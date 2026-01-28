City Pickle USA
City Pickle USA is an early tenant at North City, an entertainment-minded destination in North Fort Worth spanning 300 acres. (Courtesy)

The Picklr West Fort Worth brings a year-round, indoor option to the city’s fast-growing pickleball scene. (Courtesy)

The open-air pickleball courts at Courtside Kitchen remain open as Chef Tim Love and his team prepare to relaunch the indoor restaurant as Meraki, a Mediterranean concept set to debut in February.

Pikla Pickleball in Mansfield offers a climate-controlled indoor option that caters to casual play, lessons, and group sessions. (Courtesy)

Neiman Marcus recently released a retro-inspired pickleball set — Sainty + Eric Retro Pickleball Set — named after Fort Worth actors and producers Sainty and Eric Nelson.

Culture / Sporting Life

Where to Play Pickleball in Fort Worth — Indoor and Covered Courts With Wellness Spaces, Courtside Cocktails, and Great Food

North Fort Worth Welcomes City Pickle USA, Chef Tim Love Steps Into Courtside Kitchen, and More Local Pickleball News

BY //
For those old enough to remember, community rec centers and racquetball courts were cacophonous, enclosed spaces where the only beverage on tap came from a communal water fountain. Then along came pickleball courts — and voilà, Aperol spritzes, and charcuterie now await courtside.

Luxury retailers have jumped on the trend, with Neiman Marcus recently releasing a luxurious paddle set — Sainty + Eric Retro Pickleball Set — named after Fort Worth actors and producers Sainty and Eric Nelsen. The package features two timelessly designed paddles wrapped in faux leather, paddle covers, and two balls. Whether you’re dinking paddles or cocktail glasses, these are the Best Pickleball Courts in Fort Worth.

City Pickle USA

With personalized one-on-one training, 16 premium courts (indoor and outdoor), a full gym, and a dedicated wellness space — not to mention a full-service bar — City Pickle USA feels like a true playground for paddle-wielding pickleball fans. The new facility is an early tenant at North City, an entertainment-minded destination in North Fort Worth spanning 300 acres. With a luxury hotel and upscale residences in development, North City is positioning itself as a trendy mixed-use destination anchored by entertainment and lifestyle amenities.

Courtside Kitchen

The open-air pickleball courts at Courtside Kitchen remain open as Chef Tim Love and his team prepare to relaunch the indoor restaurant as Meraki, a Mediterranean concept set to debut in February. The facility is Fort Worth’s first dedicated pickleball and restaurant destination, with multiple outdoor courts, craft cocktails, draft and local beers, and food. The courtyard offers lessons, league matches, and rentable courts and paddles. Courtside Kitchen hits the sweet spot as a social hub where you can still play a competitive match with friends or through a league.

The Picklr West Fort Worth

The Picklr West Fort Worth brings a year-round, indoor option to the city’s fast-growing pickleball scene. The facility features 10 courts with outdoor-style surfacing, giving players a consistent feel no matter the weather. The space offers league play, tournaments, drop-in sessions, and reservable courts. Enjoy the perks of membership, stop by for one-off visits where you can book lessons, tap into AI-powered coaching tools, or gear up at the on-site pro shop.

Indoor Pickleball Now – Fort Worth

Indoor Pickleball Now is a 24/7 self-service indoor pickleball facility in North Fort Worth that gives players a climate-controlled place to play year-round. The club has dedicated indoor courts that players can reserve through an app. Indoor Pickleball Now hosts open play, drop-in sessions, leagues, clinics, private lessons, and other events. The space also supports private events and offers a social, community-oriented atmosphere for players of all experience levels.

The Allen

CERA

CERA offers an indoor pickleball setup with open play and leagues designed for all skill levels. The facility provides 20 hours per week of designated indoor open play, running Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Members have access to six newly resurfaced hardwood pickleball courts, with locker rooms located just steps from the gym. In addition to open play, CERA runs clinics, private lessons, leagues, and tournaments throughout the year.

Nearby Pickleball Courts Worth the Drive

Dill Dinkers Pickleball, located in Crowley, offers a dedicated indoor facility focused on consistent, year-round play, with structured leagues, lessons, and reservable courts geared toward regular players. Grapevine’s Chicken N Pickle blends pickleball with dining, drinks, and lawn games. The menu — featuring bacon-heavy deviled eggs, fried pickles, and honey lime chicken — is worth the trip alone. Pikla Pickleball in Mansfield offers a climate-controlled indoor option that caters to casual play, lessons, and group sessions.

Don’t forget to dink responsibly.

