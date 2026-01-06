Brian Kennedy
Two local Berg Hospitality concepts, B&B Butchers and Soy Cowboy, released January Reset menus featuring zero-proof cocktails. (Photo by Brian Kennedy)

Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa is offering special membership deals through January 31.

Café Modern’s menu features locally sourced dishes that are heavy on plant power. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth Float Company offers an easy escape from the noise of everyday life through float therapy. (Courtesy)

Kick off Dry January at The Usual with the Fire Adjacent, a lovely mix of ginger, lemon juice, honey, and pecan bitters. (Courtesy)

Culture

How to Kick Off the New Year Right in Fort Worth — Our Favorite Healthy Restaurants, Dry January Bars, and Serene Spas

Recharge With New Mocktails, Luxury Spa Treatment Deals, and More This Month

Two local Berg Hospitality concepts, B&B Butchers and Soy Cowboy, released January Reset menus featuring zero-proof cocktails. (Photo by Brian Kennedy)

Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa is offering special membership deals through January 31.

Café Modern’s menu features locally sourced dishes that are heavy on plant power. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth Float Company offers an easy escape from the noise of everyday life through float therapy. (Courtesy)

After a month of overindulgence, January is the perfect time to press reset. Whether you are looking for trendy spots to socialize during Dry January or searching for new ways to stay rooted and balanced, Fort Worth offers plenty of places to recharge, detox, and start the year feeling refreshed.

Top Cowtown Bars for Dry January

Two local Berg Hospitality concepts, B&B Butchers and Soy Cowboy, released January Reset menus featuring zero-proof cocktails, including the Lemoncell-No Martini (Pallini LimonZero, triple chamomile tea, lemon juice), the Not At All Spritz (Fluère Bitter, lemon juice, dragon fruit and papaya, club soda, Peychaud’s bitters), and the Proteiña Colada (Fluère Spiced Cane, Coco Reàl, pineapple and lime juice, Procel protein powder).

HG SPLY CO. makes infusions in-house with all-natural ingredients. Current mocktails include Boost Juice (orange, pineapple, pomegranate), Starting Line 7 (beet, strawberry, orange), and Piña Colorita 10 (coconut water, orange juice, pineapple, lime, turbinado). The Usual has several dry cocktails to offer, including the Fire Adjacent (black ginger, lemon juice, honey ginger syrup, NA bitters), while Provender Hall’s NA Jungle Bird is a lovely blend of Lyre’s Dark Crane, pineapple juice, NA orange liqueur, and simple syrup.

Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa is offering special membership deals through January 31.

Where to Rejuvenate and Recharge

Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa is offering special membership deals through January 31, including a $300 wellness credit and two-for-one initiation fees. Housed at the Crescent Hotel Fort Worth, the spa offers restorative yoga, sauna pods, gua sha therapy, and more. Throughout Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo Season, guests can enjoy a monthlong pass for $375.

Sound Waves Mindful Meditation is a holistic wellness center in Fort Worth’s Camp Bowie District that focuses on stress reduction and mind-body balance through sound and light-based therapies. Sessions feature halotherapy (respiratory detox), vibroacoustic therapy, LED therapy, and other holistic treatment options.

City Cave Fort Worth and Fort Worth Float Company offer an easy escape from the noise of everyday life through float therapy. Each session takes place in a private room, where guests float effortlessly in salt-infused water warmed to their body temperature. The near-total sensory deprivation encourages a meditative, restorative state that can help quiet the mind, ease muscle tension, and reduce stress and anxiety. Many visitors describe feeling deeply relaxed, mentally clear, and noticeably recharged after just one session.

Café Modern’s menu features locally sourced dishes that are heavy on plant power. (Courtesy)

Where to Eat Light in Fort Worth

In a city known for prime steaks and Tex-Mex, there are still many healthy eating options in town. Café Modern’s menu features locally sourced dishes that are heavy on plant power, from the Grilled Mediterranean Shrimp (crisp farm greens, feta, hummus, spicy romesco, warm flatbread) to the Crispy Brussels Sprouts, which are seasoned with garlic aioli and candied oranges.

Flower Child is a bright café known for fresh, made-from-scratch bowls, salads, wraps, and vibrant plant-forward dishes that emphasize wholesome ingredients and bold flavors. Righteous Foods serves fresh, nutrient-rich fare served all day from morning through dinner. Newcomer Duchess uses produce and proteins from across Texas to craft seasonal offerings like the Burrata and Beets (Badger flame beets, pistachio, tomato, basil, mint) and the Halibut (mushroom parmesan broth, kale, B-fungi mushrooms).

If you are looking for longer-term support, Nutriworks Nutrition, Fort Worth Wellness, Restore + Revive, and Thrive Fort Worth offer nutrition-focused programs designed to build sustainable habits. Each provides guidance that aligns dietary planning with individual health needs, making long-term progress more achievable.

Happy New Year!

