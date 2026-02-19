Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole Allows Texans to Explore National Parks the Luxury Way

At Four Seasons Jackson Hole, the draw is not only their signature five-star hospitality but also the well-curated experiences. (Photo by Four Seasons Jackson Hole and Chris Polys)

There are mountain towns of all shapes and sizes in the United States. Some lean heavily into flash and social scenes, others skew crunchy and no frills. Jackson Hole, Wyoming, occupies a category entirely its own.

Equal parts rugged cowboy spirit and discreet, low-key luxury (think billionaires in cowboy boots), Jackson Hole has long attracted travelers who value space, privacy, and authenticity over scene. Here, nature, not swanky nightlife, prevails (though the iconic Million Dollar Cowboy Bar still delivers plenty of late-night festivity).

What I realized during my visit to the rustic chic mountain town is that what defines Jackson Hole most clearly is its proximity to some of the most important protected land in the country. Grand Teton National Park sits just beyond town, Yellowstone National Park lies roughly an hour north, and together they anchor the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, which includes more than 22 million acres of pristine wilderness.

For travelers arriving from Texas, the transition into nature feels immediate with nonstop service from Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth. Jackson Hole Airport, the only commercial airport located entirely within a national park, puts visitors directly into the landscape they came to see.

Exploring National Parks the Luxury Way

At the center of this nature-forward destination sits Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole, which has mastered the art of delivering luxury through landscape. While the resort is as ski-in, ski-out as it gets (located at the base of the chairlifts in Teton Village), the resort’s connection to nature extends far beyond the slopes. In winter, it’s a launch point for skiers, snowboarders, and snowshoers; in summer, a base for hikers, anglers, and wildlife enthusiasts. Year-round, the property offers guests curated access to some of the most awe-inspiring landscapes in the country.

Four Seasons Jackson Hole partners with seasoned naturalists to deliver immersive experiences that give a more all-access look at Grand Teton National Park, the National Elk Refuge, and Yellowstone National Park. During my visit, I learned that few destinations in the Lower 48 can rival the wildlife density of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, home to the largest concentration of big game mammals in the United States, and through Four Seasons’ bespoke excursions, guests gain intimate access to the coveted land.

Four Seasons’ Curated Access to Nature

Signature experiences available through Four Seasons Jackson Hole all year round include guided wildlife safaris in Grand Teton National Park and the National Elk Refuge, led by expert naturalists who track seasonal migrations and animal behavior. When I set out on my sunrise wildlife safari during my visit to the property, I cozied up with a warm cup of coffee and freshly baked pastries packed for me by the hotel kitchen, in a brand new Suburban and listened as my knowledgeable guide Jeremy rattle off all sorts of interesting facts and figures about the surrounding nature and the animals we anticipated to spot.

The morning game drive unfolded with a stunning sunrise with the alpenglow cast perfectly on the towering Tetons as gentle moose, bison, elk, and big horn sheep past though different roadside pastures, allowing us to get out and say hello (from our required 25-foot minimum distance). I found myself in awe of how much wildlife I could see just a mere 30ish minutes from my hotel.

In warmer months, the safari excursions expand to include scenic float trips along the nearby Snake River, offering the chance to spot even more majestic creatures (like bears!) from the water.

For those seeking deeper exploration, the Four Seasons Jackson Hole has curated some pretty elaborate private aviation excursions whisking guests to remote corners of Yellowstone and beyond. The winter Day With the Wolves expedition in Northern Yellowstone offers a rare opportunity to observe wolf packs in their natural habitat, and remains a favorite excursion booked by guests. The summer’s American Serengeti flies guests to the vast grasslands of the Lamar Valley to see some of our country’s most diverse wildlife sightings. Starting at around $16,750, it’s a small price to pay for a front row seat to the wild.

Wyoming Wellness Inspired by the Landscape

After long days spent outdoors, Four Seasons Jackson Hole made it easy for me to slow down. The hotel’s recently remodeled guest rooms and suites, many outfitted with fireplaces and mountain-facing views, are a chic and cozy retreat.

The resort’s spa also lets nature in with a menu of signature treatments designed with natural ingredients and grounding rituals. I tried the new Still Waters CBD Sleep Ritual, which was 100 blissful minutes of a warm salty soak, a CBD-infused massage, and a warm body wrap to lull me into a trance. The Healing Facial, an ode to the region’s geothermal and thermal waters, uses customized blends of detoxifying mud minerals reflecting the healing properties of the landscape.

Dining Rooted in the American West

The culinary centerpiece of Four Seasons Jackson Hole is Steadfire Chophouse, the resort’s reimagined chophouse and a thoughtful homage to the American West. The all-new menu celebrates locally sourced meats, including bison, elk, and premium beef from nearby ranches such as Reminisce Ranch in Montana and 22 Wagyu Ranch in Jackson Hole. My perfectly cooked, locally grown Ribeye was even accompanied by another regional touch – a house-made steak sauce infused with local huckleberries, and a variety of Idaho potato dishes round out the menu.

The dining experience is elevated further by a carefully curated wine program, which includes Jackson Hole Winery, a locally made wine with grapes brought in from California growing partners. The resort’s sommelier, AJ Puccia, is part of the winemaking team for the proud local winery, in addition to curating a diverse and profound list of thoughtful wines for the restaurant from around the globe.

Throughout the hotel, I spied contemporary works from the resort’s partnership with local Gallery Wild as unexpected and playful interpretations of the surrounding landscape punctuated the hallways and public spaces. The collection serves as a quiet reminder that sophistication and wilderness coexist seamlessly here.

At Four Seasons Jackson Hole, the draw is not only their signature five-star hospitality, but the curated access to protected land, wildlife, and wide open spaces where nature is the star of the show.