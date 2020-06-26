Culture / Entertainment

Stay In and Stream These Films and TV Shows This Weekend

New Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Content To Watch At Home

BY // 06.26.20
Love, Victor show

Based off of 2018 film "Love, Simon," "Love, Victor" is a must-watch new TV Show.

With COVID-19 cases drastically rising in Dallas County, causing Governor Abbott to once again close bars and reduce restaurant capacity to 50 percent, maybe it’s best to just stay home and watch a new movie or TV show this weekend. Good thing there are plenty of new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, and more.

Da 5 Bloods Movie
“Da 5 Bloods” is Spike Lee’s newest must-see film on Netflix.

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Director Spike Lee’s newest film, Da 5 Bloods is a must-watch American war drama about four African American veterans of the Vietnam War that revisit their old battleground to find their fallen squad leader and the gold he helped them hide. Starring Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco), Chadwick Boseman, Clarke Peters, and Isiah Whitlock Jr., the film is thrilling and impactful.

Love, Victor (Hulu)

Based on the groundbreaking LBGTQ film Love, Simon and book by Becky Albertalli, this Hulu show is completely captivating and heartwarming. Love, Victor follows Victor Salazar, a sixteen-year-old high school student who moves from Texas to Atlanta with his family. Like Simon, he’s on his own journey of first figuring out who he is and then, the challenging task of telling his friends and family.

 

Eurovision Film

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga (Netflix)

This new Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams film looks completely ridiculous, but what an escape from reality? Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is a comedy about two singers from Iceland who are given the opportunity to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition: Eurovision. The film also stars Dan Stevens and Pierce Brosnan as Lars’ (played by Will Ferrell) father.

Athlete A (Netflix)

A new Netflix documentary focusing on the gymnasts who survived USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse and the reporters that exposed him, Athlete A is a must-watch if you’re looking for an investigative, true-crime story this weekend.

 

I May Destroy You show

I May Destroy You (HBO Max)

With three new episodes available to stream, HBO’s new comedy-drama I May Destroy You follows Arabella (Michaela Coel), a young woman in London whose story begins when her drink is spiked at a party and she must put the pieces of the night back together.

