A Captivating Escape to Santa Fe — A Must-Stay Luxury Resort, Vintage Shopping, and a Vibrant Culinary Scene in The Land of Enchantment

For lunch and dinner, many guests elect to stay on the property and dine at Terra, the resort's signature restaurant that showcases the flavors of New Mexico. (Photo by Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe)

The 57-acre property offers 56 guest rooms and nine suites, so even when it's at capacity, the resort maintains its inherent tranquillity. (Photo by Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe)

Located 10 minutes north of downtown, Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe sits in the high desert and overlooks the Rio Grande River Valley and the peaks of the Jemez Mountains. (Photo by Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe)

It’s a game we all play. Whenever I travel somewhere new, I spend a considerable amount of time weighing whether I should summer in that destination.

For my fictional secondary home, the destination needs to be drivable from Texas because I want to bring my Standard Poodles, Tippi and Norman Rockwell, with me. (I know many of you equally prioritize your pets because Zillow® and BARK named Dallas the country’s most “dog-obsessed” city in 2024.) I want the option of both a direct flight (to pop back and forth) AND a less-than-10-hour drive so that I can make it there in one day. Since I live in a bustling cosmopolitan metroplex, I seek my summer getaway to be in a city with a slower pace and a more casual, relaxed vibe. Since Texans love to eat out, let the culinary scene be described as “vibrant.” Most importantly, the weather during the summer months MUST be cooler than it is here since those are the months I want to escape Dallas.

I understand why so many Texans love Colorado, but I do not identify as a Colorado gal. I recently visited Santa Fe, New Mexico for the first time, however. “The Land of Enchantment” bewitched me instantly. Dare I say I found “my” spot?

(Truth be told, I don’t know what took me so long. We at PaperCity love Santa Fe and have written previously about its legendary art scene, as well as what to do (and eat!) in the area.)

‘Enchanted’ To Meet You

American Airlines offers a quick flight from DFW. (In May, JSX also launched a seasonal flight from Dallas Love Field to Santa Fe.) In less than two hours, poof! You’re there. I headed directly to the Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe. Located 10 minutes north of downtown Santa Fe, Rancho Encantado sits in the high desert and overlooks the Rio Grande River Valley and the peaks of the Jemez Mountains. Four Seasons’ properties always masterfully capture the sense of place, and Rancho Encantado captures Santa Fe perfectly.

Wilson Associates, a design firm based in Dallas, interpreted traditional Santa Fe style with a contemporary lens when designing the interiors. Beyond the stucco exterior, my tranquil guest room featured wood beams, a kiva fireplace, a courtyard with an outdoor fireplace, and a dreamy Southwestern color palette. I don’t know about you, but if I’m in New Mexico, I want my room to have a kiva fireplace. Rancho Encantado clearly understands that and even has a “fireplace butler” to light the fire in your casita. Every morning, I ordered chilaquiles from room service for breakfast, which I leisurely enjoyed in the courtyard.

The 57-acre property offers 56 guest rooms and nine suites, so even when it’s at capacity, the resort maintains its inherent tranquility. Every morning, the resort offers a complimentary guided hike on the Camino Encantado Trail, which ideally grounds guests for their time in Santa Fe, a place where nature calms and restores your spirit. For lunch and dinner, many guests elect to stay on the property and dine at Terra, the resort’s signature restaurant that showcases the flavors of New Mexico. I always chose to dine outside, with the mountain views in the background. I enjoyed a charred corn chowder with Santa Fe olive oil and spiced bacon. I even needed to wear my denim jacket because I felt a nip in the air. During the height of summer! Bliss.

I simply cannot paint a complete picture of Rancho Encantado unless I tell you about its magnificent spa. (This comes from a gal who visits a lot of spas, too.) Situated on a spiritual vortex (casual), the 10,000-square-foot spa is equipped with 15 treatment rooms. Incorporating nature throughout the spa, four private soaking courtyards offer a mix of dry saunas, steam rooms, and outdoor showers. I indulged in the 80-minute “Earth and Sky” massage, which included a grounding earth foot scrub and a warm oil scalp treatment. From head to toe, I entered a deep state of relaxation, successfully quieting my mind. The spa lived up to the hype, and your visit to Rancho Encantado would be incomplete without a visit to its sacred grounds.

Favorite Spots in “The City Different”

I love shopping for vintage clothing, so I planned my own little adventure. I made the 20-minute trek outside town to Santa Fe Vintage, an astounding, 4,200-square-foot, by-appointment-only showroom that offers a mesmerizing curation of Americana clothing, art, and objects. From childhood, I’ve lived with the curse of being inherently drawn to the most expensive thing in any store. Unfortunately, I fell in love with a striking 1940s Chimayo swing coat that I took home. I had no choice. Vintage picks me! I also shopped at Double Take, a consignment store where I pined for a bracelet made of vintage bakelite mahjong tiles, and Shiprock, the single most beautiful store in Santa Fe and the place where I’d spend upwards of $10,000 on a 1950s Navajo textile to decorate my new Santa Fe digs if I was, say, Julia Roberts (who owns a home in the area).

Thankfully, I can check “vibrant culinary scene” off my list. Every bite of every meal SUNG. Whether you want Blue Corn Piñon Pancakes at Plaza Cafe on the town square or a giant burrito, Santa Fe says, “Hold my Prickly Pear Margarita!” I met some new friends for dinner at Restaurant Martin for my favorite meal of the trip. Highlights included the Jumbo Asparagus Salad with fresh burrata, the Chilled Spring Pea Soup, the Vegetarian Tasting Plate (which changes daily!), and the Truffled Orzo “Mac & Cheese.” The owner came by to say hello and asked where I was from. When I replied that I was from Texas, she said, “Almost everyone here is from Texas. We love Texans!”

On My Itinerary For Next Time

Plotting my return to Santa Fe, I have a note in my iPhone of things I want to do on my next visit. At the top of the next itinerary, I am desperate to tour Georgia O’Keeffe’s home and studio, which is located 52 miles north of Santa Fe in Abiquiu. From what others told me, the home and studio appear exactly as O’Keeffe left them. Learn from my mistake, and purchase a ticket in advance because the tours sell out quickly! In addition, I also plan to return so that I can attend the iconic Santa Fe Opera in its open-air venue. The opera season runs from June to August, and Rancho Encantado conveniently offers shuttle transportation to the venue, which is located less than 10 minutes away. They also offer a luxury tailgate picnic before the show. Santa Fe as a majestic backdrop in the outdoor venue, a picnic, and crispy evening air during the height of summer? Now, that’s my kind of opera experience!

Whatever your Santa Fe bucket list includes, Rancho Encantado’s experts can bring it to fruition through their Adventure Center. Whether you want to hike and bike or seek a cultural immersion experience, they’re on-site to make it happen. (During my visit, I enjoyed a half-day walking city tour of downtown Santa Fe that I booked through the Adventure Center. Top notch! Maybe next time I’ll explore their Art Concierge Program since Santa Fe boasts 250 galleries in a two-mile radius!) Lastly, there are many more burritos to be eaten in Santa Fe. As a journalist, I must return to do my research on which reigns supreme.

A quick, direct flight. A slower pace. A relaxed vibe. A thriving culinary scene. And cooler temps! There’s a reason Texans seeking a luxury getaway are enamored with Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe. The resort delivers unparalleled service in the most breathtaking place. One visit to Santa Fe, and you’ll understand its nickname, “The Land of Enchantment.” One thing’s for certain — I’ll be back.

Baby, you can light my fire… in my kiva fireplace.