What’s New At The 2026 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo — A Fully Renovated Will Rogers Coliseum, New Collegiate Competitions, and More

January 16 marks the start of Cowtown’s most cherished annual tradition — the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR). Throughout the Will Rogers Memorial Center, the FWSSR will feature professional rodeo competitions, youth livestock shows, collegiate and high school events, live music, and late-night gatherings that stretch from the arena floor to the courtyard.

For longtime Fort Worth families and newcomers alike, the annual event remains a seasonal ritual and celebration of the city’s Western heritage. FWSSR spokesperson Matt Brockman tells PaperCity Fort Worth that the recently refurbished and upgraded Will Rogers Coliseum is ready to greet competitors and spectators next week.

“When people walk into the coliseum, they will be pleasantly surprised to have a direct sightline to the arena action,” he says. “Lots of people are moving here. One of the fastest ways to connect to the culture and experience of our Western lifestyle is to come out and enjoy the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. We have the pony ride, petting zoo, and things for kids. If mom and date want a date night, we’ve got that covered, too.”

Just in Time for Rodeo Season, Will Rogers Coliseum Unveils a Long-Awaited Transformation

When FWSSR fans enter the venerable Will Rogers Coliseum, they will notice the results of the 90-year-old building’s expansive overhaul and refurbishment. As part of an ongoing $50.5 million renovation of the Will Rogers Memorial Center, the first phase recently concluded, adding all-new electrical and HVAC systems and other much-needed upgrades to the Coliseum.

“From an architectural perspective, several changes were made to the building’s exterior,” Brockman says. “An awning on the west side of the Coliseum, likely added in the 1950s, was removed. Its removal revealed the original Art Deco detailing, which is now visible all the way down to the entry doorways.”

Long-standing storage and office rooms that once separated spectators from the arena floor have been removed, creating casual viewing areas where guests can gather, sit, and watch the rodeo unfold just steps away. The result is a more open, light-filled experience, with direct views into the arena. Restrooms have also been updated and expanded.

What’s New For the 2026 FWSSR

One of the major additions this year is the introduction of a college rodeo. The FWSSR College Rodeo runs February 2 through 4, with competitions on February 2 and 3 included with grounds admission and a ticketed finals event on February 4. Sanctioned by the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, the competition brings college students from across the Lone Star region to Will Rogers Coliseum, reflecting the FWSSR’s efforts to develop the next generation of rodeo talent.

The high school rodeo will be open to contestants from across Texas for the first time ever. Another new event begins January 22 with the Pro-Rodeo Rookie Rally at Dickies Arena. Rising professionals from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association will compete for a $150,000 purse and a chance to qualify for the Pro Rodeo Tournament, which runs January 23 through February 7 and carries a $1.6 million purse.

While the FWSSR is famed for marquee events like professional rodeo contests, the livestock showings and student-centered events play a key role in shaping the next generation of agricultural leaders in the country, Brockman says.

“The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo presents an opportunity to see and experience what these young men and women do, whether they are showing a chicken, steer, goat, or lamb,” he continues. “These are young men and women who come from across the state to learn about the livestock industry and how to care for a part of God’s creation. I’ve heard numerous stories of people who came here with their parents when they were six or seven and showed a pig or a goat. The next thing you know, that young man or woman is entering Texas A&M University or Oklahoma State University to study agriculture or genetics.

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo takes place from January 16 through February 7.