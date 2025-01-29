Dallas’ FeminologyMD Helps Women Dive Deeper Into Health and Wellness This New Year Season

Founded by Dr. Priya Sureddi Patel, who is double board-certified by both the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Board of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine, FeminologyMD is unlike your typical doctor’s office.

Now that the new year is here, there’s no better time to take control of your health. With countless things vying for our time, it’s easy to quickly feel like you’re running on empty. But that doesn’t have to be the case. That’s where FeminologyMD steps in.

Founded by Dr. Priya Sureddi Patel, who is double board-certified by both the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Board of Anti-Aging and Regenerative Medicine, the practice is unlike your typical doctor’s office. She’s leading the way with a new model that’s reinventing how many women are taking control of their health: concierge medicine. At FeminologyMD, Dr. Patel blends traditional and functional medicine, allowing her to treat each patient holistically, optimizing wellness across the entire body.

The FeminologyMD model starts with an initial consult, assessing each patient’s current well-being status and where they’d like to improve. After a mixture of traditional and non-traditional/functional practices and labs, the client returns for a thorough, in-depth follow-up appointment to discuss a comprehensive plan to optimize their wellness.

“My background in functional medicine gives me more tools in my toolbox to assess where people are beyond just traditional testing,” says Dr. Patel. “We offer so many different services at FeminologyMD because while they may seem disconnected, in reality, they all relate back to the body as a whole. Everything’s connected and we need to treat our health that way. With a concierge model, I’m able to spend more time with clients and take a deeper, more connected approach than in many traditional clinic settings.”

FeminologyMD truly does offer a wide range of services — probably more than many have ever seen at one physician’s office. It all points back to Dr. Patel’s ability to tie it all together, making it a one-stop-shop for optimizing a woman’s health in a way that’s personalized to her. Just a sampling of Dr. Patel’s services includes routine gynecological care, hormone optimization and menopause management, sexual health (including vaginal rejuvenation, vaginal reconstruction surgery, pelvic floor therapy and more), IV and peptide therapy, functional medicine testing, GI stool testing, food sensitivity testing, IV Ketamine for mental health, weight loss management, and so much more.

As we embrace the new year season of 2025 (and the year ahead), Dr. Patel sees two of the most common requests: longevity/anti-aging and Hormone Therapy. Because, who doesn’t want to look and feel their best this season? Here, she breaks down FeminologyMD’s unique approach to both.

Longevity/Anti-Aging

“There’s not one component to longevity or anti-aging,” says Dr. Patel. “It’s about putting it all together. We have to look at what someone’s feeling or dealing with, and then create the best strategy for them about how to slow the aging process.”

Dr. Patel says that different techniques she’ll often recommend or employ include assessing a patient’s diet and exercise regimen, a cancer risk screening/assessment, different hormones that may help slow the aging process, or various IV/peptide therapies. Of course, there are also cosmetic aspects to longevity and anti-aging that FeminologyMD offers as well, including injectables (Botox and traditional dermal fillers), as well as a variety of treatments for hormonal hair loss.

According to Dr. Patel, every patient’s treatment plan is customized to their specific needs based on their individual history and goals. This is where a concierge doctor can have value, as they can spend the time understanding your history in order to create the most optimal plan for you.

Hormone Therapy

Hormone Therapy is another part of FeminologyMD and Dr. Patel’s practice that is increasingly growing in popularity.

“Many people think hormones are just a menopause thing, which typically happens in your 50s, but they really start to shift at any age, and they often start to change 10 to 15 years prior to menopause, which for many women is your late 30s or early 40s,” says Dr. Patel. “It’s never too early to start thinking about your hormones and taking a more functional approach to managing them. Traditional doctors don’t always look at hormones, but in functional medicine, we often see that if we can optimize hormones, we can realize substantial improvements in how someone feels.”

It’s this mixture of traditional and functional medicine, coupled with her personalized and concierge model, that has led to Dr. Patel’s success with FeminologyMD and the transformational work she has done in the health and lives of so many of her patients.

“Because of both the concierge model, as well as my background in both traditional and functional medicine, I’m able to extract the best of what we have in medicine today for our patients,” says Dr. Patel. “That’s what makes FeminologyMD so extraordinary.”