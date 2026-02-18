hotel soma fort worth hotels
Culture / Travel

7 New Fort Worth Hotel Openings (and Renovations) to Look Forward To

A Beloved Stockyards Property Transforms, 'Casitas in the City' Arrive in the Near Southside, and More

BY //
Fort Worth’s downtown is entering its next chapter as Phase 2 of the Fort Worth Convention Center transformation moves forward. The $606 million expansion will replace the 1968 arena and add 257,268 square feet of exhibit hall space — a scale that will accommodate larger conventions while driving demand for nearby hotel rooms and walkable hospitality.

Several hotel projects, including new builds and major renovations, are underway to meet rising visitor demand in the country’s 11th largest city. Here are 7 new Fort Worth hotel openings (and renovations) we’re most excited about.

Hotel SOMA

With a planned March opening, Hotel SOMA’s self-described “Casitas in the City” concept includes 31 private tiny homes and four custom Airstreams. The location off South Main Street places visitors within walking distance of nearby Tinie’s, Nickel City, and other popular Near Southside restaurants and bars. Each home includes a private outdoor space set around a shared courtyard, and the central location places guests just a short ride from downtown and the Cultural District.

STOCKYARDS HOTEL
In November, we stayed at the Stockyards Hotel and fell in love with the 1907 property’s blend of Western and Victorian aesthetics. (Courtesy)

Stockyards Hotel

In November, we stayed at the Stockyards Hotel and fell in love with the 1907 property’s blend of Western and Victorian aesthetics. The historic hotel is home to H3 Ranch, which has been serving wood-grilled steaks since 1998. Beginning April 6, the hotel will temporarily close for a comprehensive renovation exceeding $30 million.

According to the ownership group, Stockyards Heritage Development Company, upgrades at H3 Ranch will focus on kitchen and back-of-house infrastructure, along with a refreshed dining room experience. The restaurant is expected to reopen in late 2026, while the hotel will remain closed through early 2027 as more extensive renovations are completed.

White Lodging Announces Hotel and Restaurant Plans for 400 East Exchange Avenue

Last fall, White Lodging — the privately held, multi-generational hospitality group — purchased a 3.5-acre parcel on the east end of the Fort Worth Stockyards, intending to open a hotel and restaurant concept. Over the past four decades, the company has developed more than 150 upscale hotels nationwide, including several in Austin. When asked for an update, a spokesperson for White Lodging told us the Fort Worth project remains in the planning phase. With a portfolio that includes Repeal Steakhouse in Louisville and Zombie Taco in Austin, we can’t wait to see what they bring to Cowtown.

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
  • The Allen January 2026
The Omni Fort Worth Hotel
The Omni Fort Worth Hotel is planning a roughly $217 million expansion just south of its existing tower at Houston Street and Lancaster Avenue. (Courtesy)

The Omni Hotel Fort Worth to Undergo $217 Million Expansion

The Omni Fort Worth Hotel is planning a roughly $217 million expansion just south of its existing tower at Houston Street and Lancaster Avenue. The project would add at least 400 guest rooms along with expanded meeting space. According to the city, which is contributing over $50 million in support of the project, the expansion also includes plans for a minimum 15,000-square-foot restaurant facing Lancaster Avenue.

Phoenix Property Co. Brings New Hotel to Montgomery Street

Last year, Fort Worth City Council approved a mixed-use development that will replace the longtime Montgomery Street Antique Mall at the intersection of Montgomery Street and the I-30 frontage road. Dallas-based Phoenix Property Co. is moving the project forward, which calls for a 12-story hotel, restaurants, and a multifamily residential building with up to 275 units. Located just south of Dickies Arena, the redevelopment would introduce a new hospitality presence within walking distance of one of the city’s busiest event venues.

Coury Hospitality to Open Autograph Collection Hotel in Fort Worth Next Year

Coury Hospitality, the Dallas-based hospitality group behind The Elmore Hotel in Southlake and downtown’s Fort Worth Sinclair, is bringing a 176-room hotel concept to Fort Worth in late 2027. As part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection, the hotel will offer refined luxury amenities, a speakeasy, pool, and rooftop restaurant. While details such as the exact site have not yet been publicly released, the hotel would mark Marriott’s third Autograph Collection property in Fort Worth, joining Hotel Drover in the Stockyards and The Sinclair downtown.

Americana by Loews Hotels
Americana by Loews Hotels will feature 507 guest rooms, including 39 suites, along with more than 83,000 square feet of meeting and event space anchored by a Grand Ballroom and a 10,000-square-foot Event Barn designed for large-scale gatherings. (Courtesy)

Americana By Loews to Bring 507-Room Luxury Hotel to Arlington

We recently covered the announcement of a new addition to Arlington’s bustling entertainment district. Loews Hotels & Co., which developed and manages 27 properties across the country, recently announced its third luxury hotel near AT&T Stadium. This summer will see the demolition of the Sheraton Arlington Hotel, with construction of the replacement hotel beginning soon after. With a tentative opening date of late 2028, Americana by Loews will offer 507 guest rooms, along with 83,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

