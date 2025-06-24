Getting Lost Amid the Seaside Cliffs and Jungle Of Mexico — Four Seasons Tamarindo Proves To Be No Typical Luxury Resort

Wellness in nature is at the forefront of all of Four Seasons Tamarindo experiences. (Photo by Four Seasons Tamarindo)

A ball cap said it all. “Puro Talento Mexicano” is emblazoned in bright orange across the brim of a gracious bellman’s hat, the saying meaning Pure Mexican Talent. The bold lettering is your first hint that Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo is going to be different from most luxury resorts in Mexico.

The tropical scene had already been set upon descending to the remote property in Mexico’s Costalegre region, with endless rows of mango, banana, coconut and agave farms passing before the car window. But once one passes through the gates of the sprawling property, Mexican hospitality is woven throughout its impeccable architecture and design, mouthwatering local food and curated experiences that embrace the country’s rich heritage with pride.

Since opening almost two years ago, Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo has been able to find the balance between offering a legitimate Mexican vacation and the familiar comforts of a Four Seasons stay.

This is evident just by listening. Spanish conversations outnumber English ones at the resort, a refreshing and telling contrast to some of the more Americanized destination spots in Mexico.

Getting to Four Seasons Tamarindo

Four Seasons Tamarindo is a quick 45-minute drive from Manzanillo’s small but convenient airport (ZLO) on the West Coast of Jalisco. Is it considered hard to get to? Maybe for some. But the serenity and realness of an off-the-beaten-path spot such as Tamarindo certainly have their rewards.

There are direct seasonal flights from Houston and Dallas between November and March. Then again, the journey also presents a great excuse to spend a few nights stopping over to explore Mexico City.

Four Seasons Tamarindo is remote by design. Even within the resort property, only a small percentage of the 3000-acre nature reserve has been developed, and the plan is to keep it that way. Which means otherworldly cliffside views of the soft sand beach, a lush jungle, and soaring cliffs without touristy chaos nearby.

No wonder White Lotus creator Mike White even stayed at Four Seasons Tamarindo recently while scouting out possible locations for a future season.

What makes the ocean views from Tamarindo that much more out of this world is the thoughtful architecture and design (by renowned Mexican architects Victor Legorreta, Mauricio Rocha and Mario Schjetnan of LegoRocha, alongside Estudio Esterlina and Uribe Krayer) of the hotel, which seamlessly fit into the natural landscape. The hotel lobby, for example, is a jaw-dropping open-air wonder that frames the ocean below. One guest during my stay compared it to arriving on the edge of another planet.

The most coveted accommodations at Four Seasons Tamarindo are the Infinity Pool One-Bedroom Cliffside Suites tucked high above the main resort in the hills. The impressive spaces come complete with separate living and bedrooms, private infinity pools, a spacious bathtub and an outdoor shower with a perfect view of the ocean. For families or groups, the Beachfront Suites and rooms offer similarly expansive suites with the added options for connectivity and proximity to the hotel’s restaurants and pools.

Tamarindo’s Restaurant Wows

Four Seasons Tamarindo’s restaurants keep the map of Mexico in mind. The menus are a celebration of ingredients, recipes and cooking techniques used throughout the entire country.

Coyul, the resort’s signature restaurant, is led by Michelin-starred chef Elena Reygadas, whose Mexico City restaurants, including Rosetta and Panadería Rosetta, have earned her international acclaim. In her signature style, Coyul is an homage to indigenous flavors and techniques using hyperlocal ingredients such as grass-fed Mexican beef and house-made pastas.

Perched above the waves in a beachside open-air dining room, Sal offers mouthwatering seafood that brings an innovative twist to an ocean-to-table concept.

The resort’s forward-thinking approach to cooking and sustainability stems from Rancho Lola, the 35-acre on-property farm. The team of chefs will show visitors around the goat, donkey and chicken pens, bee houses and rows of fresh herbs and vegetables. The Rancho Lola Breakfast is a signature experience featuring a delicious Mexican breakfast cooked fireside with homemade tortillas and freshly picked vegetables and eggs pulled right from the henhouse.

What To Do In Tamarindo

In an effort to showcase all the gifts of Mexico’s many regions, Four Seasons Tamarindo offers a vast lineup of experiences for its guests. The Mexican Wine Tasting is as much an insightful education into Mexico’s history — from Spanish conquistadors to modern-day industry — as it is a tasting of some of the country’s most thoughtful wine makers who have embraced Mexico’s unique terroir.

Ever wonder where the word taco even originated? You can find out at Tamarindo. (It involves silver mines and explosive tools.) My favorite experience of the trip tuned out to be a Taco Tasting at Nacho Taqueria, the hotel’s poolside taco shack. It brought a delicious exploration of Mexico’s taco variations, each paired with free drinks, including locally brewed beer and small-batch gin agave. I still can’t decide if the soft shell crab with salsa macha tacos from Northern Baja or the pork belly tacos with traditional house-made mole tacos from Yucatan were my winning favorite.

Exploring Nature

Exploring the nature reserve of Four Seasons Tamarindo comes easily with El Tamarindo Golf Course, a David Fleming-designed 18-hole course that follows the cliffside. Nature hikes, ethnobotanical walks, birdwatching and even night creature exploration offer more guided opportunities to soak in the remote scenery.

Of course, no proper remote luxury resort is complete without a spa. The Tamarindo Spa is a wellness compound with state-of-the-art facilities and a sublime menu of treatments, all celebrating Mexico’s wellness practices. If romance is a priority, the Spa Under The Stars Experience offers private access to the entire spa, a relaxing 90-minute massage and time to relax under the stars with wine, charcuterie and your significant other.

Four Seasons Tamarindo offers a real slice of Mexico without sacrificing any of the quintessential luxe perks that draw discerning travelers to Four Seasons resorts. After a more than relaxing stay and a true dive into Mexican culture, you’ll more than understood why the Puro Talento Mexicano hats weren’t just uniforms, but badges of authenticity, worn proudly by a team of hospitality gurus.