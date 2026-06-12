Take a Look Inside the New $13 Million Hotel SOMA in Fort Worth’s South Main Village

The former Sheraton Arlington Hotel collapses during a controlled implosion, clearing the way for construction of the new Americana by Loews Hotels development. (Courtesy)

A rendering shows the planned Americana by Loews Hotels in Arlington, a 507-room development scheduled to open in 2029 near the city's entertainment district. (Courtesy)

Hotel SOMA's colorful pickleball court adds another amenity to the boutique Near Southside property, which features 31 standalone casitas and four custom Airstream suites. (Courtesy)

A large oak tree illuminated with globe lights serves as the centerpiece of Hotel SOMA's landscaped courtyard, where guests gather around fire pits and community spaces. (Courtesy)

From a massive luxury project in Arlington to a locally owned boutique venture in Fort Worth, exciting developments are shaping how tourists and staycationers experience and explore Tarrant County. These are the latest Fort Worth-area hotel projects and renovations worth watching, with a spotlight on Hotel SOMA, which recently debuted in South Main Village.

Hotel SOMA Brings Cozy Casitas and Airstream Lodgings to South Main Village

With a homegrown mix of refined dining, independent retailers, and craft cocktail bars, South Main Street adds its own distinctive character to the Near Southside. Beyond The Nobleman, lodging options have historically been concentrated farther north and well beyond walking distance of one of Fort Worth’s most culturally rich districts. The recent opening of Hotel SOMA adds an inviting new reason to spend a night — or two — in the heart of South Main Village.

Co-owner and Fort Worth native Will Moncrief recently met us at his new boutique hotel to show off its 31 standalone casitas (think tiny-home-style accommodations) and four shimmering Airstream suites tucked just off South Main Street. Moncrief and his business partner, Lane Loiselle, are bringing a distinctive hospitality concept to the Near Southside — one centered on unique accommodations, community-driven experiences, and a subtle nudge for guests to explore the area’s restaurants, bars, and other local favorites.

Moncrief says he “fell in love” with the hospitality industry after managing Airbnb properties in the Near Southside.

“We really want this to be a gateway into South Main Village,” he says. “I’m biased, but I think South Main Village is Fort Worth’s greatest hidden gem. We’ve got tons of great places and a unique energy and personality here. There’s close proximity to downtown, the Medical District, and the Texas A&M Law School. Fort Worth has done an amazing job marketing the Stockyards, but there’s more personality to this city than just the Stockyards.”

Inside the casitas, guests will find soaring ceilings, full kitchens, cozy seating areas, and lofted sleeping spaces that feel more like a stylish, cozy home than a traditional hotel room. Moncrief says the design is intended to provide more character and flexibility than a conventional stay while maintaining the comforts travelers expect. Artwork sourced through William Campbell Gallery is displayed throughout the units.

Top Father's Day Gifts Swipe















Next

Moncrief says he plans to book live music acts on Wednesdays, inviting both guests and locals to enjoy the space. An outdoor bar will soon serve beer, wine, and a curated selection of cocktails. He also hopes to host recurring art shows featuring local painters, sculptors, and photographers, giving artists another venue to showcase their work. Just five weeks after opening, the hotel has already attracted guests traveling from more than 100 miles away to experience the accommodations, with early feedback proving overwhelmingly positive.

“There’s a creative energy here,” Will Moncrief says. “We’re trying to create a space that brings people together and celebrates this amazing community.”

Arlington Demolition Paves Way For Americana by Loews Hotels

The recent “Ground Shaking” event in Arlington marked the official start of construction of Americana by Loews Hotels, the 507-room hotel scheduled to open in early 2029 at 1500 Convention Center Drive in Arlington. The retreat will feature a 10,000-square-foot Event Barn, expansive ballrooms, and ample outdoor spaces. The hotel draws inspiration from the iconic Americana Hotel, a Loews landmark in Bal Harbour, Florida, that opened in 1956.

Americana by Loews Hotels will replace the Sheraton Arlington Hotel, which opened in 1984 and was demolished at a recent ceremony, marking the first high-profile controlled implosion of a large building since Texas Stadium was imploded in 2010. In a release, Loews Hotel & Co’s president says the project “reflects our strong belief in Arlington as a dynamic destination and our confidence in its continued growth.”

Hotel Construction and Renovations to Reshape The Stockyards

Hotel Drover is celebrating five years of world-class hospitality and events in Mule Alley, and there are other buzzy lodging-related developments in the area. A Wisconsin-based developer — Raymond Management Co. — recently proposed a 138-room Tempo by Hilton near North Main Street. According to city records, the five-story building will add 73,000 square feet of space to 2219 N. Main Street. The Tempo by Hilton brand emphasizes wellness-focused travel, pairing modern amenities with enhanced fitness offerings.

At the same time, one of the Stockyards’ most recognizable hotels is undergoing a major transformation. The historic Stockyards Hotel, a landmark dating to 1907, temporarily closed in April for a renovation project valued at more than $30 million. The work includes extensive upgrades throughout the property, as well as improvements to the hotel’s longtime restaurant, H3 Ranch. The historic hotel, which we stayed at last winter, is scheduled to reopen in early 2027.

In case you missed it, catch up on our spotlight of the best local hotel pools to dip into this summer.