Inside a Transformative Year For Fort Worth — Landman Shine, Epic Developments, Tiger Woods Golf and a Major Spotlight

Westside Village aims to transform a quiet stretch of the Near West Side with new mixed-use buildings and pedestrian-friendly design.

A city’s growth is marked by defining moments, from groundbreakings to acts of collective action in times of tragedy. In 2025, Fort Worth saw record growth, with the area drawing larger and more ambitious developments while remaining committed to preserving its heritage and going above and beyond when fellow Texans needed help.

As 2025 passes into the history books, let’s look back on an eventful year. These are the moments that defined Fort Worth in 2025:

Signature Developments

Four massive developments — collectively valued at several billion dollars — broke ground or made substantial progress this year. Westside Village, located just west of downtown Fort Worth, received approval for up to $80 million from the city in performance-based grants. The partnership between Keystone and Larkspur Capital will redefine life along North University Drive and White Settlement Road as retail spaces, live-work units and residences are constructed. The 37-acre development is expected to break ground within months.

Construction at Maverick Golf & Ranch Club has been steady throughout the year, transforming pristine land in far west Fort Worth into the newest venture of Discovery Land Company. With 36 clubs across the country, including Westlake’s Vaquero Club, Discovery Land’s private residential clubs are known for their resort-style amenities and ready access to golf courses. Maverick will feature a working cattle ranch, wellness barn, splash pad, tennis courts, and other upscale features for residents.

Nine of the 18 holes of Bluejack Ranch’s par-72 golf course are now complete, and the Tiger Woods–designed course is scheduled to open by Labor Day 2026. After founding Bluejack National near Houston in 2016, Andy and Kristin Mitchell chose nearby Aledo for their second location at the encouragement of longtime PGA golfer J.J. Henry. The hilly 914-acre property will house around 500 homes in the coming years.

On a recent visit, Andy Mitchell, a TCU grad, told us his second private residential club will have “more of a Cowtown, ranch feel.”

In November, Autobahn Fort Worth broke ground on a new 75-acre luxury car haven that will offer Porsche racing simulators, indoor golf bays, restaurants, and luxury brand vehicles by BMW, Porsche, Land Rover, Volvo, and Cadillac. The sprawling campus in South Fort Worth will employ 500 to 600 workers and offer a car shopping experience unlike anything currently found in the country. The dealership’s president Michael Harrington says the luxury amenities and attention to detail are intended to create a Bowie House-like experience.

Fort Worth in Focus

The Crescent Hotel’s members-only club Cattlemen’s Steak House and 61 Osteria are no mere backdrops in the second season of Landman. Taylor Sheridan’s hugely popular series places the unfolding drama in signature locations, giving Cowtown a leading role in the hit show. We recently attended the red carpet premiere of Landman: Season 2 and chatted with Billy Bob Thornton, Michelle Randolph, and other stars of the show. The following day at the Lone Star Film Festival Gala, Sam Elliott reflected on his past friendship with Bill Paxton and his lengthy career as he accepted the Bill Paxton Achievement in Film Award.

The Fort Worth Film Commission has played a key role in attracting new projects to Cowtown and supporting productions once they are underway. This year, the commission launched the Fort Worth Premiere Package to help filmmakers qualify for the Oscars. Throughout the year, a screening panel chooses several short films to show at Texas Movie Bistro, which qualifies the work for an Academy Award bid.

This year marked the launch of the largest operating film studio in Texas — right here in Fort Worth. Taylor Sheridan’s SGS Studios partnered with Hillwood, a Perot company, to convert a 450,000-square-foot production campus into a film studio combining sound stages, wardrobe facilities, and green screen rooms.

Cowtown Raises Funds for Central Texas Flood Victims

More than 200,000 viewers tuned into CBS Texas to watch the Loud for Love benefit concert held at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall. The live concert and art auction raised more than $100,000 for disaster relief efforts in Central Texas following the devastating floods along the Guadalupe River. The August fundraiser featured performances from Coffey Anderson, Grady Spencer & the Work, and Annabel Dwyer.

We later spoke with Dwyer about her song,“Heaven in the Hills,” which she wrote based on her childhood summers in the Hill Country and Camp Waldemar. During that same period, chefs Jon Bonnell, Tim Love and more raised funds for relief meals in the flood-stricken region.

Spotlighting Local Singer-Songwriters and Western Fashion

Fort Worth’s local musicians and fashion retailers gained recognition in 2025. Each year, AMERICANAFEST honors one city, state and region for their contributions to American music and culture. This year saw Fort Worth named as the festival’s Spotlight City, the first time Cowtown’s earned that recognition, which brings plenty of attention with it. That honor allowed five local musicians to headline the festival’s showcase in Nashville.

The Stockyards also presented the largest Fashion Week Stockyards Style yet, with a memorable runway show featuring the latest trends in Western wear. The weeklong event that added a live painting component for the first time continues to solidify the district as the self-dubbed “Western Fashion Capital of the World.”

