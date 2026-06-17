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The Best Fourth of July Events in Fort Worth — Rooftop Parties, Downtown Traditions, and More Ways to Celebrate

Avoid the Crowds at These Local Celebrations

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The Greater Sundance Night Market makes downtown Fort Worth the place to be on July 4, with more than 70 vendors, live music, dance lessons, and a fireworks show to cap off the evening. (Courtesy)

The Greater Sundance Night Market makes downtown Fort Worth the place to be on July 4, with more than 70 vendors, live music, dance lessons, and a fireworks show to cap off the evening. (Courtesy)

Every architectural element of the National Medal of Honor Museum was designed to capture the sacrifice and legacy of the more than 3,500 recipients of the nation’s highest military honor. (Photo by National Medal of Honor Museum )

Every architectural element of the National Medal of Honor Museum was designed to capture the sacrifice and legacy of the more than 3,500 recipients of the nation’s highest military honor. (Photo by National Medal of Honor Museum )

The Fort Worth Stockyards is a must-visit for any visitor to Cowtown.

The Fort Worth Stockyards is a must-visit for any visitor to Cowtown.

Hotel Drover's Backyard Unplugged series returns during the World Cup. (Courtesy)

Hotel Drover's Backyard Unplugged series returns during the World Cup. (Courtesy)

Fourth of July celebrations often follow a familiar ritual: throwing down a blanket or settling into the bed of a truck to watch fireworks light up the night sky. While those experiences never disappoint, Fort Worth has plenty of ways to celebrate throughout the day and into the evening. America only turns 250 once, so why not spend the holiday at an event that’s more your speed?

The Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth

The Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth’s rooftop offers great downtown views. Throughout most of the year, Rooftop Cinema Club — a fun experience if you haven’t tried it — screens a mix of newer releases, classics, and cult favorites. On America’s 250th birthday, the Fourth of July Rooftop Party kicks off at 5:40 pm. With live Americana music, cold adult beverages, barbecue, soft drinks, and those aforementioned skyline views, this 18-and-up event could sell out soon.

Fourth of July Bar Crawl

While we hope no one’s night ends with an actual crawl, what could be more patriotic than gathering with your fellow countrymen to invoke your 21st Amendment right (go ahead, look it up) and bounce from bar to bar polishing off pints? Participants receive access to multiple venues, exclusive drink specials, and a digital map to guide the evening’s festivities. Organizers have not yet announced the participating bars, but patriotic attire is encouraged, and the crawl concludes with an after-party.

Corey Gaffer (Photo by National Medal of Honor Museum )
Every architectural element of the National Medal of Honor Museum was designed to capture the sacrifice and legacy of the more than 3,500 recipients of the nation’s highest military honor. (Photo by National Medal of Honor Museum )

Celebration at Fort Worth Aviation Museum and National Medal of Honor Museum

This one runs from 10 am to 2 pm and offers a great way to start your Independence Day celebrations. The Fort Worth Aviation Museum is celebrating our country’s independence with an event focused on crafts, games, activities, cake, and World War II Jeep rides. Located next to Meacham International Airport, the museum showcases North Texas’ rich aviation history through dozens of military and civilian aircraft, interactive exhibits, and flight simulators.

Freedom Fest brings two days of patriotic programming to the National Medal of Honor Museum, including live music, family-friendly activities, immersive exhibits, a special film screening, and summertime favorites fresh off the grill. Organizers have not yet released a full schedule.

Greater Sundance Night Market

As a cultural hub that’s home to restaurants with world-class wine programs, Sundance Square offers near-daily activities, including ongoing World Cup watch parties. The Greater Sundance Night Market makes downtown Fort Worth the place to be on July 4, with more than 70 vendors, live music, dance lessons, and a fireworks show to cap off the evening. Running from noon to 10 pm, the event offers plenty of opportunities to shop local, discover unique finds, and celebrate America’s 250th birthday in the heart of the city.

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Fort Worth Stockyards
The Fort Worth Stockyards is a must-visit for any visitor to Cowtown.

Stockyards Championship Rodeo

There’s a strong argument to be made that the Stockyards might be the place to start and end your evening. The historic district puts all your needs within walking distance. It’s also a reminder that, when it comes to Fourth of July shows, nothing beats the rush of an opening bronc gate as a blur of cowboy and horse explodes into the arena.

Hotel Drover’s The Backyard Unplugged series continues on July 4 with live music by Carissa Carter, cocktails, and the hotel’s signature Western-luxe atmosphere in the heart of Mule Alley. After dinner at one of Chef Tim Love’s popular restaurants or any other great option, Cowtown Coliseum hosts the Stockyards Championship Rodeo starting at 7:30 pm.

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