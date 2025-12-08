FIFA World Cup (Photo by Brooks Burris/Visit Fort Worth )
Culture / Entertainment

Thousands Pack Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw Party

North Texas Prepares for an Event 'Unlike Anything the Area Has Ever Seen'

BY //
photography Brooks Burris/Visit Fort Worth
Nearly 2,000 soccer fans recently packed Billy Bob’s Texas to watch the FIFA World Cup Draw Party. The event, organized by the North Texas Host Committee and Visit Fort Worth, featured notable guests, including Mayor Mattie Parker, Fort Worth Councilmember Carlos Flores, and musician Abraham Alexander.

Announcements were livestreamed from the Kennedy Center that revealed which qualified teams would be assigned to one of 12 groups competing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The event is expected to bring more than 100,000 visitors to North Texas daily from mid-June to mid-July, with games being held at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium and teams being hosted by cities throughout North Texas.

Bob Jameson, Visit Fort Worth’s President and CEO, tells PaperCity Fort Worth that the World Cup will be “unlike anything the area has ever seen before.”

“The magnitude of the World Cup has grown exponentially since it was last here in 1994,” he says. “We’re getting nine games at AT&T Stadium. The Dallas/Fort Worth area is central to the United States. It is also close to the sites in Mexico and provides easy access to Canada. I think you are going to see a lot of people who are going to take advantage of our location. It will bring a lot of people here.”

What We Know About the Teams Competing in North Texas

At nine games — including five group stage matches and four knockout stages — Arlington is set to host the largest number of World Cup matchups. AT&T Stadium will be renamed Dallas Stadium during that period and will host two Group J matches, two Group F matches, and one Group L match. Team America’s Group D includes Australia, Paraguay, and a yet-to-be-determined team.

One Sunday, June 14, Group F’s the Netherlands and Japan will face off in Arlington while Group L’s England and Croatia compete at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, June 17. The knockout rounds run through mid-July.

Thomas O’Sullivan says Choctaw Casinos & Resorts joined as a Host City Supporter to enhance the experience at Fan Fest events, which are large watch parties planned throughout North Texas.

“We are going to bring a Choctaw Stage and entertainment, as well as the culture of the Choctaw Tribe down here,” he says. “The World Cup will be an incredible event that boosts the local economy. Personally, I’m looking forward to seeing fans come together and sharing our values of faith, family, and culture.”

Jamison tells us Visit Fort Worth has been preparing for the World Cup for well over a year, with a focus on drawing soccer fans to stay and explore Fort Worth. With broadcasters from over 150 countries being housed in Dallas’ Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center, his team is ready to capitalize on the unique opportunity.

“We want to make sure everyone is well aware of the opportunities they have in Fort Worth,” he says. “If you want a real American, Texan experience while you are enjoying the games, come to Fort Worth.”

