Fort Worth’s 7 Must-See Concerts and Performances This Fall — Keith Urban, Life of Pi, Peter Pan, and More

Fort Worth stages are heating up this fall with Broadway blockbusters, world-class concerts, and local favorites. From Life of Pi and Peter Pan to Keith Urban, the Cliburn Sessions, and Drake Milligan’s Billy Bob’s homecoming, these performances top our list of must-see shows in Cowtown this fall.

Life of Pi

September 23 through 28

The Tony Award-winning stage adaptation of Yann Martel’s bestselling novel arrives at Bass Performance Hall for a limited run this fall. Life of Pi tells the story of Pi Patel, a teenager stranded on a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger after a shipwreck. Featuring dazzling stagecraft and larger-than-life puppetry, the production transforms a tale of survival and spirituality into a visually breathtaking theatrical event. Fort Worth

Peter Pan

October 3 through 5

Texas Ballet Theater takes flight at Bass Performance Hall with Peter Pan, choreographed by Trey McIntyre and set to the sweeping music of Sir Edward Elgar, arranged by Niel DePonte. From Captain Hook’s antics to the Darling children’s high-flying journey to Neverland, the ballet blends lush choreography with vivid staging to capture the timeless spirit of J.M. Barrie’s tale. This short Fort Worth run promises a magical escape into a world where no one ever has to grow up.

Junie B. Jones, The Musical

October 4 through 19

Casa Mañana brings everyone’s favorite first grader to life in Junie B. Jones, The Musical, a family production packed with humor and heart. Adapted from Barbara Park’s beloved book series, the show follows Junie B. (played by Lily Gast) as she navigates the ups and downs of school life with her signature wit and sass. Colorful sets, playful songs, and laugh-out-loud moments promise to make this production a perfect fit for young audiences.

Keith Urban: High and Alive World Tour

October 9

Country superstar Keith Urban makes his long-awaited return to Fort Worth with the High and Alive World Tour. Known for stadium anthems like “Somebody Like You” and “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Urban’s live shows are celebrated for their high-octane performances and crowd connection. This one-night stop promises an electrifying evening that highlights both his global stardom and enduring Texas fan base.

Cliburn Sessions: Sybarite 5

November 11

Known for championing living composers as well as performing an eclectic mix of arrangements of works by Radiohead, Coltrane, Pete Seeger, and others, this quintet continues to push the boundaries of classical music. Violinists Sami Merdinian and Suliman Tekalli, violist Caeli Smith, cellist Laura Andrade, and double bassist Louis Levitt topped the Billboard Classical Charts in 2023 following their release of Collective Wisdom. This genre-bending ensemble takes the stage at Tannahill’s Music Hall as part of the Cliburn Sessions series.

Mozart and Mahler’s Fourth

November 21 through 23

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra closes its fall classical season at Bass Performance Hall with an inspired pairing of Mozart and Mahler. The program opens with Mozart’s bright and elegant Symphony No. 29, a work brimming with youthful charm, before culminating in Mahler’s Symphony No. 4. Conducted by Robert Spano, this concert ties beloved works by two Austrian masters in one unforgettable weekend.

Drake Milligan Performs at Billy Bob’s Texas

November 28

We recently chatted with country star Drake Milligan about his new single, “Tumbleweed.” The Mansfield native and third-place finalist in Season 17 of America’s Got Talent packed Dickies Arena last week for a show that also featured Lainey Wilson, but he’ll be back in November to perform at one of his favorite venues, Billy Bob’s Texas. In our interview, Milligan recounted visits to the honky tonk in his youth — rowdy events that sometimes led staffers to boot Milligan and his friends out of the venue. “I don’t think they’ll be kicking me out this time,” he said with a laugh.