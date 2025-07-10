5 Fort Worth Hotels to Enjoy a Staycation — What to Do and Where to Dine

Staycations come with all the perks of a planned vacation, plus the convenience of staying local and exploring new restaurants and entertainment options you’ve been wanting to try. If you’re pining to break away from the monotony of home life but don’t want to deal with the drudgery of packing and booking flights, we offer these five hotels to have a staycation in Fort Worth.

Le Méridien Fort Worth Downtown

Downtown’s Le Méridien opened earlier this year in the former Hotel Texas Annex and offers a lavish outdoor pool, attentive service, and a breathtaking rooftop bar. For my daughter’s birthday, we booked a night at the completely refurbished luxury hotel and were excited to find that our room had been decked out in balloons, confetti, and sweet treats. (Dad took all the credit, of course.) The interior is sleek and modern, with subtle nods to the building’s mid-century past. Located just off the lobby, Bouvier Brasserie blends Parisian elegance with Texas charm.

Our recommendations: A night at Le Méridien places you in the heart of downtown Fort Worth. Take advantage of the proximity to Sundance Square and explore nearby dining options like il Modo, where you can indulge in handmade pastas, or the always family-pleasing Simply Fondue. Sundance Square Plaza books live acts on the weekend, where you can catch a break before or after a show at nearby Scat Jazz Lounge or Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub.

The Nobleman Hotel

After seeing my daughter’s eyes light up on a recent visit to The Nobleman Hotel, we had to book a night here as well and were glad we did. The brand new hotel features a buzzy new restaurant, Duchess, that spotlights Texas ingredients via seasonally rotating menus. The boutique hotel is easy to navigate, with a cozy pool outside, a nearby bar, and an upstairs lounge area. The rooms are immaculate and feature sleek wood floors, plush bedding, and a modern design that nods to the building’s historic roots.

Our recommendations: Take advantage of this hotel’s location in the Near Southside to check out nearby Panther City BBQ for lunch or Wishbone & Flynt. My daughter was a fan of Wishbone & Flynt’s decadent mac & cheese (which could easily serve four) and the fried chicken, which came with a light, bacon-topped salad. If you’re vacationing sans kiddos, check out the nearby Amber Room for a superlative cocktail. We ended our trip the next morning with a trip to Ostara Coffee Roasters, where I ordered a frothy brown sugar latte.

Hotel Dryce

Hotel Dryce hosts community events throughout the year, including large block parties that coincide with Spring and Fall Gallery Nights. The bar service at the lobby’s Bar Dryce is always on point and geared toward discerning cocktail lovers. The boutique hotel is on our list to try this week, and we have a day of fun-filled activities planned at the nearby Cultural District. For all the upscale amenities and easy access to one of the best bar lounges in town, this hotel is affordably priced, especially during the week.

Our recommendations: Hotel Dryce positions guests for a day in the Cultural District. Whether you are looking for world-class art or fine dining, this bustling part of town has it all. Our plans this week include a visit to the revamped Omni Theater that now features a state-of-the-art 8K LED dome, followed by dinner at Taco Heads. The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame is another local gem worth checking out while Don Artemio delivers a taste of one of Fort Worth’s most innovative, award-winning restaurants.

Hotel Drover

The same attractions that draw millions to our Northside every year make this historic area of town the perfect place to spend a day or two in the refined company of Hotel Drover. The Western luxe decor and no-expense-spared amenities make Hotel Drover one of the most coveted hotels in the country, if not the world. The hotel pampers guests with perks like a heated outdoor pool and cabanas, in-room luxury amenities, a house Cadillac for local rides, and direct access to 97 West Kitchen & Bar.

Our recommendations: Spend the morning exploring the Stockyards’ best boutiques — Lucchese for custom boots, Double D Ranch for elevated Western wear — then swing by the John Wayne Museum. For lunch, grab a table at Provender Hall or cross Main Street to visit Hooker’s Grill, where you’ll find one of the best burgers in town. Cap off your night with live music at Second Rodeo, where local acts take the stage nightly, or catch a ticketed show at Tannahill’s Music Hall just around the corner.

Hotel Otto

Tucked just off the Trinity Trails, Hotel Otto is Fort Worth’s only micro-resort — a clever collection of eight shipping container bungalows designed for adults 21 and up. Each bungalow comes with a rooftop deck, luxe linens, and a stocked espresso bar, with views that stretch toward the river. Guests share a small plunge pool, bocce court, and access to Gemelle.

Our recommendations: While you’re in the area, try your hand at croquet at nearby Stewart’s Croquet & Cocktails, where a traveling martini cart ensures you’re always topped off between turns. After you play a few rounds, Crystal Springs Hideaway is just a short drive away. Prefer something more low-key? Take a sunset stroll along the Trinity Trail levees and soak in the riverside views.