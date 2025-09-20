Four Seasons Tamarindo’s New $8.9 Million-Plus Private Residences Bring an Unspoiled Mexican Coastline Home

Sal restaurant's mouthwatering seafood menu brings innovation to the ocean-to-plate concept, served in a beachside open-air dining room perched above the waves. (Photo by Four Seasons Tamarindo)

Mexico's Costalegre coastline provides the dramatic backdrop for this remote luxury resort, accessible via a 45-minute drive from Manzanillo airport. (Photo by Four Seasons Tamarindo)

Homeowners have access to the world-class spa and fitness center, the David Fleming–designed El Tamarindo Golf Course, and the resort’s restaurants.

The architectural aesthetic of the residences will boast contemporary iterations of pre-Hispanic influences, local artisan work, and materials chosen to blend seamlessly with the land.

Four Seasons Private Residences gives the chance to stake permanent claim to that rare sense of place and refined hospitality that Tamarindo has captured.

The all-new Four Seasons Private Residences Tamarindo, México will seamlessly blend into the cliffsides and lush jungle flora and fauna.

The new 25 luxury villas and estates will be clustered in three enclaves, including beachfront villas, at Four Seasons Private Residences Tamarindo.

When Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo opened in late 2022, it quickly became a favorite for luxury travelers craving a more untouched version of Mexico. Now, the complex has expanded with new Four Seasons Private Residences set within the same 3,000-acre nature reserve along Mexico’s Pacific Coast

When I visited the property for the first time, I left struck by the natural beauty of this still largely unspoiled coastline, the warm Mexican hospitality and the expected Four Seasons plush perks. Now some will be able to live that whenever they want.

The timing certainly could not be better for these private residences. Seasonal nonstop flights are set to resume to Manzanillo-Costalegre International Airport from Houston on October 4 and Dallas on November 22, making the journey to Tamarindo easier than ever. A flight under three hours and a quick 40-minute drive is more than worth it to commute to the otherworldly scenery that abounds at Four Seasons Tamarindo.

Unlike many coastal developments, Tamarindo’s master plan calls for building on only three percent of its entire acreage, preserving miles of jungle and beaches that will remain wild and untouched. Much like the hotel’s suites, the new residences are being designed to seamlessly blend into the lush jungle flora and fauna.

The new collection of 25 luxury villas and estates will be clustered in three enclaves throughout the property. The Las Alturas Clifftop Estates will boast 5,800 square feet of indoor/outdoor living space, folding into pools suspended over the ocean. The Las Arenas Beachfront Estates will bring six and seven-bedroom homes with staff quarters and beachside views. The Las Arenas Beachfront Estate Homesites are available as beachfront lots for those with an architectural vision who wish to build a customized residence that will be fully serviced by Four Seasons.

Prices for the new private residences begin at $8.95 million.

“When we decided to develop only three percent of this exceptional natural reserve in Tamarindo, choosing a luxury hospitality partner that aligned with our long-term commitments to people and the planet was of paramount importance,” developer Paralelo 19’s CEO Pedro Verea Hernandez says. “Four Seasons luxury hospitality leadership naturally extends into branded residential, and we are thrilled to have their expertise on this visionary project, allowing residents to create their own version of paradise in this special part of Mexico.”

A Nature World Of Its Own

Like at the existing resort, the architecture of the new private residences will be led by Victor Legorreta, Mauricio Rocha and Mario Schjetnan (who formed the firm LegoRocha for this project). Expect contemporary iterations of pre-Hispanic influences, local artisan work and materials chosen to blend seamlessly with the land. These architects make the inside blend with the outside, with the gorgeous setting becoming the real star.

Though distinct from the resort itself, Four Seasons Private Residences Tamarindo remain closely tied to its rhythms. Homeowners get access to all the resort’s amenities, including the world class spa and fitness center, the David Fleming-designed El Tamarindo Golf Course, and all its restaurants. These include the seaside seafood staple Sal, authentic, mouthwatering taco spot Nacho and Coyul, developed with highly-regarded chef Elena Reygadas, named the World’s Best Female Chef in 2023.

But some things go beyond amenities or things that fit neatly into a brochure. Take these Tamarindo experiences:

1). Nature itself becomes the real source of magic in hikes guided by on-site conservationists.

2). Paddleboarding in calm coves lets one see that beautiful scenery in a whole new way.

3). Simply watching the jungle spill into the sea is as Zen as it gets.

Four Seasons Tamarindo’s own sustainable farm Rancho Lola is mere minutes away from the new private residences, allowing homeowners to be part of this passionate community project if they wish.

Four Seasons Tamarindo and the Private Residences’ Push

The residences are also part of a larger movement in hospitality – branded developments that extend a hotel’s design and service ethos into private ownership. Four Seasons helped start that movement, particularly in Mexico, with Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas and Four Seasons Private Residences Punta Mita back in 2020 and the opening of Four Seasons Resort & Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol in 2024.

In Tamarindo, these second homes can be found on the more untouched Pacific side of this land. For Texans accustomed to well-trodden destinations such as Cabo and the Riviera Maya, Tamarindo offers something completely different. Something much more untouched.

The return of nonstop flights from both Houston and Dallas lowers the barrier to entry, making this once under-the-radar reserve more accessible without stripping it of its sense of remoteness. There are not many lands like this left.