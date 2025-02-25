Fort Worth’s 10 Best Museums — Art, Science, Aviation, Cowgirls, John Wayne, and More to Explore

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards, John Wayne: An American Experience offers an intimate look at The Duke’s life and legacy. (Courtesy)

Whether you’re in the mood for world-class art or a deep dive into the life and times of Hollywood’s most famous cowboy, Cowtown has it all. From cutting-edge modern exhibits to historic treasures, these are Fort Worth’s 10 Best Museums.

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

1600 Gendy Street

From dinosaurs to deep space, the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History brings learning to life through interactive exhibits and immersive experiences. The Cultural District museum’s newly renovated Omni Theater features the world’s largest LED dome inside a museum. The state-of-the-art upgrade replaces the traditional IMAX system with Cosm’s cutting-edge technology that offers 30 to 40 times more brightness and a breathtaking 8K experience.

John Wayne: An American Experience

2501 Rodeo Plaza

Located in the Fort Worth Stockyards, this new 10,000-square-foot exhibit offers an intimate look at John Wayne’s life and legacy. Featuring over 400 artifacts, including his Academy Award for True Grit, the museum showcases his impact on film and American culture through immersive galleries and interactive displays.

The John Wayne Museum and the John Wayne Stock & Supply flagship retail store have recently expanded. Visitors can shop for keepsakes like gold handle mugs — a tradition started by The Duke as a gift to his cast and crew — alpaca throws, and ceramic kitchenware.

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

3200 Darnell Street

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth is a stunning architectural gem designed by Tadao Ando. The Cultural District museum features serene reflecting pools and expansive galleries that house an extensive collection of post-World War II art. The Modern’s innovative programming includes thought-provoking exhibitions, educational initiatives, and a celebrated film series showcasing independent, international, and classic films.

Platform 1: Feeling Color runs March 15 through July 27 and explores the global connections in modern and contemporary art. Featuring works by Aubrey Williams and Frank Bowling, this show highlights the power of abstraction in expressing postcolonial identity and artistic experimentation.

CR Smith Museum

4601 Texas Highway 360

Fort Worth’s aviation legacy runs deep, from producing B-24 bombers at the Consolidated Aircraft Plant during World War II to housing Lockheed Martin’s massive facility where F-35 fighter jets are built today. The CR Smith Museum highlights this history while showcasing the innovations of American Airlines, which has its headquarters in Fort Worth. The museum features interactive exhibits, historic aircraft displays, and a full-scale DC-3 plane.

Sid Richardson Museum

309 Main Street

Located in the heart of Sundance Square, the Sid Richardson Museum showcases a remarkable collection of Western art, including works by Frederic Remington and Charles Russell. This free museum immerses visitors in the spirit of the American West through dynamic exhibits and historical insights. Opening May 2025, The Cinematic West: The Art That Made the Movies will explore the influence of Western art on Hollywood’s Golden Age.

National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame

1720 Gendy Street

Honoring the fearless women of the American West, the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame celebrates the pioneers, performers, and ranchers who shaped history. From rodeo legends to trailblazing ranchers, the museum preserves their stories through interactive exhibits, historic artifacts, and immersive galleries.

Don’t miss Soldaderas to Amazonas: Escaramuzas Charras, which highlights the artistry and heritage of Mexico’s escaramuza charra riders. Featuring intricately embroidered dresses, striking portraits, and poetry, the exhibit explores the deep cultural roots of this equestrian sport and the women who keep its traditions alive. The exhibit runs through May 11.

Log Cabin Village

2100 Log Cabin Village Lane

Step back in time at Log Cabin Village, Fort Worth’s living history museum dedicated to preserving Texas’ frontier past. Nestled among towering trees, this immersive experience features historic log cabins, blacksmith demonstrations, and costumed interpreters who bring 19th-century life to vivid detail.

Visitors can explore authentic structures, including a schoolhouse, gristmill, and pioneer homes that have been meticulously restored to showcase early Texas craftsmanship. Through hands-on activities and interactive storytelling, Log Cabin Village offers a glimpse into the daily lives of settlers who helped shape the region.

Kimbell Art Museum

3333 Camp Bowie Boulevard

Since the opening of the Louis I. Kahn Building in 1972, the Kimbell Art Museum has remained a leading fine art institution, renowned for its carefully curated collection. The addition of the Renzo Piano Pavilion in 2013 added an architecturally striking new home for traveling shows and the acoustically pristine concert hall. Opening September 14, The Torlonia Collection brings over 600 ancient Greek and Roman sculptures to North America for the first time. Myth and Marble offers a rare look at classical masterpieces once hidden from view for decades

Amon Carter Museum of American Art

3501 Camp Bowie Boulevard

Named after legendary Texas publisher Amon G. Carter Sr., the Amon Carter Museum of American Art houses an extensive collection spanning paintings, photography, and sculpture. Featuring works by artists like Frederic Remington and Georgia O’Keeffe, the museum highlights the evolving story of American art.

From May 18 through November 30, East of the Pacific examines the influence of Asian migration on American art. Organized by Stanford’s Cantor Arts Center, the exhibition showcases works by 32 artists and explores themes like Points of Contact and Visions of Chinatown.

Stockyards Museum

131 E Exchange Avenue

The Stockyards Museum, housed in the historic Livestock Exchange Building, preserves the legacy of Fort Worth’s cattle-driven past. Its growing collection of artifacts, photographs, and exhibits tells the story of the city’s Native American connections, the Chisholm Trail, and the livestock industry that earned Fort Worth the name Cowtown. Managed by the North Fort Worth Historical Society, the museum offers a deep dive into the Stockyards’ transformation from a bustling cattle hub to a modern-day historic district.