The Best Parties and Restaurants to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Fort Worth

We’re already near the end of a standout year for Fort Worth — an eventful stretch that saw the star-studded premiere of Landman: Season 2, the launch of The Mont, Duchess, and other trailblazing restaurants, and major groundbreakings across the city. As we look ahead to another memorable year, local restaurants and entertainment districts are gearing up for celebrations worthy of the moment. These are the top parties and dining destinations to ring in 2026 in Fort Worth.

Where to Dine on New Year’s Eve

Clay Pigeon is sending out 2025 in signature style with a refined prix fixe built around chef Marcus Paslay’s seasonal craftsmanship. The evening opens with a smoked egg yolk amuse-bouche crowned with caviar. The first course offers beef tartare, lobster bisque, or a baby kale Caesar. Entrées include an 8-ounce eye of ribeye with whipped potatoes, duck breast with truffled cherry jus, or Hokkaido scallops over winter squash purée. The evening will be topped off with a rich pot de crème or a bright pistachio cheesecake. Call 817-882-8065 for reservations.

Eddie V’s has a New Year’s Eve soiree planned for its Cultural District location. Guests can enjoy a dinner built around signature dishes like chilled oysters, the shellfish tower, Maine lobster bisque, and prime steaks, along with favorites such as Chilean sea bass and truffled macaroni and cheese.

Emilia’s invites guests to welcome 2026 with a five-course prix fixe crafted by chef Preston Paine, offered in two seatings. The early dining window features the full culinary experience, while the later seating includes exclusive access to the Crescent’s New Year’s Eve celebration in the Conservatory. Tickets for the 5 pm seating run $225 each, while the 8 pm seating runs $300 a ticket.

Ring in 2026 with Toro Toro in Fort Worth. The Pan-Latin steakhouse is offering a special New Year’s Eve five-course dinner on December 31, with choices like Wagyu beef tenderloin, Chilean sea bass, hamachi crudo, king crab, and a show-stopping Tres Leches Bomba dessert (white chocolate half sphere, cajeta ice cream, strawberry ice cream). Seatings run from 5 to 10:30 pm for the ticketed event.

The Mont is preparing a seven-course New Year’s Eve dinner built around chef-driven dishes and luxurious seasonal ingredients. The menu features highlights such as a Black Truffle Jalapeño Gougère, Scallop Tartare with caviar, and an elegant Beef Pithivier enriched with foie gras. A rich chocolate tart finishes the evening. The experience runs from 5 to 9 pm, priced at $125 per guest. Call 817-502-3400 for reservations.

Where to Ring in 2026

Rising country music star Dylan Gossett headlines a high-energy celebration at Billy Bob’s Texas, with Pawn Shop Pearls taking the Honky Tonk Stage at 8 pm and Gossett performing at 10 pm. The party includes four balloon drops and a champagne toast at midnight.

Cowtown Coliseum’s Buckin’ New Year’s Eve promises a night of rodeo action, live country music, and a midnight pyrotechnics show. The celebration starts early with a preshow party on the lawn featuring Gracie Yates, followed by an indoor preshow from Carson Clay. The main event kicks off at 8 pm with bronc riding, UBF bull games, bull riding, and high-energy sets from Shelby Stone and Bottomland. Chancey Williams closes out the night and carries the crowd into 2026, with a fireworks display lighting up the arena at midnight.

Head to the top of The Kimpton Harper Hotel for a skyline-level New Year’s Eve celebration at Refinery 714. The penthouse bar will transform into an elevated “Starry Night in Cowtown” experience, with craft cocktails, curated food stations, and entertainment throughout the night, plus branded activations from Grey Goose, Patrón, and more. The night tops off with a countdown and a champagne toast.

Every year, Sundance Square draws tens of thousands of revelers to the heart of downtown. The annual tradition on the plaza promises live music leading up to midnight, when crowds take in a massive fireworks display overhead. Bar stations will be positioned throughout the plaza, where the tallest live Christmas tree sets the stage for a memorable night.

Where to Brunch on New Year’s Day

Walloon’s will have a special brunch menu in store for patrons between 11 am to 3 pm that will feature drinks primed for National Bloody Mary Day and a complimentary side of black eye peas. B&B Butcher’s Restaurant is an annual favorite for locals on January 1, with chicken and waffles, Good Morning Pizza (Nutella, strawberries, bananas), and monkey bread topping the choice offerings. Provender Hall will be open for normal business hours. Their Rum Stunner (rum, pineapple juice, lime juice, creme de banana) never disappoints. For those on the North Side, Whiskey Cake has become a popular January 1 destination, with offerings including their famous mimosas, Bloody Marys, and Whiskey Cake dessert.