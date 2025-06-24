"Feeling Color" focuses on two artists with similar paths who have never had their work exhibited together, until now. (Courtesy)

Learn where lots of our modern medicine and farming techniques come from with "Roots of Wisdom" at Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. (Courtesy)

Long summer days often include plenty of time by the pool, endless ice cream cones, and the occasional “I’m bored. Let’s go do something fun,” exclamations, whether it’s from kids on summer break or work-from-home adults who also need a break.

For a bit of fun sprinkled with a dose of education, head to Fort Worth’s best museums, which are full of exhibitions geared toward kids and adults alike. These are Fort Worth’s 7 must-see museum exhibits this summer.

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall

Through September 1

Renowned British primatologist, anthropologist, and UN Messenger of Peace, Dr. Jane Goodall, is known internationally for her work with chimpanzees and animal conservation. Her work has spanned more than 60 years, during which she’s made remarkable strides in researching chimpanzees and the threats they face.

At the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History this summer, Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall chronicles the life of Dr. Goodall, from her childhood in England to her revolutionary research in Tanzania. The exhibition has a holographic representation of Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park, where Goodall conducted her chimp studies, and a replica of her research tent, in addition to information on conservation and youth empowerment.

Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science.

Through September 7

Father's Day Gifts Swipe















Next

Through videos, hands-on games, and the voices of elders and youth, visitors to Roots of Wisdom learn about how traditional knowledge and Western science collide to give solutions to ecological and health challenges of modern times. Stories from four indigenous communities are used, allowing visitors to understand sustainability and age-old practices. Learn about how native peoples used sap as chewing gum, developed the first form of aspirin, and how they had numerous varieties of popcorn, for example. The exhibit is designed for kids ages 11 through 14.

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Feeling Color: Aubrey Williams and Frank Bowling

Through July 27

Though both from Guyana, South America, and later landing individually in London, England, the works of Aubrey Williams and Frank Bowling have never been exhibited together until now. Feeling Color: Aubrey Williams and Frank Bowling celebrates both artists and their contributions to late-20th-century abstract painting. See works from Williams’ Shostakovich and Olmec-Maya and Now series, plus paintings from Bowling’s popular Map series, and his later poured paintings, which nod to sociopolitical concerns. This exhibition is the inaugural presentation of the Modern’s new Platform initiative, which strives to show how artists and art histories across the world are connected.

Alex Da Corte: The Whale

Through Sept. 7

Focusing on the past 10 years of artist Alex Da Corte’s career, The Whale is the first museum exhibition to survey the interdisciplinary artist’s relationship with painting. The exhibition includes more than 40 paintings, numerous drawings, and a video that discusses painting as a performative act. The pop culture source materials referenced in Da Corte’s paintings are meant to show us how the things we identify with and define us evolve over time. Paintings include Puffy Paintings in stuffed, upholstered neoprene, Shampoo Paintings made from drugstore haircare products, and sculptural Slatwall Paintings, where found objects protrude from the slatted grooves found in everyday commercial displays.

Amon Carter Museum of American Art

Richard Avedon at The Carter

Through Aug. 10

For 40 years, Richard Avedon’s In the American West has graced the walls of the Amon Carter, and this exhibition, Richard Avedon at The Carter, honors Avedon’s achievement with 40 works from the series accompanied by behind-the-scenes archival material that demonstrates how he created his portraits. In 1979, Avedon set off to explore the American West, spending six summers traveling to 189 towns and 17 states to document his view of the American West through a series of portraits of people he met along the way. First displayed at the museum in 1985, the portraits have remained an integral part of the Carter’s photography collection and have been regarded as some of the most influential portraits of the 20th century. Alongside the images, archival materials include photographs from Laura Wilson, who traveled with Avedon on his journey, plus ephemera from the 1985 installation and opening events.

Classically Trained: The Gentlings and Music

Through July 13

Brothers and artists Scott and Stuart Gentling lived and worked together in Fort Worth, where they built careers and reputations around their watercolor paintings. Their interests were vast, encompassing Aztec Mesoamerica, 18th-century fashion, landscape, and portraiture, but Classically Trained: The Gentlings and Music explores their interest in the Age of Enlightenment, which took place in Europe between the 17th and 19th centuries. More than 20 of their works are exhibited, including paintings, drawings, and music inspired by this era. The exhibition also highlights the Gentlings’ magnum opus: the decorative designs at Bass Performance Hall. See renderings of the early and final designs for the central dome, plus watercolor studies for the façade.

Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Cracking Art

Through September 1

Not technically at a museum, but still a must-see new exhibit in Fort Worth, the Botanic Garden’s Cracking Art can be seen peeking through the fence off of University Drive. The new exhibit features 80 large animal sculptures made from regenerated plastic. Meant to spark awareness around environmental conservation and recycling, these animals are scattered about the landscape. See bunnies, geese, elephants, wolves, crocodiles, snails, and swallows, all in vibrant shades of blue, red, yellow, pink, and more. It’s like Alice in Wonderland meets Peeps — a summer fever dream not caused by extreme temperatures.