traditional members-only clubs tied to a single city, Exclusive Resorts is wherever you want it to be. A $1 billion portfolio of more than 400 private residences and rare experiences paired with the world’s top hotels and resorts ensures that Members never have to trade privacy for convenience.

On the world’s most breathtaking coastlines, Members retreat to sprawling villas at Rosewood Mayakoba, the Four Seasons Resort Anguilla, and the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman. In Europe, they call The Peninsula Paris and Casali di Casole in Tuscany home. And stateside, they have VIP access to the country’s most awarded resorts, from The Cloister in Sea Island, Georgia, to Montage Laguna Beach.

Every time you travel, your dedicated on-site concierge handles every detail. Grocery shopping? Done before you arrive. Housekeeping? Flawless. Need a car, a private chef, or a yoga instructor? Consider it arranged. Looking for the hottest table in New York City? Already booked. Planning a night out — but need a babysitter first? The answer is always yes. Whether it’s a last-minute massage or a private guide for an epic outing, The Club delivers the kind of service that feels less like hospitality and more like intuition.

A Private Network Unlike Any Other

But true luxury isn’t just about where you go — it’s about who you experience it with. Exclusive Resorts’ social calendar is brimming with VIP events, Once-in-a-Lifetime Journeys, and private Member-only experiences. Watch the Grand Prix de Monaco from a private yacht, join Members for a special takeover of The French Laundry, or play Pebble Beach’s PGA-rated courses with a pro. Recently, The Club unveiled its 2026 Once-in-a-Lifetime Journeys Collection, offering cycling through the French countryside, a cruise from Copenhagen to London, an immersive South Korea experience, and the highly anticipated return of its Japan journey. For those who prefer adventure with an edge, there’s gorilla trekking in Rwanda. And for those who want it all, The Club’s Around the World Highlights by Private Jet trip delivers a seamless, globe-spanning escape — minus the airport headaches.

The Club’s Membership roster reads like a who’s who of power and influence — Fortune 500 executives, visionary entrepreneurs, Michelin-starred chefs, world-renowned artists, and elite athletes, including Majority Owner and Chairman Steve Case. But here’s the thing: it’s not a club you simply buy into. It’s one you’re invited into.

With just 200 new Member families welcomed each year and Membership starting at $195,000, Exclusive Resorts prioritizes quality over quantity, ensuring a level of access and personalized service that remains uncompromised. And as with all things truly exclusive, the best way in is through someone who’s already there. More than 80% of new Members join through personal referrals, keeping the community tight-knit, the experiences exceptional, and the guest list just right.

“Exclusive Resorts isn’t for everyone — and that’s precisely the point. This isn’t a club you stumble upon; it’s one you’re invited into,” says Rachel Regan, SVP of Global Sales and Texas native. “Nearly all of our new Members come through personal referrals, which speaks volumes about the kind of community we’ve built. Texans, in particular, understand the value of belonging to something truly exceptional — where connections matter, experiences are shared, and access is earned, not bought.”

