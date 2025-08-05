A record crowd of spirited readers gathers for the July meetup organized by Books and Brews: Fort Worth Women’s Book Club. (Courtesy)

Readers settle in with their own books on Tuesday evenings for Silent Book Club meetups at The Usual on West Magnolia Avenue. (Courtesy)

Alongside rodeo fans and discerning foodies, Fort Worth is also home to a loyal and quietly vibrant community of book lovers. Whether you want quiet companionship, a glass of wine with your novel, or a deep dive into literary discussion, these clubs are keeping the city’s love of books alive in refreshingly modern ways.

These are Fort Worth’s 5 best book clubs.

Silent Book Club Fort Worth

Silent Book Club Fort Worth offers a laid-back, no-pressure alternative to traditional book clubs. There are no reading assignments or awkward icebreakers, just an opportunity to bring your favorite paperback to enjoy in the company of other book lovers. The group meets every Tuesday from 5 pm to 9 pm at The Usual on West Magnolia Avenue. Follow Silent Book Club on Instagram @silentbookclubftw.

Books and Brews Book Club for Adults

Fort Worth Public Library hosts a monthly book club for adults where readers connect over engaging titles and lively discussions. For August 6, the group is diving into The Audacity by Ryan Chapman, a sharp, satirical novel that promises plenty to talk about. Meetings rotate among local restaurants and pubs.

Monkey & Dog Books

Monkey & Dog Books started as a children’s bookstore and has since expanded into a full-service independent bookstore. The centrally located store hosts several book clubs, including the YA Book Club, that meet on third Thursdays, last Mondays, and other days throughout the year.

Lakeside Literary Club

The Lakeside Literary Club meets monthly by Eagle Mountain Lake for casual book discussions, hangouts, and community events. To join the fun, you’ll need to become a member of their private Facebook group, where upcoming reads and meeting details are posted.

Books and Brews Book Club: Fort Worth Women’s Book Club

Created by women, for women, this lively group celebrates bold books, real talk, and diverse perspectives. July’s meetup at Lockwood Distilling hit a record high in attendance, and August’s theme, Class Lit Revisited, promises another thought-provoking night. The group maintains a suggested reading list based on titles recommended by the group. The next gathering is Friday, August 22, 2025, at 6:30 pm. Come for the drinks, stay for the stories. Follow them on Instagram @booksandbrews_fortworth for details.

Fort Worth Public Library runs a popular Facebook group, Fort Worth Book Lovers, where you can find more great reading groups to follow or join.