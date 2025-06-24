Fort Worth exhibits summer
Fort Worth Museum of Science and History
Fort Worth Museum of Science and History
Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
Amon Carter
01
07

Stroll through the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and look for the bright "Cracking Art" animals scattered about. (Courtesy)

02
07

"Becoming Jane" includes a mock research tent at Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. (Courtesy)

03
07

Learn where lots of our modern medicine and farming techniques come from with "Roots of Wisdom" at Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. (Courtesy)

04
07

Step inside the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth for a last look at this summer's exhibitions. (Courtesy)

05
07

"The Whale" by Alex Da Corte is a sea of colors and pop culture. (Courtesy)

06
07

"Feeling Color" focuses on two artists with similar paths who have never had their work exhibited together, until now. (Courtesy)

07
07

"Richard Avedon at The Carter" shows behind-the-scenes glimpses of the artist's process. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth exhibits summer
Fort Worth Museum of Science and History
Fort Worth Museum of Science and History
Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth
Amon Carter
Culture / Entertainment

Fort Worth’s 7 Must-See Museum Exhibits This Summer

Giant Colorful Animals Made From Recycled Material, Becoming Jane Goodall, Puffy Paintings, and More

BY // 06.24.25
Stroll through the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and look for the bright "Cracking Art" animals scattered about. (Courtesy)
"Becoming Jane" includes a mock research tent at Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. (Courtesy)
Learn where lots of our modern medicine and farming techniques come from with "Roots of Wisdom" at Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. (Courtesy)
Step inside the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth for a last look at this summer's exhibitions. (Courtesy)
"The Whale" by Alex Da Corte is a sea of colors and pop culture. (Courtesy)
"Feeling Color" focuses on two artists with similar paths who have never had their work exhibited together, until now. (Courtesy)
"Richard Avedon at The Carter" shows behind-the-scenes glimpses of the artist's process. (Courtesy)
1
7

Stroll through the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and look for the bright "Cracking Art" animals scattered about. (Courtesy)

2
7

"Becoming Jane" includes a mock research tent at Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. (Courtesy)

3
7

Learn where lots of our modern medicine and farming techniques come from with "Roots of Wisdom" at Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. (Courtesy)

4
7

Step inside the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth for a last look at this summer's exhibitions. (Courtesy)

5
7

"The Whale" by Alex Da Corte is a sea of colors and pop culture. (Courtesy)

6
7

"Feeling Color" focuses on two artists with similar paths who have never had their work exhibited together, until now. (Courtesy)

7
7

"Richard Avedon at The Carter" shows behind-the-scenes glimpses of the artist's process. (Courtesy)

Long summer days often include plenty of time by the pool, endless ice cream cones, and the occasional “I’m bored. Let’s go do something fun,” exclamations, whether it’s from kids on summer break or work-from-home adults who also need a break.

For a bit of fun sprinkled with a dose of education, head to Fort Worth’s best museums, which are full of exhibitions geared toward kids and adults alike. These are Fort Worth’s 7 must-see museum exhibits this summer.

“Becoming Jane” includes a mock research tent. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History

Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall

Through September 1

Renowned British primatologist, anthropologist, and UN Messenger of Peace, Dr. Jane Goodall, is known internationally for her work with chimpanzees and animal conservation. Her work has spanned more than 60 years, during which she’s made remarkable strides in researching chimpanzees and the threats they face.

At the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History this summer, Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall chronicles the life of Dr. Goodall, from her childhood in England to her revolutionary research in Tanzania. The exhibition has a holographic representation of Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park, where Goodall conducted her chimp studies, and a replica of her research tent, in addition to information on conservation and youth empowerment.

Learn where lots of our modern medicine and farming techniques come from with “Roots of Wisdom.” (Courtesy)

Roots of Wisdom: Native Knowledge. Shared Science.

Through September 7

Father's Day Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025
  • Bering's June 2025

Through videos, hands-on games, and the voices of elders and youth, visitors to Roots of Wisdom learn about how traditional knowledge and Western science collide to give solutions to ecological and health challenges of modern times. Stories from four indigenous communities are used, allowing visitors to understand sustainability and age-old practices. Learn about how native peoples used sap as chewing gum, developed the first form of aspirin, and how they had numerous varieties of popcorn, for example. The exhibit is designed for kids ages 11 through 14.

“Feeling Color” focuses on two artists with similar paths who have never had their work exhibited together until now. (Courtesy)

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Feeling Color: Aubrey Williams and Frank Bowling

Through July 27

Though both from Guyana, South America, and later landing individually in London, England, the works of Aubrey Williams and Frank Bowling have never been exhibited together until now. Feeling Color: Aubrey Williams and Frank Bowling celebrates both artists and their contributions to late-20th-century abstract painting. See works from Williams’ Shostakovich and Olmec-Maya and Now series, plus paintings from Bowling’s popular Map series, and his later poured paintings, which nod to sociopolitical concerns. This exhibition is the inaugural presentation of the Modern’s new Platform initiative, which strives to show how artists and art histories across the world are connected.

“The Whale” is a sea of colors and pop culture. (Courtesy)

Alex Da Corte: The Whale

Through Sept. 7

Focusing on the past 10 years of artist Alex Da Corte’s career, The Whale is the first museum exhibition to survey the interdisciplinary artist’s relationship with painting. The exhibition includes more than 40 paintings, numerous drawings, and a video that discusses painting as a performative act. The pop culture source materials referenced in Da Corte’s paintings are meant to show us how the things we identify with and define us evolve over time. Paintings include Puffy Paintings in stuffed, upholstered neoprene, Shampoo Paintings made from drugstore haircare products, and sculptural Slatwall Paintings, where found objects protrude from the slatted grooves found in everyday commercial displays.

“Richard Avedon at The Carter” shows behind-the-scenes glimpses of the artist’s process. (Courtesy)

Amon Carter Museum of American Art

Richard Avedon at The Carter

Through Aug. 10

For 40 years, Richard Avedon’s In the American West has graced the walls of the Amon Carter, and this exhibition, Richard Avedon at The Carter, honors Avedon’s achievement with 40 works from the series accompanied by behind-the-scenes archival material that demonstrates how he created his portraits. In 1979, Avedon set off to explore the American West, spending six summers traveling to 189 towns and 17 states to document his view of the American West through a series of portraits of people he met along the way. First displayed at the museum in 1985, the portraits have remained an integral part of the Carter’s photography collection and have been regarded as some of the most influential portraits of the 20th century. Alongside the images, archival materials include photographs from Laura Wilson, who traveled with Avedon on his journey, plus ephemera from the 1985 installation and opening events.

Classically Trained: The Gentlings and Music

Through July 13

Brothers and artists Scott and Stuart Gentling lived and worked together in Fort Worth, where they built careers and reputations around their watercolor paintings. Their interests were vast, encompassing Aztec Mesoamerica, 18th-century fashion, landscape, and portraiture, but Classically Trained: The Gentlings and Music explores their interest in the Age of Enlightenment, which took place in Europe between the 17th and 19th centuries. More than 20 of their works are exhibited, including paintings, drawings, and music inspired by this era. The exhibition also highlights the Gentlings’ magnum opus: the decorative designs at Bass Performance Hall. See renderings of the early and final designs for the central dome, plus watercolor studies for the façade.

Stroll through the Garden and look for the bright “Cracking Art” animals scattered about. (Courtesy)

Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Cracking Art

Through September 1

Not technically at a museum, but still a must-see new exhibit in Fort Worth, the Botanic Garden’s Cracking Art can be seen peeking through the fence off of University Drive. The new exhibit features 80 large animal sculptures made from regenerated plastic. Meant to spark awareness around environmental conservation and recycling, these animals are scattered about the landscape. See bunnies, geese, elephants, wolves, crocodiles, snails, and swallows, all in vibrant shades of blue, red, yellow, pink, and more. It’s like Alice in Wonderland meets Peeps — a summer fever dream not caused by extreme temperatures.

This Father’s Day, he’s not dreaming of ties or tools—He wants the Recteq DualFire 1200 from Bering’s.

Featured Properties

Swipe
942 Ashford Pkwy
Ashford Forest
FOR SALE

942 Ashford Pkwy
Houston, TX

$509,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
942 Ashford Pkwy
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
1810 Chippendale Road
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1810 Chippendale Road
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
1810 Chippendale Road
905 E 39th Street
Independence Heights
FOR SALE

905 E 39th Street
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
905 E 39th Street
14 Greenway Plaza #9R
Greenway
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza #9R
Houston, TX

$395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza #9R
5519 Valkeith Drive
Marilyn Estates | Co-list: Daniell Davis
FOR SALE

5519 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5519 Valkeith Drive
3 Warrenton Drive
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
10807 Overbrook Lane
Lakeside Estates
FOR SALE

10807 Overbrook Lane
Houston, TX

$530,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
10807 Overbrook Lane
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$950,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
5807 Juniper Knoll Lane
Kingwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

5807 Juniper Knoll Lane
Houston, TX

$568,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
5807 Juniper Knoll Lane
4019 Drummond Street
Ayrshire of Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

4019 Drummond Street
Houston, TX

$1,878,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4019 Drummond Street
12214 Francel Lane
Longwood | Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

12214 Francel Lane
Cypress, TX

$975,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
12214 Francel Lane
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Bear Creek Village
FOR SALE

4650 Hickory Downs Drive
Houston, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4650 Hickory Downs Drive
8310 Divot Trace
Polo Ranch, Fulshear
FOR SALE

8310 Divot Trace
Fulshear, TX

$349,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
8310 Divot Trace
6210 Darnell Street
Robindell
FOR SALE

6210 Darnell Street
Houston, TX

$299,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6210 Darnell Street
5122 Libbey Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5122 Libbey Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5122 Libbey Lane
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Village Indian Trails
FOR SALE

13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
Cypress, TX

$487,500 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
13907 Pawnee Trails Drive
75 Twin Ponds Place
Woodlands Creekside Park West
FOR SALE

75 Twin Ponds Place
The Woodlands, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
75 Twin Ponds Place
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$339,999 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Harper's Preserve
FOR SALE

10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
Conroe, TX

$410,000 Learn More about this property
Susanne Pizzitola
This property is listed by: Susanne Pizzitola (281) 830-0817 Email Realtor
10292 Bayou Oaks Drive
1902 Potomac Drive #A
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1902 Potomac Drive #A
Houston, TX

$719,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
1902 Potomac Drive #A
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$479,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
3236 Bammel Lane
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3236 Bammel Lane
Houston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3236 Bammel Lane
5110 Manorhaven Lane
Deerfield Village
FOR SALE

5110 Manorhaven Lane
Houston, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
5110 Manorhaven Lane
1528 Allston Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1528 Allston Street
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1528 Allston Street
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
29016 Concan Crossing Court
Tamarron
FOR SALE

29016 Concan Crossing Court
Katy, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
29016 Concan Crossing Court
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,748,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Blvd #234
14942 Spring Lake Drive
Heatherwood
FOR SALE

14942 Spring Lake Drive
Houston, TX

$289,750 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14942 Spring Lake Drive
15719 Foxgate Road
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

15719 Foxgate Road
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
15719 Foxgate Road
6310 Taggart Street #B
Camp Logan
FOR SALE

6310 Taggart Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6310 Taggart Street #B
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
15411 Parkwood Way
Bay Oaks
FOR SALE

15411 Parkwood Way
Houston, TX

$809,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
15411 Parkwood Way
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X