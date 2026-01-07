Where to Party During the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

The Cultural District will soon be buzzing with equestrian sports, livestock competitions, and nightly concerts as the 2026 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR) kicks off Friday, January 16, at Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena. (Courtesy Bowie House)

The Cultural District will soon be buzzing with equestrian sports, livestock competitions, and nightly concerts as the 2026 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo (FWSSR) kicks off Friday, January 16, at Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena. Rounding out the annual experience are special events hosted by nearby hotels, bars, and entertainment districts. These are the Top Places to Party During the FWSSR.

The Bowie House FWSSR Experience

Michelin-keyed Bowie House is hosting special events and preparing to welcome guests from around the world throughout the FWSSR season. The luxury hotel will host three special events, Rodeo Socials from 4 pm to 6 pm featuring elevated bites and signature drinks, along with live music on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Rodeo Launch Celebration is a collab between Bowie House and Garden & Gun that will feature live music, specialty cocktails from Blade and Bow Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and more on January 16. The hotel is also offering a special hotel room package throughout the FWSSR featuring reserved seating at The Bar at Bowie House, private tours of the rodeo, and round-trip transportation to Dickies Arena.

Stockyards Western Fashion Round-Up and More

Throughout the FWSSR, the Stockyards will host rodeos, horse shows, live music, and more. Thirty retailers — including iconic brands Lucchese and Kimes Ranch — will be hosting trunk shows and happy hours as part of the Western Fashion Round-Up. Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott will host a pop-up event from January 16 through February 16 at the Livestock Exchange Lawn, while Kemo Sabe will pop up at Mule Alley during the same period.

On Thursday, January 15, Double D Ranch is launching its most recent collection, Nu Rodeo, through a ticketed runway show and dinner with the McMullen sisters. Sidesaddle Saloon offers live music on Sunday afternoons and hand-crafted cocktails like the Beth Dutton (TX Whiskey, Licor 43, Ancho Reyes, spicy apple cinnamon syrup, lemon) and The Old Ladd (leather-aged Maker’s Mark and dark cherry flavors). Billy Bob’s Texas has a full slate of country stars scheduled throughout January, including Neal McCoy (January 16), Corey Kent (January 17), Ted Nugent (January 23), Pat Green (January 24), Wynn Williams (January 29), and Turnpike Troubadours (January 30–31).

The Crescent Hotel Fort Worth & Canyon Ranch FWSSR Events

The Crescent Hotel Fort Worth and Canyon Ranch Fort Worth Wellness Club + Spa are marking the FWSSR with a slate of rodeo-season experiences. Rodeo Kickoff Party at The Crescent, on January 16, will feature a regional BBQ buffet, live music by Ryan Berg, interactive activations, and appearances by the Ariat Texas Rattlers. Throughout the FWSSR, Canyon Ranch is offering recovery options for your late-night parties, including restorative yoga and sauna pod sessions.

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Pop-Up

Bar Dryce, Lone Star Beer, and Morgan Mercantile are kicking off FWSSR season with the annual Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Pop-Up on January 16. The evening will feature a grazing table by Rossler’s Blue Cord BBQ, alongside the debut of a new limited-edition jacket and rodeo-inspired goods by Panther City Provisions. Guests can also take home a complimentary personalized bandana. The event runs from 6 pm to 9 pm at Bar Dryce.

Bubbles & Bites Brunch Tasting Event

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo’s annual Bubbles & Bites Brunch Tasting Event returns on February 1 from 11 am to 1:30 pm, offering a midday break during FWSSR season. Local chefs will serve signature brunch bites paired with sparkling and still wines, including selections from the FWSSR International Wine Competition. Designed as an easygoing social outing for couples and groups alike, the event includes tastings throughout the experience, a commemorative Bubbles & Bites cup, and general grounds admission.

