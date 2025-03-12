Fort Worth concerts
Fort Worth concerts
Fort Worth concerts
Fort Worth concerts
Fort Worth concerts
Fort Worth concerts
01
06

Rock legends Billy Idol and Joan Jett are coming to Dickies Arena. (Courtesy)

02
06

The Post’s new location hosts a night of local music with Kevin Aldridge’s Hotel Satellite and a lively set of B-52’s covers from The Bikini Whales. (Courtesy)

03
06

Caroline Rose will stop in Fort Worth on April 19 to perform at Tulips FTW. (Courtesy)

04
06

Allison Russell, a celebrated folk and roots artist, brings her deeply personal songs to Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall for an intimate performance in May. (Courtesy)

05
06

Founded by Brandi Waller-Pace, Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival highlights the deep influence of Black musicians in country, folk, and roots traditions. (Courtesy)

06
06

Y2K PROM promises a phone-free throwback party at Tulips FTW featuring local musicians and a setlist packed with early 2000s nostalgia. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth concerts
Fort Worth concerts
Fort Worth concerts
Fort Worth concerts
Fort Worth concerts
Fort Worth concerts
Culture / Entertainment

Fort Worth’s 6 Best Concerts to Catch This Spring — Billy Idol, Caroline Rose, Y2K Prom, and More

Plus, The African American Roots Music Festival Takes Place This Weekend

BY // 03.12.25
Rock legends Billy Idol and Joan Jett are coming to Dickies Arena. (Courtesy)
The Post’s new location hosts a night of local music with Kevin Aldridge’s Hotel Satellite and a lively set of B-52’s covers from The Bikini Whales. (Courtesy)
Caroline Rose will stop in Fort Worth on April 19 to perform at Tulips FTW. (Courtesy)
Allison Russell, a celebrated folk and roots artist, brings her deeply personal songs to Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall for an intimate performance in May. (Courtesy)
Founded by Brandi Waller-Pace, Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival highlights the deep influence of Black musicians in country, folk, and roots traditions. (Courtesy)
Y2K PROM promises a phone-free throwback party at Tulips FTW featuring local musicians and a setlist packed with early 2000s nostalgia. (Courtesy)
1
6

Rock legends Billy Idol and Joan Jett are coming to Dickies Arena. (Courtesy)

2
6

The Post’s new location hosts a night of local music with Kevin Aldridge’s Hotel Satellite and a lively set of B-52’s covers from The Bikini Whales. (Courtesy)

3
6

Caroline Rose will stop in Fort Worth on April 19 to perform at Tulips FTW. (Courtesy)

4
6

Allison Russell, a celebrated folk and roots artist, brings her deeply personal songs to Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall for an intimate performance in May. (Courtesy)

5
6

Founded by Brandi Waller-Pace, Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival highlights the deep influence of Black musicians in country, folk, and roots traditions. (Courtesy)

6
6

Y2K PROM promises a phone-free throwback party at Tulips FTW featuring local musicians and a setlist packed with early 2000s nostalgia. (Courtesy)

Whether you’re in the mood for a nostalgic trip back to the late 1990s, a showcase of local singer-songwriter talent, or a night with a rock icon, Cowtown’s music scene has something for you this spring. These are the best concerts coming to Fort Worth through May.

Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival

March 15

In a city as musically diverse as Fort Worth, African American roots music has often been overlooked. The Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival seeks to change that by honoring the rich legacy and ongoing contributions of Black musicians in country, folk, and roots traditions. Founded by scholar and musician Brandi Waller-Pace, this annual festival brings together a stellar lineup to Southside Preservation Hall this Saturday.

Y2K PROM

March 29

Remember the early 2000s? When your biggest concern was burning the perfect mix CD or hoping your crush replied before your monthly text limit ran out? Y2K PROM at Tulips FTW is throwing it back at a phone-free show featuring local musicians Joseph Patrick Neville, TRVR?, and The Heads & Bodies. Inspired by a Jack White concert (and possibly a MySpace deep dive), the March 29 live show is all about dressing in your best Y2K prom attire and screaming lyrics to covers of Alanis Morissette and other artists who defined an era.

Rose
Caroline Rose will stop in Fort Worth on April 19 to perform at Tulips FTW. (Courtesy)

Caroline Rose

April 19

Known for their sharp lyricism and genre-blurring sound, Caroline Rose takes the stage at Tulips for a night of dynamic, introspective, and often irreverent storytelling. Blending elements of indie rock, synth-pop, and folk, Rose has built a reputation for crafting deeply personal yet universally resonant songs. Come to the April 19 show early to grab a cold beer at Lowdoubt Bar (Tulips’ neighborhood bar) or a bacon-wrapped hot dog covered in chorizo and melted white cheese at the bar’s food truck, EL Salchichón FW.

Hotel Satellite and The Bikini Whales

April 19

With The Post settling into its new home at the former Lola’s Saloon space on W. 6th Street, its focus remains on showcasing local talent. Hotel Satellite, led by local music stalwart Kevin Aldridge, brings a mix of rock and Americana while The Bikini Whales offer a set of B-52’s covers and ‘80s favorites. The venue’s reopening marks a return for a familiar name in Fort Worth’s music scene, and this April 19 show is a great time to celebrate The Post’s return.

Billy Idol: It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again!

May 7

Billy Idol and Joan Jett don’t need an introduction. With decades of touring behind them, they’re still delivering the kind of no-frills rock & roll that made them icons. Idol’s “Rebel Yell” and “White Wedding” still hit as hard as ever, and Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” and “Bad Reputation” never lost their bite. Fort Worth gets its turn when the It’s a Nice Day To…Tour Again! tour stops at Dickies Arena for a concert on May 7.

Fort Worth concerts
Allison Russell, a celebrated folk and roots artist, brings her deeply personal songs to Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall for an intimate performance in May. (Courtesy)

Allison Russell

May 24

Fresh from her Broadway debut in Hadestown, acclaimed singer-songwriter Allison Russell takes the stage at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, the Stockyards venue founded by Chef Tim Love, on May 24. Known for her deeply personal storytelling and genre-blending folk, soul, and roots music, Russell delivers performances that are both powerful and intimate.

Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Shop Trailblazing Fall Styles at Highland Park Village — Dallas’ Premier Open-Air Shopping Destination
Shop Trailblazing Fall Styles at Highland Park Village — Dallas’ Premier Open-Air Shopping Destination
read full series

Curated Collection

Swipe
5414 Edlen Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5414 Edlen Drive
Dallas, TX

$12,250,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
5414 Edlen Drive
8125 San Fernando Way
Forest Hills
FOR SALE

8125 San Fernando Way
Dallas, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Gia Marshello
This property is listed by: Gia Marshello (214) 616-2568 Email Realtor
8125 San Fernando Way
4321 Stanford Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4321 Stanford Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,500,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
4321 Stanford Avenue
4301 Colgate Avenue
University Park
FOR SALE

4301 Colgate Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
4301 Colgate Avenue
3810 Windward Way
Long Cove
FOR SALE

3810 Windward Way
Malakoff, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
3810 Windward Way
4633 Edmondson Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4633 Edmondson Avenue
Dallas, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Mathews
This property is listed by: Brittany Mathews (214) 641-1019 Email Realtor
4633 Edmondson Avenue
7040 Hill Forest Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

7040 Hill Forest Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,900,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
7040 Hill Forest Drive
4666 College Park Drive
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4666 College Park Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine Cole
This property is listed by: Catherine Cole (214) 641-5760 Email Realtor
4666 College Park Drive
5909 Luther Lane #2000
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

5909 Luther Lane #2000
Dallas, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Black
This property is listed by: Juli Black (469) 737-0852 Email Realtor
5909 Luther Lane #2000
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4703 Bluffview Boulevard
Dallas, TX

$11,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4703 Bluffview Boulevard
13920 Waterside Drive
Long Cove
FOR SALE

13920 Waterside Drive
Malakoff, TX

$3,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Farris
This property is listed by: Amy Farris (469) 236-1533 Email Realtor
13920 Waterside Drive
4428 N Versailles Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4428 N Versailles Avenue
Dallas, TX

$6,399,000 Learn More about this property
Christine Mckenny
This property is listed by: Christine Mckenny (214) 300-5539 Email Realtor
4428 N Versailles Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X