Costa Rica’s Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo Unveils Next-Level Wellness Experiences

Costa Rica’s Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo is an award-winning resort, long celebrated for its pristine cliffside setting, family-friendly yet indulgent atmosphere, and curated homage to Costa Rican culture.

During the fall and holiday season, Four Season Resort Peninsula Papagayo will host an impressive lineup of guest wellness experts for health-focused experiences and workshops.

Guests who book the five day retreat in The Wellness Villa at Casa Del Mar will enjoy an all encompassing wellness program at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica Peninsula Papagayo, including sunrise light therapy on the terrace, strength training in the private gym, cold-water immersion in the villa’s pool, and daily restorative practices such as floating meditation, yoga, and sound baths.

The Wellness Villa at Casa Del Mar is the newly reimagined three bedroom accommodations offering an exclusive five-day curated wellness retreat for those looking to achieve ultimate wellbeing in private luxury.

At Costa Rica’s Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, wellness has always been woven into what makes the resort so beloved. The award-winning resort, renowned for its pristine cliffside setting, family-friendly yet indulgent atmosphere, and curated homage to Costa Rican culture, has unveiled a holistic lineup of next-generation therapies, immersive experiences, and expert-led residencies.

The Costa Rican outpost of the Four Seasons brand is taking the destination wellness retreat meets five-star resort concept to the next level with an ambitious new slate of wellness programming designed to restore, recalibrate, and inspire.

As wellness becomes increasingly a priority for travelers, it has become an extra element of luxury for guests to access bespoke treatments, industry experts, and state-of-the-art biohacking equipment they may not have access to at home — all while enjoying the comforts of a five-star resort.

“Our purpose is to offer a holistic approach to wellness, where moments of connection with loved ones and immersive personal practices alike spark renewal and inspire guests to continue their journey long after they return home,” says Arnaud Dieutegard, Sr. Director Spa & Wellness, Four Seasons Resort, Peninsula Papagayo.

Cutting Edge Wellness Therapies Amidst the Pura Vida

The newly launched wellness programming includes new spa treatments and experiences that will elevate the vacation of any wellness seeker. Inside the Wellness Shala, the resort’s spa and fitness hub, guests can experience Transcendence Breathwork, a guided holotropic breath session led by Wellness Ambassador José Pablo Rodríguez. No plant medicine, no psychedelics needed, just breath as a powerful energizer of the system. The practice invites participants to safely reach the edge of altered states, unlocking clarity and emotional release before concluding with a gut-friendly vegan dinner to ground the body and mind.

Guests will also have access to the state-of-the-art PNOĒ, a clinical-grade VO₂ Max and metabolic assessment used by elite athletes and health professionals. Through a simple, non-invasive breath analysis, the system measures 23 key biomarkers, from fat burn efficiency to oxygen capacity, translating the results into a personalized wellness blueprint. A nutrition, training, and lifestyle guidance plan will be created, tailored to each guest’s unique physiology, that will offer a roadmap to optimal living long after checkout.

Sleep has become the ultimate luxury, and this resort is leaning into it with the debut of a limited-edition “Sleep Box.” Created with renowned sleep expert Dr. Andy Galpin and the team at Absolute Rest, the kit provides prescribed sleep solutions. Think travel-ready tools, therapies from light and breath regulation devices to exclusive video guidance on science-backed rituals that will hopefully create good sleep habits when guests return home.

Special Wellness Guests

During the fall through festive season, the resort has an impressive lineup of special wellness experts and masters that will host immersive workshops, classes, and health-focused experiences.

Dr. Ondre Seltzer will host transformational energy reset classes in the month of November, along with Yoga guru April May Gardner, who will lead guests on mindful flow classes.

December brings Alan Claamia, an osteopathic expert will be available for rebalancing adjustment treatments known to enhance vitality and support recovery. Melanie and Kaleo Wassman of Rebel and Muse will host their signature immersive classes that blend yoga, music, and vibration.

The Wellness Villa at Casa del Mar

Perched above the Pacific with sweeping ocean views, Four Seasons Peninsula Papagayo has debuted its newly reimagined Wellness Villa at Casa del Mar, the unparalleled private wellness retreat for guests looking to spare no expense and experience an immersive wellness journey. The 6,300-square-foot, three-bedroom residence will serve as a sanctuary for guests who book the resort’s newly curated, five-day Wellness Retreat in the exclusive healthy hub.

Each day of the curated ultra-luxe, all-encompassing retreat unfolds with sunrise light therapy on the terrace, strength training in the private gym, cold-water immersion in the villa’s pool, and daily restorative practices such as floating meditation, yoga, and sound baths across the villa’s indoor and outdoor living spaces.

This exclusive five-day experience starts at $165,000 USD++ for two people. This includes accommodations in Casa Del Mar, all wellness activities, food and beverage, and of course, the priceless feeling of ultimate wellness when you leave.