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Fort Worth yoga
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On the top terrace at The Worthington Renaissance Hotel, movie fans can enjoy the ultimate viewing experience. (Courtesy)

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On April 18, Community Yoga at The Trailhead invites folks at all levels and ages to participate in a yoga session at the Trinity Trails. (Courtesy)

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Spring brings a burst of color to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden with Butterflies in the Garden, a seasonal exhibit running now through April 30. (Courtesy)

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On Tuesday, April 14, Katie Austin and college basketball players-turned influencers Haley and Hanna Cavinder will lead a 45-minute, full-body workout at the Cullen Yards. (Courtesy)

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The Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival returns to downtown Fort Worth April 16 to 19, offering a free outdoor celebration of art, music, and food. (Courtesy)

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Fort Worth yoga
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Culture / Entertainment

The Best Outdoor Events in Fort Worth This Spring— Rooftop Movies, Yoga, Arts Festivals, and More

How to Make the Most Out of Springtime in Cowtown

BY //
On the top terrace at The Worthington Renaissance Hotel, movie fans can enjoy the ultimate viewing experience. (Courtesy)
On April 18, Community Yoga at The Trailhead invites folks at all levels and ages to participate in a yoga session at the Trinity Trails. (Courtesy)
Spring brings a burst of color to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden with Butterflies in the Garden, a seasonal exhibit running now through April 30. (Courtesy)
On Tuesday, April 14, Katie Austin and college basketball players-turned influencers Haley and Hanna Cavinder will lead a 45-minute, full-body workout at the Cullen Yards. (Courtesy)
The Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival returns to downtown Fort Worth April 16 to 19, offering a free outdoor celebration of art, music, and food. (Courtesy)
1
5

On the top terrace at The Worthington Renaissance Hotel, movie fans can enjoy the ultimate viewing experience. (Courtesy)

2
5

On April 18, Community Yoga at The Trailhead invites folks at all levels and ages to participate in a yoga session at the Trinity Trails. (Courtesy)

3
5

Spring brings a burst of color to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden with Butterflies in the Garden, a seasonal exhibit running now through April 30. (Courtesy)

4
5

On Tuesday, April 14, Katie Austin and college basketball players-turned influencers Haley and Hanna Cavinder will lead a 45-minute, full-body workout at the Cullen Yards. (Courtesy)

5
5

The Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival returns to downtown Fort Worth April 16 to 19, offering a free outdoor celebration of art, music, and food. (Courtesy)

Days that hover in the 70s don’t come around often in North Texas. This stretch of mild, sunlit weather is the perfect excuse to get outside. From an all-body workout led by a fitness influencer to rooftop cinemas, these are the top outdoor activities in Fort Worth right now.

Fitness Influencer Katie Austin and the Cavinder Twins Lead a Full-Body Workout

Six-time Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Katie Austin has garnered nearly 500,000 Instagram followers and built a career around making fitness fun and accessible. Her KA Daily app provides workout guides, recipes, and tips and advice for folks seeking a healthier lifestyle. On Tuesday, April 14, Austin and college basketball players-turned influencers Haley and Hanna Cavinder will lead a 45-minute, full-body workout at the Cullen Yards. All levels are welcome.

Rooftop Cinema Club

On the top terrace at The Worthington Renaissance Hotel, movie fans can enjoy the ultimate viewing experience through Rooftop Cinema Club. The open-air theater has comfortable seats (and several double-width loveseats), a full-service bar, and headphones tuned into a rotating series of movies. Upcoming flicks include Point Break, The Drama, 50 First Dates, and Zootopia 2.

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Spring brings a burst of color to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden with Butterflies in the Garden, a seasonal exhibit running now through April 30. (Courtesy)

Butterflies in the Garden

Spring brings a burst of color to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden with Butterflies in the Garden, a seasonal exhibit running now through April 30. Inside the Rainforest Conservatory, hundreds of exotic butterflies from around the world flutter freely, offering close-up encounters in a lush, tropical setting. Timed-entry tickets are required for this family-friendly experience. The Botanic Garden is also offering Drawing in the Garden on May 2, where an award-winning artist-instructor will lead a free-drawing session.

Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival

The Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival returns to downtown Fort Worth April 16 to 19, offering a free outdoor celebration of art, music, and food. More than 200 jury-selected artists from across the country will showcase work spanning painting, sculpture, jewelry, and mixed media, alongside live performances on multiple stages and a wide range of food vendors.

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On April 18, Community Yoga at The Trailhead invites folks at all levels and ages to participate in a yoga session at the Trinity Trails. (Courtesy)

Outdoor Yoga

On April 18, Community Yoga at The Trailhead invites folks at all levels and ages to participate in a yoga session at the Trinity Trails. (The Trailhead also hosts several social runs throughout the week). The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is hosting Gentle Yoga on April 15 and 22. The morning sessions are led by Edwina Taylor, a certified yoga instructor. Free Yoga in Burnett Park runs Tuesdays from April 14 through early June, with sessions held from 5:30 to 6:15 pm and led by Downtown YMCA instructors. Burnett Park also sponsors a weekly outdoor live music series for lunchtime crowds.

Spring at Bering's

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If you missed our recent coverage, catch up on this weekend’s Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival and the upcoming Syndicate Smokedown & Music Festival.

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