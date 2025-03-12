Fort Worth’s 6 Best Concerts to Catch This Spring — Billy Idol, Caroline Rose, Y2K Prom, and More

The Post’s new location hosts a night of local music with Kevin Aldridge’s Hotel Satellite and a lively set of B-52’s covers from The Bikini Whales. (Courtesy)

Whether you’re in the mood for a nostalgic trip back to the late 1990s, a showcase of local singer-songwriter talent, or a night with a rock icon, Cowtown’s music scene has something for you this spring. These are the best concerts coming to Fort Worth through May.

Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival

March 15

In a city as musically diverse as Fort Worth, African American roots music has often been overlooked. The Fort Worth African American Roots Music Festival seeks to change that by honoring the rich legacy and ongoing contributions of Black musicians in country, folk, and roots traditions. Founded by scholar and musician Brandi Waller-Pace, this annual festival brings together a stellar lineup to Southside Preservation Hall this Saturday.

Y2K PROM

March 29

Remember the early 2000s? When your biggest concern was burning the perfect mix CD or hoping your crush replied before your monthly text limit ran out? Y2K PROM at Tulips FTW is throwing it back at a phone-free show featuring local musicians Joseph Patrick Neville, TRVR?, and The Heads & Bodies. Inspired by a Jack White concert (and possibly a MySpace deep dive), the March 29 live show is all about dressing in your best Y2K prom attire and screaming lyrics to covers of Alanis Morissette and other artists who defined an era.

Caroline Rose

April 19

Known for their sharp lyricism and genre-blurring sound, Caroline Rose takes the stage at Tulips for a night of dynamic, introspective, and often irreverent storytelling. Blending elements of indie rock, synth-pop, and folk, Rose has built a reputation for crafting deeply personal yet universally resonant songs. Come to the April 19 show early to grab a cold beer at Lowdoubt Bar (Tulips’ neighborhood bar) or a bacon-wrapped hot dog covered in chorizo and melted white cheese at the bar’s food truck, EL Salchichón FW.

Hotel Satellite and The Bikini Whales

April 19

With The Post settling into its new home at the former Lola’s Saloon space on W. 6th Street, its focus remains on showcasing local talent. Hotel Satellite, led by local music stalwart Kevin Aldridge, brings a mix of rock and Americana while The Bikini Whales offer a set of B-52’s covers and ‘80s favorites. The venue’s reopening marks a return for a familiar name in Fort Worth’s music scene, and this April 19 show is a great time to celebrate The Post’s return.

Billy Idol: It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again!

May 7

Billy Idol and Joan Jett don’t need an introduction. With decades of touring behind them, they’re still delivering the kind of no-frills rock & roll that made them icons. Idol’s “Rebel Yell” and “White Wedding” still hit as hard as ever, and Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” and “Bad Reputation” never lost their bite. Fort Worth gets its turn when the It’s a Nice Day To…Tour Again! tour stops at Dickies Arena for a concert on May 7.

Allison Russell

May 24

Fresh from her Broadway debut in Hadestown, acclaimed singer-songwriter Allison Russell takes the stage at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, the Stockyards venue founded by Chef Tim Love, on May 24. Known for her deeply personal storytelling and genre-blending folk, soul, and roots music, Russell delivers performances that are both powerful and intimate.